Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
New look U.S. gymnastics teams headline the world championships in Liverpool, England, live on Peacock this week. For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.
NBC Sports
At Grand Prix France, a figure skating story for the ages unfolds
Canadian Deanna Stellato-Dudek is older than Sarah Hughes, the 2002 Olympic figure skating champion who retired 19 years ago. Stellato-Dudek also left singles skating in the early 2000s, but she’s back after a 16-year competition break. And she’s leading Grand Prix France, a stop on the sport’s top international...
NBC Sports
Rebeca Andrade wins gymnastics worlds all-around, completes grueling climb to the top
Rebeca Andrade is the first all-around gold medalist for Brazil and South America, crowned the top female gymnast at the world championships in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Andrade, the 23-year-old favorite, won with 56.899 points, distancing the silver medalist, American Shilese Jones, by 1.5 points. Jones was 10th at last...
Canada v England: Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final – live updates
Minute-by-minute report: A place in the final against New Zealand or France is up for grabs. Join Sarah Rendell to find out who gets there
Comments / 0