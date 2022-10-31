Some leaked audio, allegedly from UGA coach Kirby Smart, went viral on Friday, one day ahead of the historic matchup between the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs and No. 2 Tennessee. The audio sounds like Smart, but there’s no confirmation that it is Smart. It’s also unknown when the audio was recorded, although the reason it went viral is because the speculation is that it occurred this week while the Bulldogs were preparing for the Volunteers, which are ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings. Georgia is No. 3 behind Ohio State.

ATHENS, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO