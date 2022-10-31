ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Eagles Stars Downplay Chase of Undefeated Season at 8–0

The Eagles improved to an NFL-best 8–0 on Thursday night with a 29–17 win over the Texans on the road. Not only did the victory give Philadelphia a franchise-best start, but also has many thinking about another historic possibility: an undefeated season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albany Herald

Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Looking For First Win Since Week 5

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently sit at 3-5 and have lost five of their last six games. During their most recent string of losses, the Bucs should have at least come away with two wins, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, but they dropped both before giving up the lead last week against the injury-riddled Baltimore Ravens.
TAMPA, FL
Albany Herald

Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) have lost three straight games and five of their past six contests. It's been an ugly stretch that has the season on the cusp of going completely off the wheels. However, it appears there may be some belief remaining in the building ahead of a home matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) on Sunday afternoon. Both teams were viewed as potential Super Bowl contenders coming into the year but have been anything but as the season nears the halfway mark.
TAMPA, FL
Albany Herald

Week 9 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest

The clocks move back for Daylight Savings on Sunday but the NFL continues to move forward. Though the sun will start shining less, we are shedding some light on the NFL action for Week 9 as we hit the midway point of the 2022 NFL season.
Albany Herald

Trey Mancini Saves the Astros With His Glove as His Bat Fails Him

PHILADELPHIA — In the 32 days since he last had a hit, Trey Mancini has had a lot of time to visualize how he might contribute to his team’s World Series run. Maybe he would start at designated hitter and sting a line drive into the gap. Maybe he would enter as a pinch hitter and loft a ball over the wall. Maybe he would beat out an infield single. Anything, really, to feel like he had made an impact on an Astros team that traded for him expecting one.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy