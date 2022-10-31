ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

How To Watch, Stream and Listen: UCLA vs. Arizona State

The UCLA football team is heading out on the road for only the third time this season as it prepares to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Bruins had a bounce back game against Stanford after losing to Oregon the week before. With a 38-13 win, UCLA has now moved to 7-1 on the season and is once again ranked in the AP Top 10.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final four games of the USC football season

USC responded from its first loss to Utah with a 45-37 win at Arizona Saturday with several key players injured. The Trojans, who are ranked No. 9 by the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, were without their top two receivers, Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, along with starting sixth-year senior left guard Andrew Vorhees and starting second-year sophomore middle linebacker Eric Gentry. Even without three key players offensively, USC posted a season-high 621 offensive yard, with 411 coming from the arm of second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Huskies Clinch Pac-12 Championship in 3-2 Win Over UCLA

SEATTLE – The No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team (14-0-3, 6-0-2 Pac-12) celebrated a Pac-12 Championship Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over UCLA. This is the fourth conference championship for the Dawgs (2000, 2013, 2019) and the first to be clinched at Husky Soccer Stadium. Ilijah Paul...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy