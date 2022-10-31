Vuzix Corporation, a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced Nov. 1 that it has acquired Moviynt, a US-based SAP Certified ERP platform software solution provider, to support handheld mobile phones and scanners used in logistics, warehousing and manufacturing applications. Vuzix stated this acquisition further positions Vuzix as a software solutions provider capable of expanding access and interaction between wearable and handheld devices that will help drive further market adoption to manage day-to-day business activities such as supply chain operations that are tied to ERP systems.

