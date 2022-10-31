ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Cormac Roth, musician son of actor Tim Roth, dies aged 25

By Naomi Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a49y6_0itBjV9X00
Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, has died aged 25 following a cancer diagnosis (PA)

Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, has died aged 25 following a cancer diagnosis.

The young composer and producer died on October 16 but the news was announced by his family on Monday.

A statement from the family said: “On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer.

“He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him.

“He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end.”

The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him

Cormac Roth's family

A graduate of Bennington College in Vermont, Roth’s passion for music began when he was a child.

He went on to become a guitarist, composer and producer, with his family saying his career was “just beginning to flourish”.

They added: “He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness.

“As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him.

“The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him.

“An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”

In July, Roth said in an Instagram post he was diagnosed with a “rare” stage three germ cell cancer in November 2021.

Sharing a video of him playing the guitar, he wrote: “Since then I’ve been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it. Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries etc.

“It is called Choriocarcinoma, it is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it.

“It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it.

“But it hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn’t taken me down yet.

“If you or someone you love is effected by cancer, please feel free to reach out for it is an emotional rollercoaster unlike anything else.

“Love to you all please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it’s going to be you. Be well and go to the doctor. F**k cancer.”

In his most recent and final post in August, Roth said in a video: “Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny and you don’t always get to choose your future but just be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love and that you are. And really do it if it makes you happy.”

Roth is survived by his parents, Tim and Nikki Roth, and his brother, Hunter Roth.

London-born Tim Roth has starred in a number of Quentin Tarantino films, including Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight, as well as portraying Emil Blonsky/Abomination in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Carmac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dead at 25

Cormac Roth, the son of actor Tim Roth, has died. He was 25 years old. In a statement published by Deadline, the Roth family shared the sad news, writing, "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end.
TODAY.com

Actor Tim Roth announces death of son Cormac, age 25: 'A gentle soul'

The son of actor Tim Roth has died at age 25, according to the actor and his family. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement sent to NBC News by Tim, his wife Nikki and their son Hunter Roth, Cormac's brother. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."
The Independent

Cormac Roth’s emotional final message shared on Instagram before passing away

Cormac Roth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in August, his final post before his death on Monday (31 October).In July 2021, the musician revealed he had a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma.A year later, he posted an emotional message to his followers on social media before passing away.“Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny, you don’t always get to choose your future,” Roth said.“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Musician Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, dies aged 25 from cancerInstagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes downTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage
IGN

Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
ETOnline.com

British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play

British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
TODAY.com

Carly Simon mourns loss of sisters who died a day apart

Legendary singer Carly Simon is mourning the loss of her two sisters, Lucy and Joanna, who both died just a day apart this week after battling cancer. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY on the musically accomplished family.Oct. 23, 2022.
The Independent

The Independent

905K+
Followers
294K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy