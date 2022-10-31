LSU remains in top 10 of ESPN's FPI after bye week
The Tigers had the weekend off as they prepare to host Alabama on Saturday with the SEC West potentially on the line. In the meantime, there wasn’t a ton of chaos in the college football world.
Penn State gave Ohio State a scare before the Buckeyes ultimately pulled away, as did Florida against No. 1 Georgia. There were a few upsets, however, as Oklahoma State was blanked in an embarrassing loss to Kansas State and Wake Forest was demolished by Louisville in a game where quarterback Sam Hartman had six turnovers in one quarter.
Now that the dust has settled, here’s where the Tigers stand in the latest top 25 rankings from ESPN’s Football Power Index.
25
Oklahoma Sooners (5-3)
Week 9 Result: W 27-13 at Iowa State
FPI: 9.6
24
Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)
Week 9 Result: W 26-9 at Nebraska
FPI: 9.6
23
Maryland Terrapins (6-2)
Week 9 Result: Bye
FPI: 9.7
22
Wisconsin Badgers (4-4)
Week 9 Result: Bye
FPI: 9.9
21
Florida State Seminoles (5-3)
Week 9 Result: W 41-16 vs. Georgia Tech
FPI: 10.0
20
UCLA Bruins (7-1)
Week 9 Result: W 38-13 vs. Stanford
FPI: 10.1
19
Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3)
Week 9 Result: W 31-0 vs. Rutgers
FPI: 10.9
18
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3)
Week 9 Result: W 41-24 at Syracuse
FPI: 11.6
17
Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3)
Week 9 Result: Bye
FPI: 12.3
16
Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)
Week 9 Result: W 48-0 vs. Oklahoma State
FPI: 12.8
15
Baylor Bears (5-3)
Week 9 Result: W 45-17 at Texas Tech
FPI: 13.0
14
TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)
Week 9 Result: W 41-31 at West Virginia
FPI: 13.7
13
Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
Week 9 Result: W 31-28 at Texas A&M
FPI: 14.5
12
Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)
Week 9 Result: L 44-31 vs. Ohio State
FPI: 14.6
11
Oregon Ducks (7-1)
Week 9 Result: W 42-24 at California
FPI: 14.7
10
USC Trojans (7-1)
Week 9 Result: W 45-37 at Arizona
FPI: 14.8
9
LSU Tigers (6-2)
Week 9 Result: Bye
FPI: 16.0
8
Utah Utes (6-2)
Week 9 Result: W 21-17 at Washington State
FPI: 16.6
7
Clemson Tigers (8-0)
Week 9 Result: Bye
FPI: 18.4
6
Texas Longhorns (5-3)
Week 9 Result: Bye
FPI: 18.6
5
Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)
Week 9 Result: W 44-6 vs. Kentucky
FPI: 21.8
4
Michigan Wolverines (8-0)
Week 9 Result: W 29-7 vs. Michigan State
FPI: 22.5
3
Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)
Week 9 Result: W 42-20 vs. Florida
FPI: 28.2
2
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
Week 9 Result: Bye
FPI: 28.4
1
Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)
Week 9 Result: W 44-31 at Penn State
FPI: 28.8
