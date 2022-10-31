Read full article on original website
Google Cloud Establishes Point Carbon Zero Program Advisory Board, Aims to Unlock Funding and Growth Opportunities for Climate Fintech Firms and Startups
At Singapore FinTech Festival 2022, Google Cloud announced three key updates under the Point Carbon Zero Program, which was jointly launched in July with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to catalyze the incubation and adoption of climate fintech solutions in Asia over the next three years. These updates include...
coinjournal.net
Allbridge integrates with Tezos to provide cross-chain interoperability
Allbridge has integrated with the Tezos blockchain in a bid to provide cross-chain interoperability functions. Allbridge, a cross-chain bridge platform, announced that it has integrated with the open-source, energy-efficient Tezos blockchain. The team revealed that the cross-chain bridge is a mutual collaboration between the Allbridge and MadFish.Solutions teams. According to...
nftgators.com
Web3 Infrastructure is Becoming a Congested Space as Competition Intensifies
Web3 infrastructure remains fragmented as blockchain companies continue to push for interoperability. Startups are launching solutions aimed at enabling cross-chain interoperability. Others are building ecosystems that bridge web2 and web3. The web3 infrastructure space has become one of the hottest segments of blockchain technology. Startups are jumping into the crypto...
salestechstar.com
Onepak Launches ReturnCenter on the ServiceNow Platform
Onepak, creator of ReturnCenter, the leading platform for technology device circularity, announced that the company’s collaborative platform is now available on ServiceNow’s app store. ReturnCenter enables ServiceNow users to schedule, track and report on transportation of IT assets for disposition, lease return, redeployment or offboarding from within the ServiceNow platform.
Ant Group-Owned ANEXT Bank Announces Embedded Financing Partnerships
Singapore-based digital wholesale bank ANEXT Bank, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ant Group, has launched a new program that aims to use embedded financing collaborations to make digital financial services more accessible for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBS). The new ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists is open to...
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink Creator Sergey Nazarov Makes Crypto Prediction for 2023 As SWIFT Partnership Enters New Phase
Chainlink (LINK) creator Sergey Nazarov is making some predictions for crypto and blockchain technology for the coming year. In a new interview on Real Vision Crypto, Nazarov says with certain security advancements, more crypto applications will be able to start operating between multiple blockchains. “With the one caveat that it’s...
ffnews.com
Mbanq Signs Carbon Blanc as First Sustainable FinTech Partner
Mbanq, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, has onboarded Carbon Blanc as its first environmental sustainability FinTech client with an innovative business model that focuses on global green bond and carbon offset markets. Carbon Blanc is a FinTech that connects customers with sustainable energy digital banking services to create positive social...
thefastmode.com
CSG at ACC 2022: Digitalization, B2B2X and CX Key Themes for Telcos in APAC
In conjunction with ACC 2022, Tara Neal, Executive Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Ian Watterson, the Head of CSG’s Asia-Pacific business on CSG's participation at the recently concluded event. Tara: How was ACC 2022? What are the highlights of the show this year?. Ian: I heard great...
crowdfundinsider.com
Philippines: UnionBank Live on METACO Harmonize to Launch Crypto Services
METACO, the provider of digital asset management technology to complex, global financial institutions, announced that Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, has “gone live on METACO’s flagship platform, Harmonize™, to pilot the launch of crypto services for its clients.”
supplychain247.com
Vuzix acquires SAP software solution provider Moviynt
Vuzix Corporation, a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced Nov. 1 that it has acquired Moviynt, a US-based SAP Certified ERP platform software solution provider, to support handheld mobile phones and scanners used in logistics, warehousing and manufacturing applications. Vuzix stated this acquisition further positions Vuzix as a software solutions provider capable of expanding access and interaction between wearable and handheld devices that will help drive further market adoption to manage day-to-day business activities such as supply chain operations that are tied to ERP systems.
crypto-economy.com
Goldman Sachs Enters Partnership to Offer Crypto Classification Service
Goldman Sachs has reportedly been attempting to formulate a classification system in order to enforce an order on the expansion of the crypto market, according to a report on CNBC. Praising the Technology. In a joint effort with the global index provider MSCI and the crypto data firm Coin Metrics,...
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region Fintech Paymob Embarks on Next Phase of Business Expansion
Paymob, the omnichannel payments facilitator in MENAP, embarked on the next phase of its regional expansion in the UAE market. This step marks “an important milestone in Paymob’s global growth plans, fueled by recent Series B funding led by PayPal Ventures.” Paymob plans “to make a sizeable investment in the U.A.E. market over the next three years.”
industrytoday.com
Industrial Metaverse to Accerlate IoT New Report
Manufacturers among first to benefit from convergence of physical and virtual processes to improve product-design cycles. Manufacturers among first to benefit from convergence of physical and virtual processes to improve product-design cycles and factory of the future initiatives. AR/VR, digital twins, robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics poised...
blockchainmagazine.net
List Of The Top Metaverse Development Companies For 2022
Here is a list of the foremost suppliers of premium Metaverse development services worldwide. Obtain a thorough grasp of each business before selecting the optimal alternative. Dev Technosys, founded in 2010, is a well-known mobile app and online development company. Since its inception, the company has aided businesses of all...
blockchain.news
Demand for Blockchain and AI Expected to Push Market Value to $980.7M by 2030: Report
Since blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) are among the greatest technological innovations, their demand is expected to make the market value soar to $980.7 million by 2030, according to Spherical Insights & Consulting. The market data intelligence company suggested that the global blockchain AI market is anticipated to record a...
salestechstar.com
Platform Launched to Help Sellers Using Amazon FBA and Noon FBN Identify Market Opportunities in the Middle East
Uneekli’s e-commerce business assists merchants using Fulfillment by Amazon and Fulfilled by Noon. Uneekli, an e-commerce business that empowers sellers to identify market demands with the aid of analytical tools for product research, has been launched to serve the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. The MENA region...
cryptoslate.com
MSCI introduces digital assets classification system in partnership with Goldman Sachs, CoinMetrics
Critical decision investment support tools provider MSCI, crypto intelligence firm, CoinMetrics, and Goldman Sachs have jointly introduced a digital assets data system that tracks token use cases, performance, and risk management, according to a Nov. 3 announcement. The new data system, “Datonomy,” organizes tokens into classes, sectors, and subsectors based...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum maintains dominance against Bitcoin post-merge
Ethereum (ETH) has regained its peak dominance against Bitcoin (BTC), according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. The BTC-ETH Dominance metric is an oscillator that tracks the macro outperformance trends between the top two crypto-assets. It considers only the market cap of Bitcoin relative to the combined market cap of the digital currencies.
Regrow And Viridi Farms, A Partnership Seeking To Solve Compliance Challenges With Metrc Integration
Regrow, a premier supply chain management cloud platform designed for the cannabis industry recently announced a partnership with Viridi Farms, a farm support services company providing compliance, operational services and cultivation expertise. It also offers Metrc services to farms in the cannabis industry. "The compliance team at Viridi Farms was...
nftgators.com
Web3 Browser Opera Launches New NFT Analytics Tool DegenKnows
DegenKnows also provides access to actionable insights from top wallets including celebrities, alpha groups, and influencers. The Opera Crypto Browser has added support for four additional blockchains. Opera users can also now register human-readable handles for their crypto wallets. Web3 browser, Opera, today announced that it has launched DegenKnows, its...
