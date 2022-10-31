Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Twitter lays off employees across the company
Twitter on Friday laid off thousands of employees in departments across the company, in a severe round of cost cutting that could potentially upend how one of the world's most influential platforms operates one week after it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan explains concerns around the timing of Twitter layoffs
Former Twitter executive Jason Goldman joins CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan to discuss Elon Musk's recent Twitter layoffs ahead of election week.
Musk lashes out in interview as brands pause Twitter ads
The same day Twitter began laying off employees across the company, Elon Musk talked early struggles and his future vision for the company during an interview at the Baron Investment Conference.
Kanye West can't sell 'White Lives Matter' shirts because two Black men own the trademark
Two Black radio hosts in Arizona could be a potential roadblock if Kanye West ever decided to sell his "White Lives Matter" T-shirts in the United States.
Jimmy Kimmel says he was going to quit his show if ABC asked him to stop making Trump jokes
CNN — Jimmy Kimmel claims he was ready to walk out on his longtime late-night hosting gig if his bosses at ABC asked him to stop making jokes about then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump. The comedian, who has been hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on the network since 2003, said on...
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy
Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
Kari Lake was a Fox TV anchor for decades. Her old station isn't telling viewers.
It is as if Kari Lake never worked at Fox 10.
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal that they're married
Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, respectively 2020's Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico, stunned and delighted fans by revealing their secret relationship and recent wedding.
Georgia shoe manufacturer lays off most of workforce after Adidas stops Yeezy production
Okabashi, an Adidas manufacturing partner and family-owned footwear company in Buford, Georgia, has laid off 142 employees as a result of Adidas ending its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
32 practical yet thoughtful holiday gifts you’ll wish you’d thought of sooner
When it comes to giving a practical gift for Christmas and the holidays, it's important to find the sweet spot of items that are useful but also feel like a true gift to your friends and family. Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite gifts that do just that.
Must-watch videos of the week
Pronunication lessons from Adele, a rescue from a submerged car, and a one-eared dog channels Van Gogh. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Gift These 37 Small Home Décor Items This Holiday
You won’t struggle as much to find the perfect gifts for friends, family, and acquaintances with our help. We’ve got 37 home décor products that are small and versatile enough to appeal to multiple people in your life and widely loved by reviewers and people on social media. From a unique clock, a decorative jewelry stand, and some modern scented candles. All of these, and much more, are below. We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. Just an FYI: We participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
40 Of The Coolest Gifts On Amazon You Never Knew Existed
The holiday season is the most exciting time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful for shopping and gift-giving. Lucky for you, all the research, reading, and shopping have already been done to compile a list of the hottest gifts you have to be gifting this season. Whether you have a teenage daughter, special someone, or a best friend that is just too hard to shop for, all the work has been done for you, and the stress can be relieved. Beauty products, indoor activities, home decor, and little accessories are all waiting for you below, guaranteeing to be some of the most-wanted gifts everyone has put on their wish list this holiday season. It's time to stop stressing and start shopping for the 40 most excellent gifts on Amazon that you never knew existed.
Nick Cannon gets trolled by Ryan Reynolds over baby No. 11
Nick Cannon is adding to his family, and Ryan Reynolds is having some fun with it.
They own the trademark 'White Lives Matter.' Hear their message to Ye
Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, are the legal owners of the "White Lives Matter" trademark for its use on clothing. They join CNN's Laura Coates and Alisyn Camerota to talk about the controversy of Kanye West wearing a t-shirt with that phrase.
This tunic might be the trendiest sweater of the season
Fashion bloggers and influencers love Free People's Ottoman Slouchy Tunic. First unveiled in 2015, the Ottoman sweater has been rereleased each year in new colors that devotees then clamor to buy before they sell out.
'It's going to be a long haul': Pelosi makes first public on-camera comments about husband's attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday spoke publicly on-camera for the first time about the attack on her husband, Paul, and his ongoing recovery, saying "it's going to be a long haul, but he will be well."
You Won’t Want To Miss Out On These 35 Amazon Best Sellers
We’ve got the newest best-sellers that are taking Amazon by storm right now, from a cool egg holder for making boiled eggs to some soap sheets you can take on the go to the new and improved AirPods Pro. For a reason, these best-selling products are best sellers, and since they’re new to the game, you’ll get bragging rights as you show them off to everyone you know. Plus, some of these make really cool gifts, just the things we need for the coming holidays! We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. Just an FYI: We participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
The best sales to shop this weekend: Loftie, Windmill, Sony and more
This weekend, you’ll find a deal on our favorite external hard drive, discounted Knix intimates and savings on the Loftie alarm clock and lamp. All that and more below.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0