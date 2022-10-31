ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gary Tucker
4d ago

Until recently this has never been an issue. I’m 68 and have always had to show a photo ID to vote and could only vote at a certain polling place in my county. I believe if you have a physical disability you should be able to vote by mail but being to lazy to stand in line isn’t a disability.

Betty Davidson
4d ago

ID required keeps the dead from voting. I give a thumbs up on that one.

gary
4d ago

I was at the voting place when it opened at 8am. I voted and I was finished at 8:02. Sooo easy

