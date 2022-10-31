ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

New look U.S. gymnastics teams headline the world championships in Liverpool, England, live on Peacock this week. For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.
At Grand Prix France, a figure skating story for the ages unfolds

Canadian Deanna Stellato-Dudek is older than Sarah Hughes, the 2002 Olympic figure skating champion who retired 19 years ago. Stellato-Dudek also left singles skating in the early 2000s, but she’s back after a 16-year competition break. And she’s leading Grand Prix France, a stop on the sport’s top international...
