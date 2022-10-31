Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Here are all the devices getting Matter support
Matter is an important standard for home owners, with it able to help enable the communication of smart home devices across different competing frameworks. For example, a device made to work with Samsung SmartThings could still work with Apple's HomeKit if it supports Matter. With support from companies increasing in...
Apple Insider
Apple kills long-time event archive on YouTube
An Apple archivist has had his YouTube account disabled after Apple filed multiple takedown requests against his account. Brendan Shanks, owner of the Apple WWDC Videos channel on YouTube, tweeted that Apple had filed...
Apple Insider
iOS 16.2 surfaces relevant Apple News stories in the Weather app
Apple is introducing integration between the Weather and News apps, as noticed in the latest iOS 16.2 beta. People in cities such as San Francisco will find weather-related news stories and reports, which will likely be available for more regions over time. A link to a story will appear in the Weather app, and tapping it brings the user over to the News app to read it.
Apple Insider
Samsung predicts Apple will have a foldable tablet by 2024
Samsung's Mobile Experience branch has met with suppliers, and according to TheElec, is feeling optimistic about the foldable market. Samsung MX believes that Apple will announce its first foldable device by 2024 -- but it won't be an iPhone. While many have clamored for an "iPhone Fold," the technology may...
Apple Insider
Some Apple customers report Face ID issues with iOS 16
An unknown number of iPhone users have reported having problems with Face ID not working immediately after updating to iOS 16. It's unclear how many people are affected by the Face ID bug, nor whether only particular models of iPhone are affected. However, it is not a widespread issue. In...
Apple Insider
Apple spotlights developers revealing how they started
Ahead of November's national celebration of education, Apple has asked developers to share their tips on making a career in coding. National STEAM day on November 8, 2022, celebrates education in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. All of these can be needed in a career spent coding apps for the App Store, and Apple has highlighted what developers say new coders need to know.
Apple Insider
2022 iPad Pro review: World's best tablet gets M2 power boost - but not much else
Apple's hardware updates generally fall into three categories. Updates are either a revamp that materially updates the design. Possibly, significant features are added. Often, a new model year brings just a specifications bump. In a big update, we get all three. Most of the time, we get two. In 2022,...
Apple Insider
Apple updates GarageBand, MainStage and Logic Pro with new features
Apple has issued updates to GarageBand, MainStage, and Logic Pro for Mac users with new Apple Loops, a Gain Tool, and more. All three apps help musicians create music in the studio or live onstage with their MacBook. They received improvements to stability and bug fixes, along with updates to unique features in each tool.
Apple Insider
iPad Stage Manager deep-dive, Apple TV 4K reviews, iPhone 14 Pro camera
Apple is done releasing hardware in 2022, in-depth on Stage Manager for iPad and Mac, initial reviews of the new Apple TV 4K are out, we highlight Halide's iPhone 14 Pro camera review, and more, on this week's episode of the AppleInsider podcast. First up, we talk about a piece...
Apple Insider
iCloud Mail experiencing intermittent outages for some
Some users are unable to check their iCloud Mail as Apple's system suffers from a limited-scope outage. According to Apple's System Status page, the issue has been going on since 6:41 PM Eastern and is only affecting certain users. Some users have taken to Twitter to report the outage, and...
Apple Insider
Samsung mocks Apple with new 'On the Fence' ad
Positing that Apple always makes iPhone users wait for useful features, Samsung has a new ad that tells people to come over to its Android phones. Samsung is continuing its long run of mocking Apple for the iPhone 14, for removing power adapters, and so on. For once, however, this new ad is unlikely to have to be pulled after Samsung later copies Apple exactly.
Apple Insider
Apple confirms next iOS 16 beta will bring 5G to India
Users of 5G iPhones in India will begin to be able to use the faster cellular service shortly, as the company says the next iOS 16 software beta will enable it. While iPhones sold in India have the hardware capability of using 5G -- though not the fastest mmWave version -- the feature has previously been disabled through software. That was because India did not have the infrastructure for 5G -- and now it has.
Apple Insider
New Pixelmator Pro 3.1 adds macOS Ventura and AVIF image support
Pixelmator Pro has a version 3.1 update that adds support formacOS Ventura and the AVIF file format. Other updates include a new, faster document-opening experience, and an all-new smooth corner style with options to...
Apple Insider
2022 iPad review: Decent upgrade, bad lineup position
Apple's 2022iPad overhaul is a modernization of the line, but introduces new issues. Apple's iPad has been a staple of the company's catalog since its launch. The 2022 model migrates the 2018 iPad Pro...
Apple Insider
New implant allows users to control iPhone & iPad with brain
The technology works similarly to other accessibility features, such as alternative switches. However, instead of registering a tap of a foot or a nod of the head, it registers the user's brain waves. In an article by Semafor, spotted by 9to5Mac, we learn about Rodney Gorham, a retired software salesman...
Apple Insider
How to use the Weather app in macOS Ventura
After years of keeping Mac users waiting, Apple has finally brought the Weather app to theMac with macOS Ventura. Here's how to get the best from it. "[There are] beautiful animations, like gently moving...
Apple Insider
Apple TV 4K review roundup: lower cost and future-proofed
The first reviews of the newApple TV 4K are live, and many applaud the more affordable price of the product. Apple announced the new TV peripheral on October 18, which will be available for...
Apple Insider
Apple freezes hiring outside of research and development
Apple is looking for ways to cut spending as it heads into what it anticipates as a slow holiday period. According to Bloomberg, the move does not apply to teams working on future devices and long-term initiatives but will affect corporate functions and standard hardware and software roles. In a...
Apple Insider
Apple is freezing hiring, cutting budgets, claims new report
A report claiming to be based on multiple sources within Apple, says that the company is drastically cutting its budget for hiring staff, despite Tim Cook's denial. Apple has previously been rumored to be reducing recruitment, and is known to have cut some contract staff. But Tim Cook has said that Apple is not slowing hiring, it is just being "more deliberate" about recruitment.
Apple Insider
What's next for the Matter smart home
This week Matter finally became official with the announcement of many launch devices and additional information on the future of the unifying smart home standard. The Connectivity Standards Alliance gathered the media in Amsterdam,...
