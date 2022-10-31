ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU remains in top 10 of ESPN's FPI after bye week

By Tyler Nettuno
By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tigers had the weekend off as they prepare to host Alabama on Saturday with the SEC West potentially on the line. In the meantime, there wasn’t a ton of chaos in the college football world.

Penn State gave Ohio State a scare before the Buckeyes ultimately pulled away, as did Florida against No. 1 Georgia. There were a few upsets, however, as Oklahoma State was blanked in an embarrassing loss to Kansas State and Wake Forest was demolished by Louisville in a game where quarterback Sam Hartman had six turnovers in one quarter.

Now that the dust has settled, here’s where the Tigers stand in the latest top 25 rankings from ESPN’s Football Power Index.

25

Oklahoma Sooners (5-3)

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 27-13 at Iowa State

FPI: 9.6

24

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 26-9 at Nebraska

FPI: 9.6

23

Maryland Terrapins (6-2)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: Bye

FPI: 9.7

22

Wisconsin Badgers (4-4)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: Bye

FPI: 9.9

21

Florida State Seminoles (5-3)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 41-16 vs. Georgia Tech

FPI: 10.0

20

UCLA Bruins (7-1)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 38-13 vs. Stanford

FPI: 10.1

19

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3)

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 31-0 vs. Rutgers

FPI: 10.9

18

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 41-24 at Syracuse

FPI: 11.6

17

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: Bye

FPI: 12.3

16

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 48-0 vs. Oklahoma State

FPI: 12.8

15

Baylor Bears (5-3)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 45-17 at Texas Tech

FPI: 13.0

14

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 41-31 at West Virginia

FPI: 13.7

13

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 31-28 at Texas A&M

FPI: 14.5

12

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)

Syndication: York Daily Record

Week 9 Result: L 44-31 vs. Ohio State

FPI: 14.6

11

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Week 9 Result: W 42-24 at California

FPI: 14.7

10

USC Trojans (7-1)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 45-37 at Arizona

FPI: 14.8

9

LSU Tigers (6-2)

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Week 9 Result: Bye

FPI: 16.0

8

Utah Utes (6-2)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 21-17 at Washington State

FPI: 16.6

7

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: Bye

FPI: 18.4

6

Texas Longhorns (5-3)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Week 9 Result: Bye

FPI: 18.6

5

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 44-6 vs. Kentucky

FPI: 21.8

4

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: W 29-7 vs. Michigan State

FPI: 22.5

3

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Week 9 Result: W 42-20 vs. Florida

FPI: 28.2

2

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: Bye

FPI: 28.4

1

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Week 9 Result: W 44-31 at Penn State

FPI: 28.8

