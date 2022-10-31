ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy

Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
CNN

Must-watch videos of the week

Pronunication lessons from Adele, a rescue from a submerged car, and a one-eared dog channels Van Gogh. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
CNN

Gift These 37 Small Home Décor Items This Holiday

You won’t struggle as much to find the perfect gifts for friends, family, and acquaintances with our help. We’ve got 37 home décor products that are small and versatile enough to appeal to multiple people in your life and widely loved by reviewers and people on social media. From a unique clock, a decorative jewelry stand, and some modern scented candles. All of these, and much more, are below. We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. Just an FYI: We participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
CNN

40 Of The Coolest Gifts On Amazon You Never Knew Existed

The holiday season is the most exciting time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful for shopping and gift-giving. Lucky for you, all the research, reading, and shopping have already been done to compile a list of the hottest gifts you have to be gifting this season. Whether you have a teenage daughter, special someone, or a best friend that is just too hard to shop for, all the work has been done for you, and the stress can be relieved. Beauty products, indoor activities, home decor, and little accessories are all waiting for you below, guaranteeing to be some of the most-wanted gifts everyone has put on their wish list this holiday season. It's time to stop stressing and start shopping for the 40 most excellent gifts on Amazon that you never knew existed.
CNN

They own the trademark 'White Lives Matter.' Hear their message to Ye

Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, are the legal owners of the "White Lives Matter" trademark for its use on clothing. They join CNN's Laura Coates and Alisyn Camerota to talk about the controversy of Kanye West wearing a t-shirt with that phrase.
CNN

You Won’t Want To Miss Out On These 35 Amazon Best Sellers

We’ve got the newest best-sellers that are taking Amazon by storm right now, from a cool egg holder for making boiled eggs to some soap sheets you can take on the go to the new and improved AirPods Pro. For a reason, these best-selling products are best sellers, and since they’re new to the game, you’ll get bragging rights as you show them off to everyone you know. Plus, some of these make really cool gifts, just the things we need for the coming holidays! We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. Just an FYI: We participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy