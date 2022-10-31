ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Power 95.9

What New Yummy Restaurant Does Texarkana Really Need?

Now that we have a new Panda Express that is open in Texarkana we asked you the listener what is the next restaurant that Texarkana needs. And as we all know the best way to get someone's opinion is to go on social media and ask away, so we put this honor Facebook page on Wednesday and the responses were pretty cool.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

2023 Live United Bowl Team Announcement Set for Nov. 15

The public is invited to attend the LIVE UNITED Bowl Team announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Arkansas Middle School on Jefferson Avenue at 10 am. This year the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED BOWL will be played Saturday, December 3, at Razorback Stadium, Texarkana, Arkansas with a noon-Kick-off slated.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

You Can Be A Hero And Donate Blood Friday in Texarkana

The Nash Elementary School will be holding a blood drive on Friday at the school in Nash Texas. The 'Blood Center Buddy' Nash Elementary be a hero blood drive will be on Friday, November 4th from 1:30 pm until 6:30 pm at the Nash Elementary School located at 100 Burton Street in Nash Texas.
NASH, TX
Power 95.9

It’s A&M-Texarkana’s Popular Trunk or Treat & New Free Haunted Trails

Halloween is Monday and Texas A&M Texarkana's popular Halloween Truck or Treat is back. Something new to check out is the Haunted Trails for a spooky fun time. This city-wide event is taking place on Halloween, Monday, October 31. Hosted by the Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Student Life and the Student Athletes Advisory Council. The fun gets started at 5 PM and goes until 7 PM.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

5 Spooky Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

Fall Festivals and The Rocky Horror Picture Show are just some of the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Be Prepared These Texarkana Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Remember how back in the day most stores would be closed on Thanksgiving? Then all of a sudden all the stores started their Black Friday sales so early that the sales would all start on Thanksgiving Day. Well, what's old is new again and more and more stores are announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give their employees more time with their families.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

4 States Auto Museum Car Show Rescheduled For November 5

The Four States Auto Museum will host its "Fall Car Show" is on November 5th in downtown Texarkana. The show has been rescheduled due to the rain in the forecast for this weekend. The show will be from 8 AM until 3 PM and open to all new or old cars. Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each class. Registration will be from 8 am until 11 am at 217 Laurel Street in downtown Texarkana. Registration is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Harvest Mobile Pantry Returns To Nashville Arkansas November 2nd

Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry on Wednesday, November 2. “With the recent rise in hunger, it’s more important than ever that Harvest meet the needs of our food-insecure families where they are,” says Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO/Executive Director. “Our goal is to continue making sure families have the food they need, even during this challenging time.”
NASHVILLE, AR
Power 95.9

Win ‘The Taste Of Texarkana’ Tickets On Power 95-9

How would you like some tickets to the one and only "Taste Of Texarkana" happening at the Four States Fairgrounds on Tuesday, in Texarkana?. The "Taste Of Texarkana" is back and will take place at the Four States Fairgrounds arena on Tuesday, and you can go for free with just the free Power 95-9 app. There are currently 34 vendors and more are scheduled to be there.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

