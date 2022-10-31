Read full article on original website
The Official US Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It's Going To Split The Country
Officials just dropped their predictions for the U.S. winter forecast, and it’s shaping up to be another 2022-2023 season dominated by La Niña and two dramatic types of weather. But what does that mean?. Americans in the South can expect a warmer, drier winter season that’s likely to...
Cold weather forecast across US as tropical system expected to become a storm
Frigid weather is forecast across the U.S. over the coming days, with flurries expected in the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, as well as storms in the Southwest.
Narcity
12-Hour Blizzard In Nunavut Is A 'Reminder' Of What's Coming For The Rest Of Canada This Winter
Winter is coming, Canada! A 12-hour blizzard seen in northern Canada is a "stark reminder" of what's to come down south, according to experts. According to The Weather Network, an intense winter storm in Nunavut serves as a "chilling" sign of what's in store for the rest of the country come the winter season.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
Storm train to slam Northwest with heavy rain, mountain snow into November
A change in the weather pattern that began last week will continue to allow storms from the Pacific Ocean to target the northwestern United States and neighboring British Columbia, Canada, into early November. At least five more storms are likely to roll across the northern Pacific and push inland over...
natureworldnews.com
First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest
A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
Rain in the forecast for tomorrow
Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
iheart.com
Blizzard Conditions Expected As Major Winter Storm Blows Across Central US
Americans across the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains can expect dangerous weather this weekend and early next week as masses of warm and cold air collide over the middle of the country, forming severe storms that could impact millions of people. The storms are forecast to bring blizzard-like conditions...
Widespread snow unfolds across Northwest, Rockies
A potent storm has started a big change for many in the western United States, bringing cold air and the first accumulating snow of the season for many spots. In recent days, much of the Northwest and northern Rockies have felt more like late summer rather than autumn. This past Thursday, temperatures reached the 70s Fahrenheit in Spokane, Washington and soared to around 80 degrees in cities like Bend, Oregon, and Reno, Nevada, temperatures that are more than 15 degrees above normal for October.
Narcity
Alberta Got Hit By So Much Snow In A Wild Storm & The Roads Look Awful (VIDEO)
Alberta experienced its first taste of what's to come this winter yesterday as some areas got their first major snowfall of the season and roads up and down the province were so bad. In snowfall warnings, Environment Canada said there would be heavy snowfall and visibility on roads could be...
natureworldnews.com
Wet Weather and Cooler Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest to Continue Until November
Wet weather and cooler temperatures will continue to impact the Pacific Northwest of the United States until November, according to meteorologists. The weather events are fueled by a so-called "storm train," which has been hovering over the region for several days already, halting the unusually warm and dry onset of the fall season.
natureworldnews.com
Major Weather Pattern Change Possible Across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States [NWS]
Major weather pattern change is expected across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States starting Friday, October 21, until the weekend, bringing inclement weather conditions and below-average temperatures. The shift from warm to cold weather is due to a strong cold front that will move from the Northwest to the West over the weekend, causing heavy mountain snowfall and gusty winds regionwide.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/31 Halloween forecast
Alert: Yellow Alert late tonight into early tomorrow morning for isolated downpours.Forecast: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a late afternoon sprinkle/shower. Highs will be in the mid 60s. More organized showers push through tonight with perhaps a downpour here and there overnight. Temps will fall into the 50s.As for tomorrow, an early downpour or two is possible with showers generally dissipating the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the 60s again.Looking Ahead: Wednesday's looking great with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s... 70s possible inland/S&W. It will remain pleasant Thursday and Friday with mostly to partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures.
Classic fall storm could deliver soaker, severe weather to Minnesota
I’ve written about persistence forecasting before. It's basically throwing away the models. For example, when you haven’t had rain a long time, don’t believe the models that are forecasting significant rain until it actually happens. That largely applies to an incoming system that is forecast to spin...
Significant weekend storm brings heavy snow, rain, and wind to much of the US
A major storm system is bringing a number of weather hazards to the western US this weekend before tracking into the central and eastern US next week. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
Storm system to bring snow to every Western state, tornado threat to South
A potent storm system moving in from Canada will deliver snow to all 11 Western states in the next 48 hours, as well as trigger a tornado threat in the South, as the cold Arctic air meets the autumn warmth.
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
Explosive storm development likely in southern Plains
Ingredients come together to spawn Severe storm outbreaks across southern Plains:. 140 mph jet stream 30,000-ft aloft moving east out of the Rockies into the western Plains; converging winds direct 50 mph low-level (2,000-6,000-ft) southerly jet carrying warm, moist unstable air north. Conditions are ripe to create an explosive development of severe storms likely both Thursday/Thurs. night and Friday/Fri. night.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Jet Stream and Storm to Bring 'Wintry Conditions' for Western US in the Coming Days
Wintry conditions are set to hit the Western US, a drought-stricken region characterized with ongoing wildfires and high temperatures, according to a new weather forecast. A cold jet stream and storm system are causing the winterlike weather conditions that will affect cities like Seattle, Sacramento, and other cities across the region.
