FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
KOMU
Mobile shower trailers to become available to Columbia residents within the coming year
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The trailers will have free showers to those in need or as a convenience for residents in Columbia. The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has...
KOMU
Lane shifts and closures on Business Loop 70 West to begin next week
COLUMBIA − Lane shifts and closures will begin on Business Loop 70 West Tuesday morning while sewer pipes under the loop are cleaned. While work is underway, lane shifts will take place using the center turn lane of Business Loop 70 West near Cosmo Park. Traffic on this section...
KOMU
MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
KOMU
Stormy weather affecting some high school football start times
COLUMBIA - Rainy and stormy weather is prompting some high school football playoff games to start earlier Friday. KOMU 8 will update the list of changed starting times as we get the information. We may not get updates on every game, however, so you may also want to check with the schools involved in any games you need information on.
KOMU
MU Health Care enters partnership with Hermann Area District Hospital
COLUMBIA − MU Health Care announced Friday it has made an agreement with Hermann Area District Hospital (HADH) to staff the hospital’s emergency department. Matthew Robinson, an MU Health Care doctor, said this will be a great step for HADH. “Connecting Hermann Area District Hospital to the MU...
KOMU
Route 240 bridge in Howard County closed for several weeks for urgent repairs
HOWARD COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation says repairs are underway on the Missouri Route 240 bridge over Salt Creek, south of Fayette. Last week, bridge inspectors found deterioration on the structure and felt the safest option was to close the bridge until a more thorough inspection could be completed. Crews are now working to stabilize and reinforce the areas of concern along the bridge, MoDOT said.
KOMU
Nebraska man injured after tractor-trailer crash on Highway 179
COLE COUNTY − A Lincoln, Nebraska man was injured Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 179 in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kawa Khudhur, 25, traveled off the right side of the road, but was able to return to the road. The trailer then overturned onto its passenger side in a ditch, causing the truck to also overturn and come to a rest in the southbound lane of the highway.
KOMU
Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College
COLUMBIA − Drivers should be aware of changes made just west of the Broadway and College Avenue intersection, near Stephens College. Drivers on westbound Broadway now need to stay in the left passing lane to get to downtown Columbia. The right westbound lane now ends in front of the Broadway Hotel, and the only option is to turn right into the hotel parking lot.
KOMU
Columbia residents invited to attend policy and procedures meeting for surveillance video software
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department invites the community to attend a policy and procedures meeting related to FUSUS, a software platform that allows police to access public or business video footage with permission. The meeting will be held Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Molly Thomas...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 2
Public has a chance to weigh in on FUSUS software as informational meetings begin. The City of Columbia and the Columbia Police Department are partnering to host informational meetings regarding FUSUS, a new software program that allows CPD to access public or business video footage with the owner's permission. The...
KOMU
Annual Cole County EMS Christmas Toy Drive is back and ready to help the community
COLE COUNTY - Cole County EMS has officially begun its annual Christmas Toy Drive. They will collect donated toys over the next few weeks on behalf of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots. This year's goal is to produce enough donations to fill three ambulances. There will be...
KOMU
SERVPRO assists the town of Wooldridge in fire recovery efforts
WOOLDRIDGE - The town of Wooldridge is still in the midst of its recovery phase after a fire that burned down nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed 23 structures just a week and a half ago. As much of the town is unoccupied at the moment, that has not stopped responders...
KOMU
911 service restored after outage in Centertown Thursday morning
COLE COUNTY - Jefferson City residents experienced a 911 outage Thursday morning after reports of a cut fiber line came in. In the statement, JCPD said that residents of Centertown may be experiencing issues calling 911 from landlines. The cut is affected people with landline phones provided Bright Speed, Lumen,...
KOMU
Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt
Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
KOMU
Farmers share long-term concern as persistent drought continues
COLUMBIA - The College Roadshow made its stop at MU Thursday morning. The event brought several of Missouri's agricultural organizations and three experts into Columbia to discuss some of the biggest news for Missouri's agriculture industry. Among the concerns are rising input prices and worsening drought conditions. As of Nov....
KOMU
Deadline approaches for Columbia's 30 board and commission openings
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is accepting applications for 13 boards or commissions, with 30 vacant positions up for grabs. “We have a ton of projects and even our council, our staff, we can’t be everywhere at once and we don’t have everyone’s lived experiences,” the public information officer for the city of Columbia, Sydney Olsen, said. “So our boards and commissions are a great resource to the city as a whole and our council. They are a great way to hear from our residents, or business owners, the people who are directly interested or sometimes even directly impacted by issues.”
KOMU
New proposal could increase maximum time for Columbia's parking meters
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is working to make downtown parking meters easier. The Parking Advising Commission met on Wednesday with the Parking Utility Division to discuss a new proposal for simplifying parking meters. The changes in the proposal include:. Changing the maximum time limit on meters,. Moving the enforcement...
KOMU
Clark Lane near Hanover Blvd. opens after 'police incident'
COLUMBIA - Police shut down part of Clark Lane near Hanover Boulevard Wednesday just after 5 p.m. due to an "incident." Columbia police taped off part of Lighthouse Car Wash, which is on the corner of Clark and Hanover. Officers were also marking bullet casings on the ground. A Dollar...
KOMU
Former Columbia resident charged in 1984 cold case will remain in North Carolina for now
COLUMBIA - A former Columbia resident will remain in a North Carolina jail for now after he did not waive his extradition hearing Wednesday. James Frederick Wilson was arrested at his home in Mooresville, North Carolina on Oct. 25. He is charged in Boone County with forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon of a Columbia woman in 1984.
KOMU
New building on the horizon for Columbia Independent School
On the Friday before MU’s Homecoming, students and staff at Columbia Independent School gathered outside to put the finishing touches on a float for the parade the next morning. They tied blue and gold balloons and yellow streamers to a wooden platform students had built earlier in the day.
