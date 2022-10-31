ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State suspends 4 players after video shows attack on Michigan player

By Christopher Brito
CBS Philly
Michigan State University is suspending four of its football players after they appeared to be part of a group that attacked a University of Michigan football player following a game on Saturday.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday that linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khrary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young were suspended effective immediately after reviewing "disturbing electronic evidence." After the Spartans lost 29-7 to rival Michigan, one video clip showed a crowd of Michigan State players appearing to throw punches and kicks at an opposing player in a tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

"We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contribution factors," Tucker said in a statement. "The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed."

Michigan State University President Samuel L Stanley Jr. called the behavior "unacceptable" and apologized to Michigan.

"There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent," Stanley said in a statement.

University of Michigan  coach Jim Harbaugh said two of his players were "assaulted" and described the fight seen on video as "10 on one." He also said one of the players may have a broken nose.

The school's Division of Public Safety & Security said it was partnering with Michigan State University police, University of Michigan Athletics and University of Michigan football to review footage and investigate the postgame incident.

"Situations like these, and the safety of the community, are taken very seriously," Michigan's public safety Twitter account said.

