How local high schools have adjusted to new age of ticketing for sports

Paper tickets might soon become a thing of the past.

Since 2020, local high school athletic departments have adapted to digital ticketing for their sporting events. Following the 2019-20 school year, several schools opted to keep the platform and expand its use.

How has the use of digital ticketing grown since 2020?

OHSAA, coronavirus pandemic impact on the use of digital tickets

When schools reopened and restarted athletic events in the fall of 2020, programs were looking for ways to limit contact and manage capacity limits. Athletic departments turned to digital ticket sales to address those issues.

Local schools who use digital passes turned to HomeTown Ticketing.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association had already utilized digital tickets for playoff contests prior to the coronavirus pandemic. State association use of it for postseason games and large tournaments exposed schools to the use of the ticketing method, which impacted the implementation of the program at the school level.

“The more that state associations have used and investigated the use of digital ticketing for playoffs and sort of their large tournaments, that's been a big signifier of where this was going to go because a lot of the schools then had exposure to digital ticketing options via state association events and tournaments,” said Connor Thinnes, vice president of marketing at HomeTown Ticketing. “Once they saw how that worked there, they were then able to imagine that working for them in more of a regular season capacity at their school.”

HomeTown Ticketing’s marketing research and data of professional sports found that leagues that went from dipping their toes into digital developed into a near mobile ticketing experience in a time span of three to eight years.

The ticketing platform wanted to use that method at the high school level, Thinnes said, knowing it would take longer to implement than for professional leagues.

The coronavirus pandemic led schools to utilize digital tickets ahead of schedule.

“I think there were places that were heading in that direction had COVID not happened,” said Kim Kiehl, the OHSAA chief operating officer. “It probably would've taken longer for us to get to the place where we are now, but I think eventually it would've gone that way. It was already starting to go that way at the university level and at concerts and things like that. I think it would've happened. It just would've happened more slowly.”

With digital tickets, schools have access to an exact crowd size number and the total sales from tickets. Whereas before digital tickets, schools and athletic directors had an estimate of those numbers. Digital passes addressed those areas of concerns.

St. John’s Jesuit kept digital ticketing after the 2020 season and have shifted to only offering digital passes.

“It's a lot easier, a lot cleaner,” St. John’s athletic director Bob Ronai said. “It really helps at the gate to move the gate, especially at football games that have big attendance like the [Week 2] Anthony Wayne game. You could say it was a sellout and were able to get people in a lot quicker than if they were buying tickets at the gate as they did in the past. You're just not seeing the long lines that you had in the past.”

Visible growth

Five northwest Ohio schools, grades K-12, utilized HomeTown Ticketing ahead of 2020, according to HomeTown Ticketing. The platform has seen its use grow to 113 northwest Ohio K-12 schools.

Of those 113, 25 are high schools, according to HomeTown Ticketing.

The use of any form of digital ticketing has grown in northwest Ohio. Nearly 50 percent (34 of 71) of schools in The Blade’s coverage area use a form of digital ticket sales.

Some schools have opted to move toward solely digital ticketing with no cash sales at the gate, while others offer both digital and paper options. HomeTown Ticketing has an option that allows its clients to still buy tickets with cash at the gate.

“What we've tried to do is work with the individual schools to do whatever they feel is best for their school and for their fan base,” Thinnes said. “That flexibility is really important on our side. As we mentioned at the beginning, it's going to take a long time for this to be adopted widespread. We know that everybody's at sort of a different point in the spectrum.”

Before using an online platform, school treasurers were responsible for the cash sales, said Sean Flemmings, Whitmer’s athletic director.

When spring sports season rolls around, programs can have several athletic events occurring at once. Flemmings pointed out a school can operate a track and field event, baseball, and softball games at once.

The move to digital ticketing has not only made it a safer process for individuals handling the ticket sales, but a more organized one, as well.

“Reality is having that many people come through a Friday night football game, for example, and paying $7, $8, $10 a ticket, a variety of different seats, that's a lot of cash on hand, which lends itself to potential safety issues,” Flemmings said. “... But removing cash from the ticket booth has, as far as a safety piece, for our workers and our students, we felt a lot better about that, as well.”

After 2020, some schools opted to go back to paper tickets for athletic events.

Eastwood athletic director Jeff Hill highlighted a smaller school such as his has dealt with a handful of issues while using digital ticketing. Hill said there were four reasons Eastwood opted for paper sales: the added cost per ticket, older people in the community struggling with the technology, students having limited access to buy tickets, and the cell service.

With digital ticket sales, there’s an additional cost per ticket causing sales to increase from around $7 to around $8.40.

“We had talked about offering both, but the logistics involved with that, it didn't outweigh the convenience part of it so we just simply sell at the gate,” Hill said. “Now we're a smaller school, so it's a little easier for us to do that.”

Rossford reintroduced partial digital ticket sales this year. First-year Rossford athletic director Bryan Smith wanted to find a way to speed up lines and shorten wait times at the gate for the Bulldogs home games.

Smith, who was previously an assistant athletic director at Southview, had previous experience with digital ticketing in the Northern Lakes League. All NLL schools have digital passes.

Following Rossford’s first home football game this fall, Smith estimated around 30 percent of fans bought tickets digitally with 70 percent opting for paper sales.

“I just think it's seamless,” Smith said. “Just going online, everything is turning into digital, not only game tickets, but anything really that you're doing. Whether it's ordering food online or Amazon purchases, it's all credit card based. It's the same way with buying tickets. It's you're going to a box office, you're buying your tickets online, you're coming with tickets already. You don't have to scramble for cash at the gate. I just think it's a very easy process and some may disagree with that, but from what I've seen so far at our games, it's been pretty seamless.”

Is digital ticketing here for good, or will it phase out?

For some conferences, digital ticketing is continuing to expand.

Whitmer has also expanded its use of HomeTown Ticketing outside of the athletic department. The Panthers use the platform for their theater performances, prom, and homecoming.

Flemmings predicts digital ticketing will stick with cashless sales expanding to other avenues.

“I think it'll continue to grow and evolve into something that I can't even predict what that will look like, but I think it would be even bigger than what it is now,” Flemmings said. “I don't think we would ever go back to taking cash. In fact at some point we might be in a place where we're only taking credit cards and things of that nature, even at concession stands, whereas now we still do have that. That's something we're a little bit further behind on, we're still taking cash, but we may get to that point, as well.”

When Eastwood used digital ticket sales, Hill liked having access to the accurate number of tickets sold and having a solid number for crowd size. The hard numbers helped Eastwood plan ahead for staffing purposes.

Hill also mentioned the simplicity of the refund policy for digital tickets. If there was a situation in which a game was canceled, the refund process for digital tickets was seamless.

However, Hill doesn’t envision Eastwood transitioning to digital tickets in the future.

“Personally, I see a lot of value in it,” Hill said. “And do I see all schools going to this at some point in time? Probably, because that's the way society will dictate what to do. But right now it would just not be a popular choice in our demographic.”

Kiehl said she wouldn’t be surprised if schools moved to a complete digital experience in the next five years.

“I think it's growing across the country,” she said. “Most of our comparable associations in other states are now all digital.”