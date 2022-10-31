After a decade-and-a-half of sitting in the woods for hours on end every November, I finally am ready to share my theory on deer hunting. I grew up in a hunting family, and the second I could take firearms safety courses and be out in the stand opening morning, it was go time. I've had years where I tag out right away, where I tag out at the last minute. There have been weekends when I see a parade of deer and weekends when I stare into the endless emptiness in front of me.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO