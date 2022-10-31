Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgnation.com
Former Tennessee QB pokes Georgia ‘tea and crumpets’ fans, Josh Heupel confident Vans will handle noise well
ATHENS — Erik Ainge does not see Georgia’s home field playing a factor in the first-ever showdown of No. 1 ranked teams on Saturday. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is also confident his team will be able to handle the noise against the Bulldogs in the 3:30 p.m. game on Vince Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.
dawgnation.com
Around the SEC: 3 keys for Georgia and Tennessee wins, TV times and networks
ATHENS — Tennessee has the momentum, Georgia has the big-game experience and home field advantage. Both the Bulldogs and the Vols have mobile, sixth-year transfer quarterbacks, with Stetson Bennett leading Georgia and Hendon Hooker running the show for Tennessee. The QB duel will of course be pivotal when the...
dawgnation.com
BREAKING: Nation’s No. 2 junior LB Demarcus Riddick commits to Georgia
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star junior LB Demarcus Riddick. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No.43 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. =========================================================. Georgia’s...
dawgnation.com
Jamon Dumas-Johnson ready to be heard against Tennessee: ‘He’s showing little flashes of Nakobe’
ATHENS — By now, Jamon Dumas-Johnson is used to following in someone else’s footsteps. He played for one of the top high school programs in the country at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. He took over as the MIKE linebacker in Georgia’s defense, taking over for Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football linebacker Chaz Chambliss ready to follow the examples set by injured Nolan Smith
ATHENS – No individual can replicate what Nolan Smith brings to the Georgia team this season. It will take a wholistic effort from the linebacker room to bridge the gap left by the injured Smith when the Bulldogs face the top-ranked Tennessee offense on Saturday. Georgia outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss, one of the plays who will step in for Smith at outside linebacker, knows it.
dawgnation.com
LOOK: Georgia shares how it will honor Vince Dooley, Charley Trippi against Tennessee
Saturday will be an emotional day for the Georgia football program, as it is set to honor two program legends. In the weeks leading up to Saturday’s game between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia, legends Charley Trippi and Vince Dooley passed away. The former was 100 while the latter was 90.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Loran Smith: My position is that wherever Georgia’s enterprising head coach wants to play the (Florida) game is what I think is best for Georgia
It is interesting to see the reaction taking place in the city of Jacksonville regarding the playing of the Georgia-Florida game each October. It is easy to understand why Florida doesn’t want the game to go home and home as they are worried what might happen. It feels like a home game to the Florida constituency. And why not? Everybody but a small pocket of Bulldog fans wears orange and blue on game day or voices their support for Florida.
dawgnation.com
Relaxed Josh Heupel has had success against Kirby Smart defenses, sees flexibility in current Bulldogs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Heupel is staying loose, to the extent the Tennessee head coach is taking the daunting challenge his team faces in stride. “He’s as relaxed as he’s been all year,” noted Brian Rice, a Vol Network broadcaster and award-winning Knoxville radio personality. “And...
dawgnation.com
Alleged Kirby Smart audio goes viral on eve of Tennessee-Georgia game
Some leaked audio, allegedly from UGA coach Kirby Smart, went viral on Friday, one day ahead of the historic matchup between the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs and No. 2 Tennessee. The audio sounds like Smart, but there’s no confirmation that it is Smart. It’s also unknown when the audio was recorded, although the reason it went viral is because the speculation is that it occurred this week while the Bulldogs were preparing for the Volunteers, which are ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings. Georgia is No. 3 behind Ohio State.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart notes what he learned about 2019 LSU and what it means for 2022 Tennessee game
If you’ve been on the internet at some point in the last month, you’ve probably seen someone compare the current iteration of the Tennessee Volunteers to the 2019 version of LSU. Both teams feature offenses that seem unstoppable. LSU was led by Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman...
Will Muschamp's contract details as Georgia co-defensive coordinator revealed
Will Muschamp made headlines when he signed a three-year deal with Georgia as the team’s defensive coordinator. Now a part of a loaded staff, Mushcamp is integral to a team that wants a second straight national title. The former head coach’s contract details were revealed Thursday, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Tennessee game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 10 game (Nov. 5, 2022)
Georgia football takes on Tennessee in a Week 10 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 5. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, how to stream the game online and odds for the Week 10 game. Georgia is the No. 3 team in the initial College...
dawgnation.com
Josh Heupel on Robert Beal shuffled Georgia defensive front: ‘There is no dropoff’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Heupel has seen enough to assess Georgia’s defensive front in the wake of the season-ending injury to Nolan Smith. “They are deep enough up front that they play multiple guys, they rotate,” Heupel said. “And with that next guy up, there is no dropoff.”
dawgnation.com
Tennessee defense identifies Georgia ‘Agent Zero’ among Bulldogs’ biggest offensive threats
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia fans have become accustomed to seeing this season’s playmakers produce over and over. But for opposing coaching staffs, it’s a new scouting report every week and their perception can vary. It’s a safe assumption No. 1-ranked Tennessee wouldn’t mind getting into a shootout...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates Georgia injuries Tennessee week; Adonai Mitchell return would provide lift
The Georgia pass game could get a lift if receiver Adonai Mitchell is able to return from the high ankle sprain he suffered the second game of the season and be ready to go against Tennessee. Mitchell did not play in the past two games against Florida or Vanderbilt and...
Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
Saturday will feature one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2022 regular season. Tennessee and Georgia — which were ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in last night's first College Football Playoff rankings of the year — will face off in a marquee SEC matchup this weekend.
dawgnation.com
Marvin Jones Jr., Jalon Walker poised to make most of new opportunities for Georgia football
Every time a door closes, a window opens. That will be the case for several defenders in the wake of Nolan Smith’s injury. While Robert Beal and Chaz Chambliss are most likely to see the biggest increase in snaps, a few young defenders will now get a chance to carve out a larger role for this season.
UGA students debate Walker’s attempt to score big in politics
While Walker's sports triumphs inspire some, others on both sides of the aisle would rather talk about views on issues in 2022 U.S. Senate race.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart explains new Georgia football role for Nolan Smith: ‘He is like an extra coach’
ATHENS — Nolan Smith will be out for the foreseeable future following his upcoming surgery on a torn pectoral muscle. But the Georgia football team is not done with him yet, as Smith is still helping his teammates. It’s just in a different role than slamming opposing tackles or...
dawgnation.com
Historical battle of No. 1-ranked SEC teams Georgia and Tennessee has ticket prices soaring
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ticket prices are soaring to unprecedented heights with a battle of No. 1 teams on tap at Sanford Stadium. Tennessee became the “official” No. 1-ranked team on Tuesday night when the CFP Committee set the Vols atop their first rankings in contrast to the media and coaches’ polls which have Georgia No. 1.
Comments / 1