Strange or Cool? Minnesota Seeds found In 3 Year Old’s Candy Bucket.
What would you think, strange or cool if you were digging through your child's candy bucket after Halloween and you discovered something like this Minnesota parent did? Here they are sharing it on reddit. One person immediately responded with thinking it's great:. Something tells me, however, you would want to...
Beau Bridges Comes to Minnesota to Shoot New Film
Every so often someone from Minnesota films a movie in Minnesota. It happens. Not a lot, but it does. An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota. "Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on...
Something Most Of Us Did as Kids, Totally Illegal in Minnesota
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
See Rare Total Lunar Eclipse for First Time on Important Day in Minnesota!
Two total lunar eclipses in a year doesn't happen very often. Especially only a few months a part. The first total lunar eclipses we were able to enjoy in America was May 15-16. Now we have a second total lunar sky show of the year about to happen on Tuesday, November 8. Also an important day in Minnesota, or all over America, because it's election day!
For Your Viewing Pleasure! Quick Look at Where to Watch Holiday Shows in Minnesota.
Can you believe it is already November? Where did the year go? Here in Minnesota it is about to be hunkering down season. The time of year where we can go outside, there are plenty off outdoor activities. But when the temps hit those below zero negatives we usually find ourselves hunkering inside and finding something to do to avoid the cold.
Target Teams With Marks & Spencer
UNDATED (WJON News) - Believe it or not, there are no Target stores in Great Brittan. Likewise, the British outlet Marks and Spencer doesn’t exist in the US. However, through Christmas, the two stores are teaming up. A collection of 15 Marks and Spencer’s products will be on sale...
Good News For Holiday Shopping
UNDATED (WJON News) - A new survey reveals good news for area retailers – holiday shoppers are not deterred by inflation and the cost of living. A new survey by consulting firm Deloitte polled 452 shoppers in Minnesota. They found 74% of shoppers will spend more or the same...
Make Your Dream Vacation A Reality With Dream Getaway #66!
Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding three more Dream Getaways to some lucky Central Minnesotans this fall. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
Jennie-O Offering Thanksgiving Cooking Advice on Turkey Hotline
UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the Thanksgiving holiday just a few short weeks away, one company is offering free advice to people in charge of their family’s feast. Jennie-O has officially launched its 1-800-TURKEYS hotline for the year. Their team will be available to answer questions for beginners and experts alike.
Cheese? St. Cloud Sam’s Club Offering Unique Advent Calendar Option
An advent calendar is a great way to count down the days remaining until Christmas. When I was a little kid there were few things I loved more than the Advent Calendar my aunt would send me every year. Every day from December 1st to Christmas Eve I could open the little cardboard door and help myself to just a tiny morsel of chocolate.
I May Never Sleep Again – Minnesota Mom Has Jitters Because of This Big Event
There's nothing quite like that first car...the feel of the steering wheel in your hands, and knowing that now...you can go anywhere in the country you want to go. You have no limitations. I have three boys. Pictured above, is my beautiful middle child. Tanner is an absolute gem of...
I’m Convinced That Deer Know Exactly When Hunters Give Up Hope
After a decade-and-a-half of sitting in the woods for hours on end every November, I finally am ready to share my theory on deer hunting. I grew up in a hunting family, and the second I could take firearms safety courses and be out in the stand opening morning, it was go time. I've had years where I tag out right away, where I tag out at the last minute. There have been weekends when I see a parade of deer and weekends when I stare into the endless emptiness in front of me.
