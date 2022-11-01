Vankyo’s new entry-level projector, the “V700W 1080P Full HD”, is affordably priced yet comes with a superb performance in terms of audio as well as sharpness and brightness of its image. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005918/en/ Vankyo is a global leader in projectors, which it both develops and manufactures in-house, with offices and warehouses in both Shenzhen (the tech capital of China) and Maryland, USA. Vankyo’s new flagship projector, the V700W, combines their latest hardware and software in a true all-round projector that’ll serve more than well in most living rooms or offices. The V700W projector’s lens works at full high definition (1920x1080 pixels) with a brightness of 420 ANSI lumens and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. The audio is produced by two 5W / 4Ohm speakers, which at a combined 10 Watt is way more than other projectors in this price range. The audio quality is then further enhanced by a collaboration with Dolby Audio, producing crisp and life-like sound produced 360 degrees around the device. The V700W is currently priced at $299.00 at Vankyo’s official website and comes with a free 120-inch projection screen. Screen image

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO