ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Brixton shooting: Boxer Dillian Whyte pays tribute as promoter’s son killed - OLD

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uX5O3_0itBjUGo00

Boxer Dillian Whyte has paid tribute to his promoter’s son after he was shot dead in an incident that also saw a Deliveroo driver killed .

The Metropolitan Police revealed that a car chase in Brixton, south London on Sunday ended when one of the vehicles collided with a moped, killing the driver.

After the crash, a man got out of one of the cars and fled, before he was fatally shot by a gunman from the second vehicle.

Boxing promoter Dean Whyte shared a photograph of the shooting victim, a drill rapper known as Perm, alongside the tribute: “RIP my boy. Daddy loves you. Life has changed forever.”

Have you been affected by this story? If so email thomas.kingsley@independent.co.uk

Heavyweight boxer Whyte reshared the post with heartbroken emojis.

The Metropolitan Police revealed that a moped driver killed in the shooting incident on Sunday evening was not the intended target of the attack, adding that both victims of the incident were in their 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5FzL_0itBjUGo00

“At this stage, there is nothing to indicate he was the intended target,” chief superintendent Colin Wingrove told reporters on Monday. “Tragically we believe he was out riding his moped when he get caught in this violent incident,”

The gunman fled the scene after the attack and is still being pursued by officers.

A Deliveroo driver working near the scene said the moped rider, who had been making his last delivery of the day when he died. He has been named locally as 21-year-old Brazilian Guilherme Messias Da Silva.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9xhv_0itBjUGo00

A tribute to him posted online in Portuguese, said: “He lost his life working during a gunfight between gangs in Brixton, he was fatally hit by the thieves’ car.”

Paulo Silva described him as a “good boy” and “young” and said he had been planning to go to Brazil in December.

He had been in the UK for two years and is understood to have died from his injuries after being hit by one of the cars as it careered out of control during the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTRSI_0itBjUGo00

Another Deliveroo rider described Mr Da Silva as “a good man who had become an innocent victim”.

A further tribute by a close friend said: “Yet another asphalt warrior, humble boy, he lost his life working during a gunfight between gangs in Brixton, he was fatally hit by the thieves’ car.

“This first world country that many outsiders see is not just a bed of roses. This here is a daily struggle away from the family, exposed to daily dangers. God comfort the family and friends. God welcome you with open arms boy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUZVK_0itBjUGo00

The identity of the two victims has not yet been formally revealed but police are “confident” of who they are and have informed their families who are being supported by specialist officers.

Residents reported hearing 12 gunshots with one saying she had seen two cars chasing each other.

White forensic tents had been put up at the scene on Monday, where debris could be seen strewn across the road.

There were two crashed vehicles – a silver car, which had lost one of its tyres, and a moped.

A 322 bus was left parked within the police cordon.

The latest violence means four people have been killed in two shootings in five days in the capital, after a separate incident in Ilford, east London on Tuesday that left two men dead and a third injured.

Haani Samuels, a 30-year-old electrician, who has lived in the area with his girlfriend for six months, said he initially thought the noise was fireworks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8qZA_0itBjUGo00

He said: “My girlfriend said, 'oh, is that gunshots?' And I initially thought, well, obviously not. But then it was followed by a big crash.”

Mr Samuels added: “I kind of came out and saw that there was shells from a bullet on the floor. We thought 'bloody hell'.

“We saw the ambulance delivering CPR on someone for quite a while, my girlfriend was quite upset. It's not something you want to see anywhere, but especially on your doorstep.”

Mr Wingrove said he was “shocked and saddened” by the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the two young men who have tragically lost their lives. This incident will cause a great deal of concern throughout the local community and across London,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjIIr_0itBjUGo00

“We are supporting specialist crime detectives, who are working at pace to confirm the specific sequence of events and identify and arrest those responsible.”

Local MP Helen Hayes tweeted: “I’ve been to the scene of the appalling incident on Railton (Road).

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who died

“A respite centre is open at Lambeth Town Hall for residents unable to return home & Dexter’s Adventure Playground is open for anyone who needs support today.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Takeoff shooting - latest: Coroner report for Quavo’s nephew reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Australia offers $1m reward for help tracking Indian man suspected of murdering woman on beach

Police in Australia have announced a reward of one million Australian dollar (around £556,710.17) for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman in the country before returning to his homeland.Police in Queensland said that they are waiting for information from India on Rajwinder Singh, 38, who is suspected of murdering 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley who was found on Wangetti Beach on 22 October 2018.Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said state police officers who speak Hindi and Punjabi are waiting in an office in Cairns to be contacted from India via WhatsApp or online...
The Independent

Up to 900 extra police to patrol London this weekend for return of Just Stop Oil

Up to 900 extra Metropolitan Police officers will be on the streets of London over the weekend to deal with renewed Just Stop Oil demonstrations.The group staged 32 days of disruption from the end of September and throughout October, which the Met said resulted in 677 arrests with 111 people charged, and officers working a total of 9,438 additional shifts.Just Stop Oil campaigners paused their activities earlier this week, saying they would give the Government until Friday evening to respond to their request to stop investing in new oil and gas.They are expected to renew road-blocking demonstrations on Saturday, when...
The Independent

Hunt for mother and two daughters missing from Essex home

Police have launched an urgent search for a mother and her two children who have been missing from Essex since Saturday.Yvonne Chimanayi, 43, and her children Paris Rwambiwa, 18 and Ayesha, 8, were last seen in Southend-on-Sea on Saturday at about midday.Officers described Paris as black, of slim build, 5ft 5ins tall, with very long black hair and she was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and carrying a black rucksack.Ayesha is described as black, about 4ft 11 ins tall, slim with shoulder-length black hair.She was last seen wearing pink tracksuit bottoms, a white top, a black jacket,...
The Independent

Female pilot reveals airport employee mistook her for flight attendant: ‘I’m offended for you’

A pilot opened up about an experience where an airport employee mistook her for a flight attendant.In a video shared to her TikTok last week, Sabrina, @sabrinaleej, could be seen wearing her uniform and sitting in the cockpit of a plane. She proceeded to face the camera, with a confused look on her face, as she explained the mistake that the airport worker made.“Gate agent looked me in the eye today, asked if I was the flight attendant,” Sabrina wrote in the text over the video. “(Common occurrence).”She further explained her thoughts about the incident in the caption of...
The Independent

‘Thousands’ of corrupt and ‘predatory’ officers recruited as police after vetting failures, damning report warns

Hundreds if not thousands of police officers who should have failed vetting checks may be in the job in England and Wales, a damning report has found. HM Inspectorate of Constabulary’s latest report concluded a culture of misogyny and predatory behaviour towards members of the public, female police officers and staff is also pervasive in many forces.Inspectors found police are not adopting high enough standards when screening potential officers and warned it is too easy for the “wrong people” to join or remain in the force.The watchdog, which analysed hundreds of police vetting files, discovered many cases where individuals should...
The Independent

King Charles greets Stella McCartney with kiss on cheek during palace Cop27 reception

King Charles is throwing his very own Cop27 reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of the official climate change conference.This video shows the King warmly greeting fashion icon Stella McCartney with a kiss on each cheek, as she joked about not knowing “what to do anymore.”Ms McCartney is no stranger to the royal family, having been honoured by the Queen, and discussed sustainable fashion with the King when he was Prince of Wales.Rishi Sunak was standing alongside her, laughing at the exchange.Around 200 key figures were invited to the palace for the gathering.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles III meets Olympic and Paralympic stars at Buckingham Palace reception‘S***’: Toddler’s hilarious reaction to scary Snapchat filterMoment 11,000-year-old fish trap discovered on ocean floor off Alaska coast
The Independent

Owen Warner on I’m a Celebrity: Who is the Hollyoaks actor and where is he from?

I’m a Celebrity 2022 is here – and the series has returned to Australia for the first time in three years.Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are back on hosting duties for the annual reality series, which this year features a musician, a DJ and a disgraced politician as part of its line-up.One such celebrity taking part in the series is Owen Warner – but who is he?Warner is a British actor best known for playing the role of Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks.The 32-year-old first joined the soap in 2018 and has found himself at the centre of several key storylines. Warner,...
The Independent

Norma Girolami missing: Human remains found in search for ‘murdered’ woman

Human remains have been found in the search for a missing woman who was last seen 15 months ago.Detectives have found remains belonging to 70-year-old Norma Girolami at a churchyard in north London.It comes just weeks after police offered a £20,000 reward for information that would lead to the discovery.Girolami went missing in August last year. The Metropolitan Police opened a murder investigation two months later. A man has been charged with her murder.Detectives investigating her disappearance found remains during a search at a churchyard in Friern Barnet Lane, the Met said on Friday.They have been formally identified as belonging...
The Independent

‘It can be chaotic,’ admits woman who had eight children in nine years

A mother who had seven children in just eight years – and is expecting number eight in January – has explained how her family functions by home-schooling and spending £1,300 a month on food.Amanda Sellers, 29, had always dreamed of a big family and convinced her husband, Chris, 33, to have a large brood when they started dating in January 2013.After their whirlwind romance, Chris proposed in May 2013 and the pair were married by July of that year and immediately started trying for a baby.Chris – who already had Logan, 12, and Ryan, 11, from a previous relationship...
ROANOKE, VA
The Independent

Socialite tells court he became a ‘reclusive pariah’ after assets were frozen

Socialite James Stunt has told a court he became a “reclusive pariah” after his assets were frozen during an investigation into alleged money laundering.The former son-in-law of F1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone said he went from “a man once well revered” to being “like a leper without a colony”, telling jurors he was “made bankrupt and homeless during a global pandemic” due to the effects of the court order.Stunt, 40, is one of eight defendants on trial over an alleged money-laundering operation which jurors have heard saw £266 million deposited in the bank account of Bradford gold dealer Fowler Oldfield from...
The Independent

Matt Hancock will be I’m a Celebrity viewers’ ‘toy’, says reigning champion Danny Miller

ReigningI’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here champ, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, has shared his verdict on Matt Hancock’s participation in the new series.On Tuesday (1 November), it was reported that the MP, who resigned as health secretary in 2021 after violating his own Covid regulations, would be entering the Australian jungle for the new series.His participation was inadvertently confirmed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose official spokesperson condemnned Hancock’s decision to join the reality show.Miller appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday (4 November), where he was asked for his views on Hancock’s controversial decision to sign...
The Independent

‘I feel disgusted society would allow this’: Desperate schoolchildren and parents shoplifting to feed themselves and their families

A joint investigation by The Independent and Evening Standard has revealed an escalating hunger crisis among children in families who live in poverty but are not eligible for free school meals.Headteachers and youth workers say this is leading to increasingly desperate behaviour from some children and mothers who are struggling with the rising cost of living, including distressed pupils stealing food from local supermarkets and the school canteen to stave off hunger and mothers resorting to shoplifting, risking a criminal record, to feed their families.Headteachers say that the group causing them “most alarm” are not children from the very...
The Independent

Where is I’m a Celebrity 2022 filmed?

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here fans rejoice – the series is back once again. Unlike the past two years, its famous contestants are having to travel a lot further than North Wales to try and prove their mettle.Due to the pandemic, the series has been forced to take place in Gwrych Castle, Wales for two years running. However, 2022 sees the popular ITV reality series return to its roots, and will once more be held in the Australian jungle.The cast for the 2022 edition of I’m a Celeb includes DJ Chris Moyles, England footballer Jill Scott...
The Independent

Sam Mendes says Arts Council England funding reduction decision ‘short-sighted’

Academy-award winner Sir Sam Mendes has criticised Arts Council England’s (ACE) new funding programme, which will result in grant reductions to the Donmar Warehouse Theatre, insisting it will “wreak long-lasting havoc” on the wider industry.The registered charity announced a new national portfolio of funding for museums, libraries and other art organisations for 2023 to 2026, which includes new investment to 276 institutions that previously weren’t part of the programme.It means a total of 990 institutions will share £446 million each year, up from 714 organisations previously, resulting in institutions such as the Donwar Warehouse and others seeing a cut to...
The Independent

Greenpeace activists cleared over protest that blocked tanker of Russian oil

Ten Greenpeace activists whose protest at an oil terminal forced a tanker carrying Russian diesel to U-turn in the River Thames have been cleared of aggravated trespass, with a judge stating Russia’s war in Ukraine “could be described as terrorism”.The defendants, aged between 27 and 72, claimed they were “preventing a crime” by occupying a jetty at Navigator Terminals in Grays, Essex, preventing the vessel from unloading the diesel.District judge Christopher Williams, who returned his judgment at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, said: “I take the view it’s more than likely the Russian war could be described as terrorism.”The 10...
The Independent

The Independent

906K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy