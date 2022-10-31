Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Here are all the devices getting Matter support
Matter is an important standard for home owners, with it able to help enable the communication of smart home devices across different competing frameworks. For example, a device made to work with Samsung SmartThings could still work with Apple's HomeKit if it supports Matter. With support from companies increasing in...
Apple Insider
Samsung predicts Apple will have a foldable tablet by 2024
Apple has yet to set foot in the foldable tech market, but according to a new report, the Cupertino tech giant could release a foldable iPad or MacBook in the coming years. Samsung's Mobile Experience branch has met with suppliers, and according to TheElec, is feeling optimistic about the foldable market.
Apple Insider
iPad Stage Manager deep-dive, Apple TV 4K reviews, iPhone 14 Pro camera
Apple is done releasing hardware in 2022, in-depth on Stage Manager for iPad and Mac, initial reviews of the new Apple TV 4K are out, we highlight Halide's iPhone 14 Pro camera review, and more, on this week's episode of the AppleInsider podcast. First up, we talk about a piece...
Apple Insider
2022 iPad Pro review: World's best tablet gets M2 power boost - but not much else
Apple's hardware updates generally fall into three categories. Updates are either a revamp that materially updates the design. Possibly, significant features are added. Often, a new model year brings just a specifications bump. In a big update, we get all three. Most of the time, we get two. In 2022,...
Apple Insider
Apple updates GarageBand, MainStage and Logic Pro with new features
Apple has issued updates to GarageBand, MainStage, and Logic Pro for Mac users with new Apple Loops, a Gain Tool, and more. All three apps help musicians create music in the studio or live onstage with their MacBook. They received improvements to stability and bug fixes, along with updates to unique features in each tool.
Apple Insider
Samsung mocks Apple with new 'On the Fence' ad
Positing that Apple always makes iPhone users wait for useful features, Samsung has a new ad that tells people to come over to its Android phones. Samsung is continuing its long run of mocking Apple for the iPhone 14, for removing power adapters, and so on. For once, however, this new ad is unlikely to have to be pulled after Samsung later copies Apple exactly.
Apple Insider
Belkin launches first Apple-approved 15W MagSafe car charger
More than two years after the launch of MagSafe, the first Apple-Authorized car charger is here. Belkin's new Boost Charger Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe is available from Apple starting today. To date, all wireless car chargers that magnetically connect to iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 have...
Apple Insider
Insta360 X3 action cam now available as a bundle through Apple
The Insta360 X3 action cam is now available through Apple, coming in a bundle with other accessories for photographers and videographers. On the online Apple Store and in Apple retail stores, the bundle includes the Insta360 X3 camera, two batteries, a lens cap, a carrying case, one 64GB SD card, and the Invisible Selfie Stick.
Apple Insider
Early Black Friday deal: 16-inch MacBook Pro 1TB drops to all-time low price, plus $80 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In stock and ready to ship, this exclusiveMacBook Pro deal delivers a record-breaking $410 price drop on the 1TB model in addition to $80 off three years of AppleCare. With promo code APINSIDER and...
Apple Insider
Apple TV drops 'Up Next' in new design rolling out to users
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Not all users are seeing this change yet, butApple TV is no longer showing the familiar "Up Next" selection of titles in its eponymous app. A key feature of the Apple TV app on...
Apple Insider
Some Apple customers report Face ID issues with iOS 16
An unknown number of iPhone users have reported having problems with Face ID not working immediately after updating to iOS 16. It's unclear how many people are affected by the Face ID bug, nor whether only particular models of iPhone are affected. However, it is not a widespread issue. In...
Apple Insider
Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
Apple Insider
iOS 16.2 surfaces relevant Apple News stories in the Weather app
Apple is introducing integration between the Weather and News apps, as noticed in the latest iOS 16.2 beta. People in cities such as San Francisco will find weather-related news stories and reports, which will likely be available for more regions over time. A link to a story will appear in the Weather app, and tapping it brings the user over to the News app to read it.
Apple Insider
Apple can't make enough of the iPhone 14 Pro to meet demand
In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, analyst David Vogt from investment bank UBS examined wait times of Apple's Pro line of smartphones using data that tracks iPhone availability across 30 countries. In the US, the wait times for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro have increased...
Apple Insider
Apple confirms next iOS 16 beta will bring 5G to India
Users of 5G iPhones in India will begin to be able to use the faster cellular service shortly, as the company says the next iOS 16 software beta will enable it. While iPhones sold in India have the hardware capability of using 5G -- though not the fastest mmWave version -- the feature has previously been disabled through software. That was because India did not have the infrastructure for 5G -- and now it has.
Apple Insider
Apple TV 4K review roundup: lower cost and future-proofed
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The first reviews of the newApple TV 4K are live, and many applaud the more affordable price of the product. Apple announced the new TV peripheral on October 18, which will be available for...
Apple Insider
Netflix $6.99 Basic With Ads doesn't work on Apple TV hardware
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Netflix's ad-supported tier is now available for $6.99 a month, but it doesn't work at all on the Apple TV streaming device. While it's clear that the app needs to be updated for the...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 2: $349 iPad Air, $399 4TB SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD, $320 off Zhiyun Weebill 2 Pro Kit, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Wednesday's best deals include 28% off the Apple Watch Series 7, $800 off a 77-inch LG OLED 4K smart TV, $200 off a KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series mixer, and much more. AppleInsider checks...
Apple Insider
Apple had the best September quarter in laptop sales while other companies declined
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report claims that Apple sold 8.1 million Macs in its latest quarter, when it was the only company to post positive laptop results in 2022 and the rest of the industry declined.
Apple Insider
Apple kills long-time event archive on YouTube
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — An Apple archivist has had his YouTube account disabled after Apple filed multiple takedown requests against his account. Brendan Shanks, owner of the Apple WWDC Videos channel on YouTube, tweeted that Apple had filed...
