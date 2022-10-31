ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

See Rare Total Lunar Eclipse for First Time on Important Day in Minnesota!

Two total lunar eclipses in a year doesn't happen very often. Especially only a few months a part. The first total lunar eclipses we were able to enjoy in America was May 15-16. Now we have a second total lunar sky show of the year about to happen on Tuesday, November 8. Also an important day in Minnesota, or all over America, because it's election day!
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Target Teams With Marks & Spencer

UNDATED (WJON News) - Believe it or not, there are no Target stores in Great Brittan. Likewise, the British outlet Marks and Spencer doesn’t exist in the US. However, through Christmas, the two stores are teaming up. A collection of 15 Marks and Spencer’s products will be on sale...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Good News For Holiday Shopping

UNDATED (WJON News) - A new survey reveals good news for area retailers – holiday shoppers are not deterred by inflation and the cost of living. A new survey by consulting firm Deloitte polled 452 shoppers in Minnesota. They found 74% of shoppers will spend more or the same...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Make Your Dream Vacation A Reality With Dream Getaway #66!

Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding three more Dream Getaways to some lucky Central Minnesotans this fall. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

I’m Convinced That Deer Know Exactly When Hunters Give Up Hope

After a decade-and-a-half of sitting in the woods for hours on end every November, I finally am ready to share my theory on deer hunting. I grew up in a hunting family, and the second I could take firearms safety courses and be out in the stand opening morning, it was go time. I've had years where I tag out right away, where I tag out at the last minute. There have been weekends when I see a parade of deer and weekends when I stare into the endless emptiness in front of me.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy