Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal
BERLIN (AP) — German officials are urging environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives. A heated debate has broken out over activists’ methods after road blockades from a Monday protest in Berlin delayed a rescue crew in reaching a fatally injured cyclist. A government spokesman said Chancellor Olaf Scholz “supports all democratic engagement” but that “the form of protest that we are seeing now, this week in particular, is not effective.” Meanwhile, government-appointed experts warned Friday that Germany risks missing its target of slashing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% from 1990 levels by 2030. It said Germany needs to reduce its emissions twice as fast as the yearly average from the past decade.
KEYT
Racist incident in French parliament triggers condemnation
PARIS (AP) — A Black lawmaker in France said Friday he was “deeply hurt” by a racist remark a far-right member of the French parliament made during a legislative session, a comment that has received condemnation from across the political spectrum. Gregoire de Fournas of the far-right...
KEYT
Hungarians demand end to pro-government bias in public media
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Around 1,500 demonstrators gathered at the headquarters of Hungary’s public media company have protested what they say is biased news coverage and state-sponsored propaganda that favors the country’s populist government. Demonstrators called for the director of the public media corporation, MTVA, to be replaced. They also demanded due coverage of a recent wave of major protests and strikes by Hungarian teachers and students for better pay and working conditions for educators. Hungarian public media ignored most of those actions despite some protests drawing tens of thousands of people. Under the leadership of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Hungarian government has been accused of eroding press freedom and rolling back democratic checks and balances.
KEYT
UN chief warns planet is heading toward `climate chaos’
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the planet is heading toward irreversible “climate chaos.” And he is urging global leaders at the upcoming UN climate summit in Egypt to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy. The U.N. chief told reporters Thursday that the COP27 summit “ must be the place to rebuild trust and re-establish the ambition needed to avoid driving our planet over the climate cliff.” He said the most important outcome of COP27, which begins Nov. 6, is to have “a clear political will to reduce emissions faster.”
KEYT
Australia plays down US B-52 bomber plan that angers China
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles has played down the significance of a major upgrade of U.S. B-52 bomber facilities planned for northern Australia that has raised China’s ire. China this week condemned U.S. plans to deploy up to six of the long-range bombers in the Northern Territory, arguing the move undermines regional peace and stability. Asked if the upgrade could prove too provocative, Marles told reporters: “Everyone needs to take a deep breath.” Marles says U.S. bombers have been visiting Australia since the 1980s and training in Australia since 2005. Some Australian critics argue the B-52s’ increased presence in Australia would make the country a bigger target in a war between the United States and China.
KEYT
Migrant border crossings rise at Poland-Belarus border
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The Polish border service has reported an uptick in Middle Eastern migrants trying to illegally cross into the European Union at the border of Belarus and Poland. In the past 24 hours, 117 illegal migrants were detained, along with 65 others the previous day. According to the Polish border agency, Belarusian border guards aid migrants in crossing the border to Poland, with most migrants now traveling first to Russia and then taking organized transport to Belarusian cities. Last year, thousands of migrants became stranded at the Belarus-EU border, with Western leaders accusing Belarusian authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants as pawns to destabilize the bloc. Poland has since built a $330 million wall along its border with Belarus.
KEYT
Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A European parliamentary committee investigating the use of spyware in the 27-country bloc has urged Greek officials to do more to shed light on a phone surveillance scandal that targeted opposition politicians and journalists. The committee rapporteur said Friday that while no definite proof emerged on who installed and used Predator spyware on the victims’ phones, “everything is pointing in the direction of people in government circles.” The scandal, which shook Greece’s center-right government this year, centered on the secret service’s tapping opposition party leader Nikos Androulakis’ phone. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he had not known about the surveillance, which he said was legal — on national security grounds — but wrong.
KEYT
Venezuela, opposition reported preparing to resume talks
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Venezuelan government and the political opposition are preparing to resume talks stalled for more than a year, according to three people familiar with the process. One person close to opposition leader Juan Guaidó and two people involved in negotiation preparations told The Associated Press on Friday that the delegations from the two sides might meet in Mexico City around mid-November. They say the talks are expected to focus on a possible humanitarian aid program for cash-strapped Venezuela as well as on conditions for the country’s 2024 presidential election. The last round of talks took place in Mexico City under the guidance of Norwegian diplomats last year. But Venezuela’s government cancelled them in October 2021.
KEYT
Indian capital battles dangerous levels of air pollution
NEW DELHI (AP) — Haze and smog have enveloped the skyline of India’s capital region leading to a ban on construction activity, the closing of factories and the use of water sprinklers and anti-smog guns to fight air quality that has hit dangerous levels. The Delhi government closed primary schools Friday. India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav blamed the opposition-ruled northern Punjab state for its failure to stop the burning of crop residues and compared New Delhi with “a gas chamber.” A full closure of schools, colleges, educational institutions and non-emergency commercial activities, and a restriction on private vehicles, are being considered in case the pollution does not come down this weekend.
KEYT
European Central Bank leader doubles down on rate increases
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank underlined the bank’s determination to fight rampant inflation with more interest rate increases on top of recent record hikes. ECB President Christine Lagarde said Friday that “our job is far from being completed” and that even a mild recession would not be enough to bring price increases back under control. In a lecture at the central bank of Estonia, she said the bank “will not let high inflation become entrenched” by letting expectations of higher prices become baked into wages and costs. The bank has been raising rates at the fastest pace since the euro was launched in 1999, mirroring the hikes of the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England.
KEYT
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan blames establishment figures for plot to kill him
Tensions escalated in Pakistan on Friday as former Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed establishment figures for a plot to kill him — a claim strenuously denied by governing and security officials. A day after after he survived a shooting at a political rally outside the town of Gujranwala, Punjab...
Perspective: Inside the world of Canada’s assisted suicide — for ‘mature minors’
Canada’s already controversial euthanasia laws could expand in 2023 to include “mature minors,” children who are deemed competent to make their own medical decisions. They would be able to end their lives without their parents’ consent.
KEYT
Campaigning kicks off for Malaysia’s general elections
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Campaigning for Malaysia’s general elections has formally started in a highly competitive race that will see the world’s longest-serving coalition seeking to regain its dominance four years after a shocking electoral loss. The Nov. 19 election will determine if Barisan Nasional, or National Front coalition, can make a strong comeback or whether political reformers can secure another surprise win that will see their leader, Anwar Ibrahim, achieve a long-held dream of becoming prime minister. More than 21 million Malaysians will cast ballots to fill 222 seats in federal Parliament and choose representatives for three state legislatures.
KEYT
Biden was ‘expressing solidarity’ when he said ‘we’re going to free Iran,’ White House says
President Joe Biden was “expressing solidarity” with protesters when he said at a campaign event late Thursday that “we’re going to free Iran,” a White House spokesman clarified on Friday. The comment sparked an indignant response from the government in Tehran and went beyond the...
KEYT
Japan to keep stake in Russian energy project in Sakhalin
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s industry minister says that a Japanese consortium has decided to retain its stake in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project. Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the company would notify Moscow of its decision by a Nov. 11 deadline. Nishimura welcomed it as a step toward securing stable energy supplies for resource-scarce Japan. He said shareholders of Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co., or SODECO, a consortium of Japanese companies holding a 30% stake in Sakhalin-1, voted unanimously to keep the stake. The project earlier was led by Exxon Mobil. Many major Western energy companies have withdrawn from projects in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.
KEYT
Former Trump ally Tom Barrack and associate acquitted of foreign lobbying charges
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was acquitted on all federal foreign lobbying charges at a courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday. The acquittal is a defeat for the Justice Department, which in recent years has launched a crackdown on individuals for undisclosed contacts with foreign governments because of potential national security risks.
KEYT
Biden says ‘we’re gonna free Iran’ as protests there go on
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday told supporters “we’re gonna free Iran” after audience members appeared to call on him to address the ongoing protests that have spread through that country in the aftermath of the death of a young woman in the custody of its security forces. “Don’t worry, we’re gonna free Iran,” Biden said in an aside during a campaign rally for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin. He added, “They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon.” The administration announced sanctions last month against Iranian officials for the brutal treatment of demonstrators following the September death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iran’s morality police.
KEYT
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes, military says
South Korea scrambled about 80 fighter jets after detecting a large number of North Korean warplanes during a four-hour period Friday, the country’s military said, in a further escalation of regional tensions. In a statement, the South Korean military said it spotted about 180 North Korean military aircraft between...
Comments / 0