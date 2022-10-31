Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Here are all the devices getting Matter support
Matter is an important standard for home owners, with it able to help enable the communication of smart home devices across different competing frameworks. For example, a device made to work with Samsung SmartThings could still work with Apple's HomeKit if it supports Matter. With support from companies increasing in...
Apple Insider
Apple updates GarageBand, MainStage and Logic Pro with new features
Apple has issued updates to GarageBand, MainStage, and Logic Pro for Mac users with new Apple Loops, a Gain Tool, and more. All three apps help musicians create music in the studio or live onstage with their MacBook. They received improvements to stability and bug fixes, along with updates to unique features in each tool.
Apple Insider
New Pixelmator Pro 3.1 adds macOS Ventura and AVIF image support
Pixelmator Pro has a version 3.1 update that adds support for macOS Ventura and the AVIF file format. Other updates include a new, faster document-opening experience, and an all-new smooth corner style with options to adjust the radius of individual corners. The company added a few fixes to ML Super Resolution, template metadata, and exporting images.
Apple Insider
Apple kills long-time event archive on YouTube
Brendan Shanks, owner of the Apple WWDC Videos channel on YouTube, tweeted that Apple had filed a series of copyright removal requests against his channel. Congratulations Apple, you took down my YouTube channel containing hundreds of20-year old WWDC videos. Wouldn't want anyone learning about Mac OS X, Darwin, Aqua, or WebObjects @tim_cook @pschiller @gruber @jsnell @ismh @mjtsai @reneritchie @reckless pic.twitter.com/w2UgVqOubF.
Apple Insider
Some Apple customers report Face ID issues with iOS 16
An unknown number of iPhone users have reported having problems with Face ID not working immediately after updating to iOS 16. It's unclear how many people are affected by the Face ID bug, nor whether only particular models of iPhone are affected. However, it is not a widespread issue. In...
Apple Insider
Apple spotlights developers revealing how they started
Ahead of November's national celebration of education, Apple has asked developers to share their tips on making a career in coding. National STEAM day on November 8, 2022, celebrates education in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. All of these can be needed in a career spent coding apps for the App Store, and Apple has highlighted what developers say new coders need to know.
Apple Insider
iCloud Mail experiencing intermittent outages for some
Some users are unable to check their iCloud Mail as Apple's system suffers from a limited-scope outage. According to Apple's System Status page, the issue has been going on since 6:41 PM Eastern and is only affecting certain users. Some users have taken to Twitter to report the outage, and...
Apple Insider
Samsung predicts Apple will have a foldable tablet by 2024
Apple has yet to set foot in the foldable tech market, but according to a new report, the Cupertino tech giant could release a foldable iPad or MacBook in the coming years. Samsung's Mobile Experience branch has met with suppliers, and according to TheElec, is feeling optimistic about the foldable market.
Apple Insider
iPad Stage Manager deep-dive, Apple TV 4K reviews, iPhone 14 Pro camera
Apple is done releasing hardware in 2022, in-depth on Stage Manager for iPad and Mac, initial reviews of the new Apple TV 4K are out, we highlight Halide's iPhone 14 Pro camera review, and more, on this week's episode of the AppleInsider podcast. First up, we talk about a piece...
Apple Insider
Apple building new ad network for live television
Apple continues to expand its advertising network as it begins setting up framework to run ads during Major League Soccer games. As part of a larger advertising push, Apple is preparing to create new...
Apple Insider
Apple confirms next iOS 16 beta will bring 5G to India
Users of 5G iPhones in India will begin to be able to use the faster cellular service shortly, as the company says the next iOS 16 software beta will enable it. While iPhones sold in India have the hardware capability of using 5G -- though not the fastest mmWave version -- the feature has previously been disabled through software. That was because India did not have the infrastructure for 5G -- and now it has.
Apple Insider
2022 iPad Pro review: World's best tablet gets M2 power boost - but not much else
Apple's hardware updates generally fall into three categories. Updates are either a revamp that materially updates the design. Possibly, significant features are added. Often, a new model year brings just a specifications bump. In a big update, we get all three. Most of the time, we get two. In 2022,...
Apple Insider
Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December
Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
Apple Insider
Samsung mocks Apple with new 'On the Fence' ad
Positing that Apple always makes iPhone users wait for useful features, Samsung has a new ad that tells people to come over to its Android phones. Samsung is continuing its long run of mocking Apple for the iPhone 14, for removing power adapters, and so on. For once, however, this new ad is unlikely to have to be pulled after Samsung later copies Apple exactly.
Apple Insider
Level Lock+ HomeKit smart lock can be picked open in seconds
Level Lock+, aHomekit-supporting smart lock with Apple Home Key support, has been demonstrated to be opened by skilled hands in the same time a regular lock can be, but it's still a high-grade lock for your front door.
Apple Insider
What's next for the Matter smart home
This week Matter finally became official with the announcement of many launch devices and additional information on the future of the unifying smart home standard. The Connectivity Standards Alliance gathered the media in Amsterdam,...
Apple Insider
Qualcomm will provide 5G modems for 2023 iPhone line
Apple will source its modems from Qualcomm for the upcomingiPhone line rather than using its custom 5G modem as initially expected. As analysts have predicted, Qualcomm will remain a supplier of modems to Apple...
Apple Insider
PayPal to add Tap to Pay on iPhone, Apple Pay, and Wallet support
PayPal has announced that it will bring new Apple-centric ways of paying for those using PayPal and Venmo. The announcement came as part of Paypal's third-quarter 2022 earnings results. The company is working with...
Apple Insider
Apple TV 4K review roundup: lower cost and future-proofed
The first reviews of the newApple TV 4K are live, and many applaud the more affordable price of the product. Apple announced the new TV peripheral on October 18, which will be available for...
Apple Insider
Jony Ive says language is an important design tool in new interview
Former Apple design chief Jony Ive is being awarded a Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator award for Design, and he talks about his life after Apple in a new interview. Ive will receive the...
