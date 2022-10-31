Just in case you’ve waited until now to cast a ballot, we offer up this reminder of what you’ll need when you head to the polls. The Texas Secretary of State’s office has a tool on its website where voters can ensure they are able to cast a ballot. Some county governments also offer a similar tool on their websites. (For example, here is Harris County’s, and here is El Paso County’s.) A quick search of your local election department’s website should let you know if you can check your registration status there.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO