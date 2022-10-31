Read full article on original website
Anyone for Pork? Defra minister admits Christmas dinners could be hit after millions of turkeys and other birds are culled in devastating UK Avian flu outbreak
A Defra minister has admitted that Christmas dinner could be affected as millions of turkeys and other birds are culled amid avian flu outbreak. Lord Benyon told the House of Lords that he could not guarantee the traditional turkey lunch would not be affected by the epidemic, but insisted there is no need to panic buy.
France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty
France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
KEYT
Australia plays down US B-52 bomber plan that angers China
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles has played down the significance of a major upgrade of U.S. B-52 bomber facilities planned for northern Australia that has raised China’s ire. China this week condemned U.S. plans to deploy up to six of the long-range bombers in the Northern Territory, arguing the move undermines regional peace and stability. Asked if the upgrade could prove too provocative, Marles told reporters: “Everyone needs to take a deep breath.” Marles says U.S. bombers have been visiting Australia since the 1980s and training in Australia since 2005. Some Australian critics argue the B-52s’ increased presence in Australia would make the country a bigger target in a war between the United States and China.
travelnoire.com
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
US warned to get ready as Europe deals with new COVID-19 rise
Previous jumps in the U.S. have followed a pattern in which cases first rise in Europe, making officials nervous they could see a spike in U.S. cases as the weather turns.
U.S. cautioned Germany against a Chinese controlling stake in Hamburg port
MUNSTER, Germany, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States cautioned Germany against allowing China to obtain a controlling stake in a Hamburg port terminal, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday, in a deal that has been seen as a gauge of how far Germany is willing to toughen its stance on its top trading partner.
WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The eight most recent Ebola cases reported during the outbreak in Uganda have no known links with current patients, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, raising concerns over the spread of the deadly disease.
China using illegal police bases in Netherlands to target dissidents, say reports
The Dutch government has said it is investigating reports that Chinese police forces have illegally opened at least two stations in the Netherlands since 2018, using them in part to keep tabs and put pressure on overseas dissidents. An investigation by RTL Nieuws and Follow the Money said the “overseas...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Nigeria CDC: ‘Nigeria is at HIGH risk of importation of the virus’
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has been aware of the ongoing outbreak of the Sudan strain Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Uganda since it was first officially declared on 20th September 2022. As of 29th October 2022, the Uganda Ministry of Health had reported 128 confirmed cases and 34 deaths.
The Fastest-Growing Countries in the World
The population of Earth has seen a meteoric rise over the past century. In just 37 years, the world population doubled, from 2.5 billion in 1950 to 5 billion in 1987, and it is estimated to reach 8 billion this year, according to U.N. data. The increase is expected to continue, though at a slower […]
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Sinking of the HMT Rohna: The Largest Loss of American Life At Sea During WWII
The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 saw 1,177 sailors and crewmen onboard the USS Arizona (BB-39) lose their lives. While a devastating blow to the US Navy, the battleship wasn’t out at sea at the time – it was anchored at Ford Island. The largest loss of American life at sea due to enemy action during the Second World War was actually when the British India Steam Navigation Company’s HMT Rohna was sunk by the Luftwaffe while sailing in the Mediterranean.
Sharp fall in China’s global standing as poll shows backing for Taiwan defence
China’s reputation has deteriorated rapidly over the last four years, particularly in the west, and a large share of global opinion would back some form of international help for Taiwan if Beijing tries to take the island by force, according to a survey. It comes as Xi Jinping warned...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Uganda: Ebola outbreak cases, deaths rise
The Uganda Ministry of Health reports the following on the current Ebola outbreak:. Two new confirmed cases (Both female, 43yrs, both from Kassanda who are linked to known cases), bringing the cumulative confirmed cases to 128. Two additional confirmed deaths (both from Kassanda), bringing the total to 34. Case Fatality...
BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine could initially be imported to China
BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - BioNTech would initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China if approvals are granted, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company's vaccine.
Inside the World’s Most Extraordinary Prison Camp
The story of the WWII British camps on the Isle of Man where emigrant luminaries were detained and created an extraordinary society
Mette Frederiksen, the face of the anti-immigration left in Denmark
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, poised to form a new government after winning Denmark's election this week, is a social-media loving leader who has overseen her Social Democrats' monumental shift to a "zero refugee" policy. She went on to become prime minister after the 2019 election, and has since led an all-Social Democrat minority government.
beefmagazine.com
Mexico combats food inflation; U.S. red meat may see competition
The Government of Mexico recently issued a decree reflecting an agreement with a number of private companies aimed at reducing prices for basic foods, including some pork and beef cuts. The decree includes an effort to attract additional suppliers to the Mexican market, building on a decision earlier this year to suspend duties on most imports of pork, beef and poultry.
KEYT
Lessons from past outbreaks can stop new epidemics in their tracks
In late June of this year, Ghana’s health authorities received some disturbing news: Two cases of viral hemorrhagic fever were detected in the country. Blood samples from the infected individuals came back positive for Marburg virus, a deadly disease that can kill most of those infected. The outbreak triggered...
KIMT
Impact of the Bird Flu on Turkey Prices
It comes as no surprise. Officials are saying you can expect turkey prices to increase this year for Thanksgiving.
KEYT
Europe OKs 1st one-dose drug to protect babies against RSV
LONDON (AP) — The European Commission has authorized the world’s first one-dose drug against a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and children globally every year. In a statement Friday, drugmakers Sanofi and AstraZeneca said the European Commission had given the green light to nirsevimab, a laboratory-developed antibody to protect infants during their first exposure to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a highly contagious common infection that infects nearly all babies by age 2. The European Medicines Agency had previously recommended that nirsevimab, sold as Beyfortus, be authorized based on research that showed the drug reduced the chances that babies with RSV needed medical attention and appeared safe.
