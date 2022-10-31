Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN MODERATELY INJURED IN A ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Sedalia woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, the accident occurred when 59-year-old Gloria Carrillo swerved to avoid debris in the roadway and went of the road striking the ditch. Carrillo was...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY SUBJECT IN PHOTO
The Sedalia Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a female subject in a photograph. The department is looking to identifying the female in relation to a theft investigation. The woman is driving a Chevrolet Equinox in the photo. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective...
Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase
UPDATE: This story was updated to correctly state that the Boone County Sheriff's Office was involved in the arrest. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several charges after allegedly leading a sheriff's deputy on a chase on Oct. 26. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy found Keaveon Harris, 23, urinating on the street in the The post Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON MAN CHARGED FOR DEFRAUDING A BANK
A Carrollton man has been charged with a felony for defrauding a secured creditor. According to a probable cause statement, BTC Bank attempted to repossess two pickup trucks in Nathaniel Steward’s possession. After Steward failed to deliver both vehicles to the bank, authorities from the Carroll County Sheriff’s office got involved and supervised the recovery of the trucks.
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Stover police investigating Oct. 23 rape
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Stover police were actively investigating a rape that occurred on October 23. According to Police Chief Trampus Jackson, the 23-year-old woman was assaulted at an apartment building on Pine Street where she lives. She told investigators she did not know her assailant. Jackson said the investigation...
Columbia man arrested after business robbery
Prosecutors have charged a Columbia man with armed robbery and two other felonies after he allegedly threatened employees inside a business Tuesday. The post Columbia man arrested after business robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 4, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday night, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 32000 block of Lamine Road in Pettis County. Deputies were advised it was a matter in regard to a violation of an Adult Protection Order. Contact was made with both subjects, and the order was not currently in place. No crime had been committed, and a documentation report was completed.
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 31, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Diana Gorpinich of Sedalia at 3:34 a.m. Sunday in Pettis County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Gorpinich was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 24-year-old...
Funeral Announcements for Nov. 3, 3022
A celebration of life service for Donna Marie Weston, 77, of Sedalia, will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. A celebration of life for Esther Mae Brown, 86 of...
Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man faces possible charges following a crash Tuesday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route B near Ragar Road around 6:50 p.m. Troopers said 22-year-old Tylor Washington tried to pass a vehicle when another vehicle overtook his car and hit The post Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies
CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly stealing and crashing a car. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, causing more than $1,000 in damages, both felonies. She was also charged with carelessly operating The post Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Hale Man Arrested By Troopers
A Hale resident arrested in Linn County on a Carroll County warrant was taken to the Chariton County Jail. St Troopers report 51-year-old Jeffery W Huffmon was arrested at about 11:25 pm on a Carroll County warrant for alleged stealing. He was held pending the posting of bond.
Alleged DWI Driver Arrested After Route B Crash in Pettis County
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Ford, driven by 22-year-old Tylor G. Washington of Sedalia, was attempting to pass another vehicle on Route B, just north of Ragar Road (southwest of Sedalia) sometime after 6:30 p.m., and while traveling south in the northbound lanes, a northbound 2018 Acura, driven by 23-year-old Sofia S. Oleynic of Green Ridge, overtook and struck the Ford.
kttn.com
Missouri man charged with heroin trafficking
A Missouri man was charged in federal court with illegally possessing heroin to distribute. Tremaine Davol Bell, 41, Jefferson City, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. Bell remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3.
kwos.com
JCMO Man faces drug charges
A Jefferson City man faces federal heroin trafficking charges. Tremaine Bell was arrested after leaving a storage unit Monday morning. He was arrested after he pulled into a gas station parking lot and tried to run from police. Officers say Bell had cash, a blunt and a gun on him. A search of the storage unit found three more guns, heroin and almost $30,000 in cash.
Sedalia Woman Arrested for DWI by Drugs After Airborne Crash
One woman and three juveniles, all from Sedalia, were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Dodge, driven by 39-year-old Jennifer L. Jones of Sedalia, was on Route TT at Lamm's Ford Road (southeast of Sedalia) around 11:30 a.m., when the driver lost control of the Dodge at a high rate of speed, traveled off the roadway, traveled over and off Lamm's Road, became airborne and came to rest off the roadway.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN INJURED IN CRASH INVOLVING A TRACTOR TRAILER
A Warrensburg man was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer combo in Johnson County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 29-year-old Alec Tabor struck the trailer being towed by a 2014 Kenworth driven by 30-year-old Caleb Johnson also of Warrensburg.
Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree robbery after he and three other men allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and took $400 from her. Kaeden Cunningham, 19, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim after he and the other men jumped out of a red Camaro. The alleged victim showed a The post Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
