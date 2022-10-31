ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk’s Twitter lays off employees across the company

Twitter on Friday laid off employees in departments across the company, in a severe round of cost cutting that could potentially upend how one of the world’s most influential platforms operates one week after it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk. Numerous Twitter employees began posting on the platform...
Twitter layoffs before US midterms fuel misinformation concerns

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has pledged the platform will not devolve into a "free-for-all hellscape," but experts warn that mass layoffs on Friday may deeply impair the social network's ability to curb misinformation. - 'Deeply troubling' - Free Press is part of a coalition of more than 60 civil society groups that on Friday called on advertisers to boycott the platform until it committed to being a "safe place."

