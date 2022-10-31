ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

A Canadian Refused To Switch Plane Seats With A Couple & TikTok Slammed The 'Entitlement'

"Seat selection is your friend. I promise you." That was the message from a Canadian Olympian who refused to switch seats on a plane so that a couple could sit together. Cynthia Appiah, who has competed in bobsleigh for Team Canada at the Olympics, recently took to TikTok to explain why she isn't prepared to move seats on a plane when another passenger asks her to.
Narcity

Some People Think Canadians Are Considered 'Americans' & Reddit Is 'Very Offended'

Canadians, do you consider yourself American? A recent Reddit thread suggested that some people actually count Canadians as American and it has left Canucks feeling "very offended." In a subreddit called "Ask A Canadian" on Friday, November 4, an American Redditor asked their Canadian counterparts whether they consider their identity...
Narcity

Morning Brief: Daylight Saving Time, A Macabre Dog Tribute & More

Off The Top: A man in China recently won the equivalent of $30 million in the lottery but doesn't plan on telling his wife or children so that they don't become lazy — though they might catch on once they see him walking around in a top hat and white spats.
Narcity

Morning Brief: The Woes Of Working In Fast Food, Buying A Funeral Home & More

Off The Top: Elon Musk's quest to turn Twitter on its head continues, and like any savvy businessman, Musk turned to one tried and true idiom about making moolah: immediately start publicly haggling with best-selling horror author Stephen King. HEY YOU! You should sign up for the email version of...

