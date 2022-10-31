ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste of Texarkana Is Back Baby… And It Was Greatness

Tuesday night Texarkana got back together once again to raise money for Harvest Regional Food Bank in a little event called Taste of Texarkana, and it was fantastic. Lisa and I got there early to work the Townsquare Media booth and our poor broken down old prize wheel which is desperately crying out to be retired. Seriously... But I digress. Other than our promotional equipment malfunctions the night appeared to me to be a complete success.
What New Yummy Restaurant Does Texarkana Really Need?

Now that we have a new Panda Express that is open in Texarkana we asked you the listener what is the next restaurant that Texarkana needs. And as we all know the best way to get someone's opinion is to go on social media and ask away, so we put this honor Facebook page on Wednesday and the responses were pretty cool.
‘Local Bands, Local Brews, Local Bites’ Thursday In Texarkana

"Local Bands, Local Brews, Local Bites" is an event that celebrates our downtown and everything it has to offer. On Thursday you can experience the local brews, the local bites, and a great local band. The event begins at 7 pm and is a two-hour event that will go on until 9 pm in front of Hopkin's Icehouse in the Texarkana entertainment district.
2023 Live United Bowl Team Announcement Set for Nov. 15

The public is invited to attend the LIVE UNITED Bowl Team announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Arkansas Middle School on Jefferson Avenue at 10 am. This year the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED BOWL will be played Saturday, December 3, at Razorback Stadium, Texarkana, Arkansas with a noon-Kick-off slated.
You Can Be A Hero And Donate Blood Friday in Texarkana

The Nash Elementary School will be holding a blood drive on Friday at the school in Nash Texas. The 'Blood Center Buddy' Nash Elementary be a hero blood drive will be on Friday, November 4th from 1:30 pm until 6:30 pm at the Nash Elementary School located at 100 Burton Street in Nash Texas.
KCS Holiday Express is Back on Track and Headed to Texarkana

All Aboard! Get ready the KCS Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana this year in December. It's been a couple of years since the KCS Holiday Express made a stop in Texarkana. The 2020 pandemic pretty much derailed the popular train but the six-car lighted holiday train with festive displays is back up and running across parts of the country and arrives in Texarkana on Monday, December 5 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, 1601-1699 West 12th St. Shuttle service provided from the stadium to train.
It’s A&M-Texarkana’s Popular Trunk or Treat & New Free Haunted Trails

Halloween is Monday and Texas A&M Texarkana's popular Halloween Truck or Treat is back. Something new to check out is the Haunted Trails for a spooky fun time. This city-wide event is taking place on Halloween, Monday, October 31. Hosted by the Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Student Life and the Student Athletes Advisory Council. The fun gets started at 5 PM and goes until 7 PM.
5 Spooky Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

Fall Festivals and The Rocky Horror Picture Show are just some of the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
Be Prepared These Texarkana Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Remember how back in the day most stores would be closed on Thanksgiving? Then all of a sudden all the stores started their Black Friday sales so early that the sales would all start on Thanksgiving Day. Well, what's old is new again and more and more stores are announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give their employees more time with their families.
4 States Auto Museum Car Show Rescheduled For November 5

The Four States Auto Museum will host its "Fall Car Show" is on November 5th in downtown Texarkana. The show has been rescheduled due to the rain in the forecast for this weekend. The show will be from 8 AM until 3 PM and open to all new or old cars. Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each class. Registration will be from 8 am until 11 am at 217 Laurel Street in downtown Texarkana. Registration is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members.
