Daily Mail

Anyone for Pork? Defra minister admits Christmas dinners could be hit after millions of turkeys and other birds are culled in devastating UK Avian flu outbreak

A Defra minister has admitted that Christmas dinner could be affected as millions of turkeys and other birds are culled amid avian flu outbreak. Lord Benyon told the House of Lords that he could not guarantee the traditional turkey lunch would not be affected by the epidemic, but insisted there is no need to panic buy.
ALASKA STATE
The Guardian

France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty

France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
KEYT

Australia plays down US B-52 bomber plan that angers China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles has played down the significance of a major upgrade of U.S. B-52 bomber facilities planned for northern Australia that has raised China’s ire. China this week condemned U.S. plans to deploy up to six of the long-range bombers in the Northern Territory, arguing the move undermines regional peace and stability. Asked if the upgrade could prove too provocative, Marles told reporters: “Everyone needs to take a deep breath.” Marles says U.S. bombers have been visiting Australia since the 1980s and training in Australia since 2005. Some Australian critics argue the B-52s’ increased presence in Australia would make the country a bigger target in a war between the United States and China.
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Nigeria CDC: ‘Nigeria is at HIGH risk of importation of the virus’

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has been aware of the ongoing outbreak of the Sudan strain Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Uganda since it was first officially declared on 20th September 2022. As of 29th October 2022, the Uganda Ministry of Health had reported 128 confirmed cases and 34 deaths.
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest-Growing Countries in the World

The population of Earth has seen a meteoric rise over the past century. In just 37 years, the world population doubled, from 2.5 billion in 1950 to 5 billion in 1987, and it is estimated to reach 8 billion this year, according to U.N. data.  The increase is expected to continue, though at a slower […]
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Sinking of the HMT Rohna: The Largest Loss of American Life At Sea During WWII

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 saw 1,177 sailors and crewmen onboard the USS Arizona (BB-39) lose their lives. While a devastating blow to the US Navy, the battleship wasn’t out at sea at the time – it was anchored at Ford Island. The largest loss of American life at sea due to enemy action during the Second World War was actually when the British India Steam Navigation Company’s HMT Rohna was sunk by the Luftwaffe while sailing in the Mediterranean.
ALABAMA STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Uganda: Ebola outbreak cases, deaths rise

The Uganda Ministry of Health reports the following on the current Ebola outbreak:. Two new confirmed cases (Both female, 43yrs, both from Kassanda who are linked to known cases), bringing the cumulative confirmed cases to 128. Two additional confirmed deaths (both from Kassanda), bringing the total to 34. Case Fatality...
Reuters

BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine could initially be imported to China

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - BioNTech would initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China if approvals are granted, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company's vaccine.
AFP

Mette Frederiksen, the face of the anti-immigration left in Denmark

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, poised to form a new government after winning Denmark's election this week, is a social-media loving leader who has overseen her Social Democrats' monumental shift to a "zero refugee" policy. She went on to become prime minister after the 2019 election, and has since led an all-Social Democrat minority government.
beefmagazine.com

Mexico combats food inflation; U.S. red meat may see competition

The Government of Mexico recently issued a decree reflecting an agreement with a number of private companies aimed at reducing prices for basic foods, including some pork and beef cuts. The decree includes an effort to attract additional suppliers to the Mexican market, building on a decision earlier this year to suspend duties on most imports of pork, beef and poultry.
KEYT

Lessons from past outbreaks can stop new epidemics in their tracks

In late June of this year, Ghana’s health authorities received some disturbing news: Two cases of viral hemorrhagic fever were detected in the country. Blood samples from the infected individuals came back positive for Marburg virus, a deadly disease that can kill most of those infected. The outbreak triggered...
KEYT

Europe OKs 1st one-dose drug to protect babies against RSV

LONDON (AP) — The European Commission has authorized the world’s first one-dose drug against a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and children globally every year. In a statement Friday, drugmakers Sanofi and AstraZeneca said the European Commission had given the green light to nirsevimab, a laboratory-developed antibody to protect infants during their first exposure to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a highly contagious common infection that infects nearly all babies by age 2. The European Medicines Agency had previously recommended that nirsevimab, sold as Beyfortus, be authorized based on research that showed the drug reduced the chances that babies with RSV needed medical attention and appeared safe.

