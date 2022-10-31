Read full article on original website
KEYT
Employees sue Elon Musk’s Twitter after staff are informed that layoffs are set to begin
Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday morning, according to a memo sent to staff, as several Twitter employees file a class action lawsuit alleging the layoffs are in violation of labor law. The email sent Thursday evening notified employees that they will receive a notice by...
KEYT
Elon Musk’s Twitter lays off employees across the company
Twitter on Friday laid off employees in departments across the company, in a severe round of cost cutting that could potentially upend how one of the world’s most influential platforms operates one week after it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk. Numerous Twitter employees began posting on the platform...
Twitter layoffs before US midterms fuel misinformation concerns
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has pledged the platform will not devolve into a "free-for-all hellscape," but experts warn that mass layoffs on Friday may deeply impair the social network's ability to curb misinformation. - 'Deeply troubling' - Free Press is part of a coalition of more than 60 civil society groups that on Friday called on advertisers to boycott the platform until it committed to being a "safe place."
KEYT
The US economy added just 261,000 jobs in October, indicating that the Fed’s efforts to cool the economy might be working
The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, according to the latest monthly employment snapshot from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday morning. The total job gains were lower than the revised September number of 315,000, and above the 200,000 forecast...
