Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Around the SEC: 3 keys for Georgia and Tennessee wins, TV times and networks

ATHENS — Tennessee has the momentum, Georgia has the big-game experience and home field advantage. Both the Bulldogs and the Vols have mobile, sixth-year transfer quarterbacks, with Stetson Bennett leading Georgia and Hendon Hooker running the show for Tennessee. The QB duel will of course be pivotal when the...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

BREAKING: Nation’s No. 2 junior LB Demarcus Riddick commits to Georgia

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star junior LB Demarcus Riddick. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No.43 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. =========================================================. Georgia’s...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football linebacker Chaz Chambliss ready to follow the examples set by injured Nolan Smith

ATHENS – No individual can replicate what Nolan Smith brings to the Georgia team this season. It will take a wholistic effort from the linebacker room to bridge the gap left by the injured Smith when the Bulldogs face the top-ranked Tennessee offense on Saturday. Georgia outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss, one of the plays who will step in for Smith at outside linebacker, knows it.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Loran Smith: My position is that wherever Georgia’s enterprising head coach wants to play the (Florida) game is what I think is best for Georgia

It is interesting to see the reaction taking place in the city of Jacksonville regarding the playing of the Georgia-Florida game each October. It is easy to understand why Florida doesn’t want the game to go home and home as they are worried what might happen. It feels like a home game to the Florida constituency. And why not? Everybody but a small pocket of Bulldog fans wears orange and blue on game day or voices their support for Florida.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Alleged Kirby Smart audio goes viral on eve of Tennessee-Georgia game

Some leaked audio, allegedly from UGA coach Kirby Smart, went viral on Friday, one day ahead of the historic matchup between the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs and No. 2 Tennessee. The audio sounds like Smart, but there’s no confirmation that it is Smart. It’s also unknown when the audio was recorded, although the reason it went viral is because the speculation is that it occurred this week while the Bulldogs were preparing for the Volunteers, which are ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings. Georgia is No. 3 behind Ohio State.
ATHENS, GA

