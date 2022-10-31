Read full article on original website
Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly discusses Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet and what he brings to the Sun Devils’ offense. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
How To Watch, Stream and Listen: UCLA vs. Arizona State
The UCLA football team is heading out on the road for only the third time this season as it prepares to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Bruins had a bounce back game against Stanford after losing to Oregon the week before. With a 38-13 win, UCLA has now moved to 7-1 on the season and is once again ranked in the AP Top 10.
ESPN FPI predicts final four games of the USC football season
USC responded from its first loss to Utah with a 45-37 win at Arizona Saturday with several key players injured. The Trojans, who are ranked No. 9 by the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, were without their top two receivers, Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, along with starting sixth-year senior left guard Andrew Vorhees and starting second-year sophomore middle linebacker Eric Gentry. Even without three key players offensively, USC posted a season-high 621 offensive yard, with 411 coming from the arm of second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams.
Huskies Clinch Pac-12 Championship in 3-2 Win Over UCLA
SEATTLE – The No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team (14-0-3, 6-0-2 Pac-12) celebrated a Pac-12 Championship Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over UCLA. This is the fourth conference championship for the Dawgs (2000, 2013, 2019) and the first to be clinched at Husky Soccer Stadium. Ilijah Paul...
Caleb Williams credits career-high passing performance to USC receivers without Addison, Williams
USC second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams has started 15 total games in his two-year collegiate career with the Trojans and Oklahoma. His eighth start for USC Saturday against Arizona was the most consecutive games he has started in his career. Williams spoke Wednesday about what that continuity has meant for...
Five-Star Edge Matayo Uiagalelei set for weekend visit
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei will be taking a visit this weekend but it's not where some had speculated on a few weeks ago.
SoCal WR Jordan Onovughe sets official visit to Colorado
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide out Jordan Onovughe will take an official visit to Colorado starting later today.
