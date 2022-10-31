Read full article on original website
Is a meat recession coming?
Experts say a "meat recession" is coming as beef cattle supplies continue to dwindle due largely in part because of an acute and protracted drought in the southwest.
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman warns the US economy's rebound won't last - and flags housing and exports as key worries
Paul Krugman brushed off the rebound in US GDP last quarter, saying it would be short-lived. The Nobel laureate expects pressure on exports and housing demand to weigh on economic growth. Krugman noted the Fed's rate hikes have boosted the dollar and increased mortgage costs. Paul Krugman has shrugged off...
Big brands keep raising prices to beat inflation—but consumers are still buying
An employee prepares a burrito bowl at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. “Consumers are willing to pay up for brands and trademarks that carry strong equity,” Gerald Pascarelli, an SVP of equity research at the investment firm Wedbush Securities Inc., told me. I asked Pascarelli...
The 'bubbliest' housing market in Canada with a median home price is $1.2 million is a grim preview of what could happen in US cities
Canada's formerly hot housing market has rapidly cooled, especially in Toronto. That's because, similarly to the US, soaring home prices and mortgage rates have slowed demand. Canada's bubbly real estate markets is a cautionary tale for what could happen in the US. Canada's rapidly cooling housing ecosystem may provide clues...
‘Dark clouds’: One of the world’s biggest shipping companies has a stark recession warning for the global economy in its latest earnings report
Demand for shipping is declining, with big implications for the global economy. The world has just a few giant shipping companies, and they touch every corner of international trade on a daily basis, so they’re attuned to the health of the global economy. When the world sneezes, in other words, shipping firms like Maersk get a cold.
Hedge fund legend Ray Dalio warns of a US credit crunch - and says it could tank markets and spark a recession
Ray Dalio warned a painful credit crunch could hammer financial markets and spark a recession. The billionaire investor said a surge in government-bond sales could cause private credit to dry up. Dalio also flagged the risks posed by US political tensions and overseas conflicts. American households and businesses could suffer...
Egg prices spike to more than $4 a dozen. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Prices for so many items are up this year, from gas prices to rent. Even grocery store prices are affected, and eggs are no exception. According to the USDA, the price for a dozen eggs is about $3.00 more expensive at the grocery store than last October.
Estee Lauder cuts forecasts on China curbs, tightening inventories
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) cut its full-year forecasts on Wednesday ahead of the most important holiday season, blaming lockdowns in China and American retailers cutting stocks of its cosmetics and fragrances on worries of a slowdown in demand.
Agriculture Online
A ‘pretty flat’ outlook for farm exports in 2023
After reaching a record high in 2022, U.S. farm exports will plateau amid a world of uncertainties, said the USDA chief economist on Tuesday. The strong dollar and slower economic growth worldwide will be a drag on exports, now forecast by USDA at $193.5 billion this fiscal year, down slightly from the estimated record of $196 billion in the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30.
Turkey Troubles: Bird prices face inflation, avian flu ahead of Thanksgiving
While writing guest-lists and determining just how many cans of cranberry jelly will hold over the entire family, Michiganders may have to prepare for another challenge this Thanksgiving: a shortage of turkeys. The avian flu has spread through 43 states, impacting 36,330 birds in the state of Michigan — bolstering...
TechCrunch
Upstart lays off 7% staff amid weakening demand for loans
The cloud-based AI lending platform notified its affected employees about the layoff on Tuesday. Upstart had about 2,000 employees, according to the company, which confirmed the layoffs. “Given the challenging economy, we are making this difficult decision for the long-term health of the company. We do not expect any further...
Dollar tumbles as U.S. nonfarm payrolls show mixed picture
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar slumped on Friday after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October showed the world's largest economy created more new jobs than expected, but also flashed signs of slowdown with the higher unemployment rate and lower wage inflation.
BBC
Bank of England expects UK to fall into longest ever recession
The Bank of England has warned the UK is facing its longest recession since records began, as it raised interest rates by the most in 33 years. It warned the UK would face a "very challenging" two-year slump with unemployment nearly doubling by 2025. Bank boss Andrew Bailey warned of...
invezz.com
Fed hikes interest rates again, but Europe and UK are even worse
Another day, another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What’s new?. It’s safe to say that the daddy of all bull runs, roaring since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, is now over. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter,...
agupdate.com
Enroll in Dairy Margin Coverage
OPINION With increasing costs eroding dairy margins despite greater milk prices, the National Milk Producers Federation is urging farmers to enroll for maximum coverage in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Margin Coverage program. Despite record prices in 2022, accompanying record costs resulted in Dairy Margin Coverage payments for August for farmers enrolled at the maximum coverage level.
Maersk CEO: 'Dark clouds on the horizon' amid Ukraine war, European energy crisis, potential recession
The CEO of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S said Wednesday "there are plenty of dark clouds on the horizon" as the Danish shipping company reported its quarterly financial results. "With the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis in Europe, high inflation and a looming global recession there are plenty of dark clouds on the horizon," CEO Søren Skou said in a press release. "This weighs on consumer purchasing power which, in turn, impacts global transportation and logistics demand."
Thrillist
Avocado Prices Are the Lowest They've Been in 5 Years
All we hear about these days is inflation. Or until now, that is. In a needed turn of events, CNN is reporting avocado prices down 35% year over year, which also happens to be the lowest we've seen in half a decade. According to data published by Rabo AgriFinance, the...
swineweb.com
CIH Hog Margin Watch: October
Margins continued to improve over the second half of October on firmer hog prices while feed costs held relatively steady. Strength in the pork cutout led by the ham primal has provided support for hog prices which is fueling the recovery. Export demand led by Mexico has also helped to underpin the hog market, as Mexico is a big buyer of hams. In the past six weeks, net pork sales to Mexico have averaged over 16,000 MT per week and outstanding sales to Mexico are up 3.4% from last year. A strengthening dollar following aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve has been a head wind for exports although the Mexican Peso has held its ground and not impacted Mexican purchasing power. Exports to other destinations such as Japan have also been impressive though, despite the Japanese Yen having weakened considerably relative to the USD. Hams have also been supported by strong domestic demand. With both Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, high turkey prices are allowing ham to be more competitive for holiday dinners. 5.4 million turkeys were lost this past spring due to the HPAI outbreak in commercial breeding operations, and another 2.2 million birds have been culled since late August. USDA’s latest Cold Storage report showed end of September inventories of frozen hams at 159.3 million pounds, down 2.7% from August and 18% below last year. A September drawdown in ham inventories is extremely rare, only previously occurring once over the past 10 years in 2019 when strong buying by China caused the pork cutout to continue advancing into mid-November. Our clients have benefited from recent adjustments to add upside price flexibility to existing hog hedges.
swineweb.com
Seaboard Pork purchases 58 million Hog farm from the Maschhoffs
Seaboard Pork has acquired hog inventory and a hog farm operation in the central United States from The Maschhoffs LLC for a total cash consideration of $58 million, Seaboard disclosed Tuesday in a regulatory filing. The added operation increases the pork segment’s sow base, resulting in less reliance on third-party...
Amazon pauses corporate hiring amid economic worries
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is pausing hiring for its corporate workforce, the latest move by the company to cut costs amid worries about the wider economic environment. Company executives have decided to halt “new incremental hires” for the entire corporate workforce and anticipate the pause to be in place for a few months, Beth Galetti, the senior vice president of people experience and technology, said in a memo posted on Amazon’s website on Thursday. The company “will continue to monitor what we’re seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense,” Galetti said. “We’re facing an unusual macro-economic environment, and want to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy.” Depending on the business, Galetti noted Amazon will hire backfills to replace employees who leave the company. In some areas, it will continue to hire people incrementally.
