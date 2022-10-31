Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Big Car Shows and A Fall Festival Are Things You Can Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Big car shows and a Fall Festival are just some of the awesome things you can do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Fall Festival with a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, and more. This great event is happening on Saturday at Three Chicks Feed and Seed in Texarkana Arkansas. There will be a pancake breakfast as well.
Miljenko Matijevic Of Steelheart Highlights The Texarkana Gig Guide
"Kemosabe" and "The Dusty Rose Band" Highlight your first weekend of November live music in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Twisted Fork in Texarkana will feature...
MobilePack #4 An Amazing Success Packing Over 109K Meals
Another MobilPack has come and gone, I can't tell you how good it makes me feel to be a small part of it and to know we're actually helping children get the vital nutrition they need, not just to survive but to thrive. I'll give you the final numbers in...
What New Yummy Restaurant Does Texarkana Really Need?
Now that we have a new Panda Express that is open in Texarkana we asked you the listener what is the next restaurant that Texarkana needs. And as we all know the best way to get someone's opinion is to go on social media and ask away, so we put this honor Facebook page on Wednesday and the responses were pretty cool.
Check Out The Ark-La-Tex ‘Veterans Day’ Restaurant Deals
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, it is always November 11 no matter what day it falls during the week. Veterans Day is a day set aside to remember and recognize veterans who have served or who are currently serving to protect our freedoms. American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) units will...
How Many Of These Closed Texarkana Restaurants Do You Remember?
A little while back I did a post on Facebook asking you what restaurants we needed back in Texarkana. Some of the restaurants have only been closed for a short while and some of them are classic, like back in the 80s and 70s. After a little driving around and...
2023 Live United Bowl Team Announcement Set for Nov. 15
The public is invited to attend the LIVE UNITED Bowl Team announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Arkansas Middle School on Jefferson Avenue at 10 am. This year the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED BOWL will be played Saturday, December 3, at Razorback Stadium, Texarkana, Arkansas with a noon-Kick-off slated.
You Can Be A Hero And Donate Blood Friday in Texarkana
The Nash Elementary School will be holding a blood drive on Friday at the school in Nash Texas. The 'Blood Center Buddy' Nash Elementary be a hero blood drive will be on Friday, November 4th from 1:30 pm until 6:30 pm at the Nash Elementary School located at 100 Burton Street in Nash Texas.
Elks Lodge #2771 Car & Motorcycle Show and Poker Run Is Saturday
Texarkana Texas Elks Lodge #2771 on New Boston Rd is hosting a car and motorcycle show, and a poker run this Saturday, November 5. Car and Motorcycle Registration starts at 8:30 AM through 9:45 AM, the show starts at 10 AM. Judging will begin at noon with winners in each category announced at 1 PM.
Digging Straight Down From Texarkana, Where Would You Come Out?
It's been featured in cartoons and Sci-Fi films from years gone by, if you dig straight down, through the middle of the earth, would you come out in China? Well, did you know there is an app for that?. Could You Come Out In China?. Yes, but not digging from...
It’s A&M-Texarkana’s Popular Trunk or Treat & New Free Haunted Trails
Halloween is Monday and Texas A&M Texarkana's popular Halloween Truck or Treat is back. Something new to check out is the Haunted Trails for a spooky fun time. This city-wide event is taking place on Halloween, Monday, October 31. Hosted by the Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Student Life and the Student Athletes Advisory Council. The fun gets started at 5 PM and goes until 7 PM.
Possible Tornadoes+Severe Storms Expected Friday Across Texarkana
Buckle down the hatches a very strong cold front is expected to move across Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana beginning Friday evening and could last into the early morning hours on Saturday. This storm is likely to bring some very severe weather to the Ark-La-Tex, so folks should be on notice of threatening weather.
5 Spooky Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Fall Festivals and The Rocky Horror Picture Show are just some of the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
Be Prepared These Texarkana Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Remember how back in the day most stores would be closed on Thanksgiving? Then all of a sudden all the stores started their Black Friday sales so early that the sales would all start on Thanksgiving Day. Well, what's old is new again and more and more stores are announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give their employees more time with their families.
4 States Auto Museum Car Show Rescheduled For November 5
The Four States Auto Museum will host its "Fall Car Show" is on November 5th in downtown Texarkana. The show has been rescheduled due to the rain in the forecast for this weekend. The show will be from 8 AM until 3 PM and open to all new or old cars. Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each class. Registration will be from 8 am until 11 am at 217 Laurel Street in downtown Texarkana. Registration is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members.
There Are 10 Super Bands Playing This Weekend In Texarkana
"The Dusty Rose Band" and "Stiff Necked Fools" Highlight your spooky weekend live music in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Twisted Fork in Texarkana will feature...
Santa to Make Early Stop in Texarkana at Four States Fairgrounds November 5
You may say oh it's way too early to start thinking about Christmas but after Halloween this coming Monday the holiday and Christmas season will be official. So get ready for the Candy Cane Corral. All of us in Texarkana are lucky because it looks like Santa wants to make an early stop here and get photos made with the kids.
Harvest Mobile Pantry Returns To Nashville Arkansas November 2nd
Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry on Wednesday, November 2. “With the recent rise in hunger, it’s more important than ever that Harvest meet the needs of our food-insecure families where they are,” says Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO/Executive Director. “Our goal is to continue making sure families have the food they need, even during this challenging time.”
Win ‘The Taste Of Texarkana’ Tickets On Power 95-9
How would you like some tickets to the one and only "Taste Of Texarkana" happening at the Four States Fairgrounds on Tuesday, in Texarkana?. The "Taste Of Texarkana" is back and will take place at the Four States Fairgrounds arena on Tuesday, and you can go for free with just the free Power 95-9 app. There are currently 34 vendors and more are scheduled to be there.
Don’t Miss The First Ever ‘Rocky Comfort Pecan Festival’ in Foreman, AR
I learned something new today, I learned that Foreman, Arkansas used to have a different name. Did you know that Foreman was first known as Rocky Comfort, Arkansas? That would explain the name of this brand new Pecan Festival then, the first-ever Rocky Comfort Pecan Festival is this weekend. Here's what you need to know...
