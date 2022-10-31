ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest

A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
MINNESOTA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Rain in the forecast for tomorrow

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
AccuWeather

Widespread snow unfolds across Northwest, Rockies

A potent storm has started a big change for many in the western United States, bringing cold air and the first accumulating snow of the season for many spots. In recent days, much of the Northwest and northern Rockies have felt more like late summer rather than autumn. This past Thursday, temperatures reached the 70s Fahrenheit in Spokane, Washington and soared to around 80 degrees in cities like Bend, Oregon, and Reno, Nevada, temperatures that are more than 15 degrees above normal for October.
SPOKANE, WA
Narcity

Alberta Got Hit By So Much Snow In A Wild Storm & The Roads Look Awful (VIDEO)

Alberta experienced its first taste of what's to come this winter yesterday as some areas got their first major snowfall of the season and roads up and down the province were so bad. In snowfall warnings, Environment Canada said there would be heavy snowfall and visibility on roads could be...
natureworldnews.com

Major Weather Pattern Change Possible Across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States [NWS]

Major weather pattern change is expected across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States starting Friday, October 21, until the weekend, bringing inclement weather conditions and below-average temperatures. The shift from warm to cold weather is due to a strong cold front that will move from the Northwest to the West over the weekend, causing heavy mountain snowfall and gusty winds regionwide.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/31 Halloween forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert late tonight into early tomorrow morning for isolated downpours.Forecast: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a late afternoon sprinkle/shower. Highs will be in the mid 60s. More organized showers push through tonight with perhaps a downpour here and there overnight. Temps will fall into the 50s.As for tomorrow, an early downpour or two is possible with showers generally dissipating the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the 60s again.Looking Ahead: Wednesday's looking great with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s... 70s possible inland/S&W. It will remain pleasant Thursday and Friday with mostly to partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures.
CBS DFW

Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
WGN TV

Explosive storm development likely in southern Plains

Ingredients come together to spawn Severe storm outbreaks across southern Plains:. 140 mph jet stream 30,000-ft aloft moving east out of the Rockies into the western Plains; converging winds direct 50 mph low-level (2,000-6,000-ft) southerly jet carrying warm, moist unstable air north. Conditions are ripe to create an explosive development of severe storms likely both Thursday/Thurs. night and Friday/Fri. night.

