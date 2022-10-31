Read full article on original website
KEYT
New this week: Bruce Springsteen, ‘The Big Brunch’ and Sonic
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums by Bruce Springsteen and Louis Tomlinson, Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” hits HBO Max, and Dan Levy of Emmy-winning “Schitt’s Creek” fame has “The Big Brunch,” a cooking competition he created and hosts. There’s also a new Sonic the Hedgehog video game from Sega, the documentary “Fire of Love” about husband-and-wife volcanologists, and film critic and historian Elvis Mitchell looks at the history of Black cinema with the landmark films of the 1970s in the new Netflix documentary, “Is That Black Enough For You?!?”
Rebel Wilson’s Relationship History: From Dating Jacob Busch To Getting Engaged To Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson is an Australian actress, comedian, and producer. She is most known for her role as Amy in the movie Pitch Perfect. She is currently engaged to Ramona Agruma. Rebel was previously linked to businessman Jacob Busch and others. On Nov. 4, 2022, news of Rebel and Ramona’s engagement...
