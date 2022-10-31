Read full article on original website
‘Aggressive bear’ closes camping on Appalachian Trail near No Business Knob Shelter
Another report of an aggressive bear has closed camping on a section of the Appalachian Trail.
This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America
Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
New England has 7 of the best ski resorts in the U.S., according to Ski magazine
You'll find them in New Hampshire and Vermont. Ski trips are as much about the stay as the slopes, and seven ski resorts in New England are among the best in the nation, according to Ski magazine. The publication released a list of the best ski resorts in the U.S....
territorysupply.com
Yellowstone National Park in Winter: Things to Do & Where to Stay
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Visiting Yellowstone National Park during the winter can seem daunting thanks to its cold nights boasting subfreezing temperatures and days offering a flurry of fresh snowfall. But, if your goal is to experience the magic of Yellowstone with oodles of wildlife and practically zero crowds, there’s no better time to visit.
This 71-Year-Old Hiker Just Completed the Pacific Crest Trail
A video shows Jon Anderson shuffling toward the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail. He carries 20 pounds of supplies on his back and sports a thick white beard that has taken five months to grow. He hasn’t showered or washed his clothes in two weeks, and he appears elated. At 71 years old, Jon has just walked 2,650 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border to Canada, a feat that approximately 400 people accomplished in 2022, according to the Pacific Crest Trail Association, the not-for-profit group that oversees maintenance on the route.
Turns Out Montana Has Cryptids of Its Own
Travel across the United States and you’ll find cryptids in virtually every state. My home state of New Jersey has the Jersey Devil, which also inspired an X-Files episode; Florida has the Skunk Ape. Travel to the Adirondacks in New York State and you just might catch sight of Champ, a creature believed to reside in Lake Champlain.
Ranking the 20 Best Ski Resorts in Eastern North America
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. In June, when we get our first look at the results of the SKI Magazine Reader Resort Survey, we hold our breath, wondering what the list will look like this year. Gone are the days when we could count on the big, well-funded mega resorts to dominate the top ten. Heck, they might not even make the rankings one of these days. (In fact, one big player did drop off this year: Mt. Snow didn’t score high enough to rank in the top 20.)
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Maine
Maine is a state in the uppermost northeast corner of the United States of America, bordered by Canada (New Brunswick and Quebec) on its northern end, and New Hampshire on its west end. Maine’s coastal location makes it a sought-after locale for lovers of nature. It is known for its clams, lobster, forests, national parks, islands, and mountains. Let’s take a look at the highest point in Maine.
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
‘Aggressive’ bears reported on Appalachian Trail, prompting camping bans in Tennessee
“In the unlikely case you are attacked ... fight back.”
Big Changes Coming to Bryce Canyon National Park’s Backcountry Permits
In the past, Bryce Canyon National Park backcountry visitors could only reserve the proper permit up to 48 hours in advance of their visit. Thanks to a new system, though, backcountry campers and explorers will no longer need to cross their fingers and hope that they’ll be able to secure a spot in the park’s wildest regions. Starting December 1, these overnight visitors can reserve their permit up to three months in advance of their trip during the busy season.
Book Now for Winter: Over-the-Top Resorts with Indoor Waterparks
Block out the cold weather outside and book a few nights at one of these resorts that have balmy indoor waterparks just waiting for you to splash down. There’s something special about resorts with indoor waterparks because you can be guaranteed that the kids will have fun. What is it about zipping down a slide that gives kids of all ages such glee? With so many different locations across the US from huge Great Wolf Lodge properties to smaller resorts with that unique small-town flair, you can definitely find one that fits the bill for your next family vacation.
Pinkbike.com
How to Start Building Mountain Bike Trails
Many of us started building trails as scraggly teenagers simply because we didn't have any. We just grabbed shovels, wandered out into public land, and smashed in unsanctioned trails that were, frankly, both terrible and unsustainable. Nowadays, we recommend getting involved with your local trail advocacy groups, helping others, and learning on the job before thinking about taking the lead on a trail build. We'll save the "how to shape a sick slapper" content for another time. Instead, we asked Dillon Osleger to walk us through the basics of getting involved. Dillon is the Executive Director of Sage Trail Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to trail stewardship and environmental advocacy on California's Central Coast.
Autoweek.com
Gift Guide: Best Outdoors and Car Camping Gift Ideas
Combining a love for automobiles and the enchanting outdoors doesn't have to be the contradiction in terms it initially sounds like. Driving obviously separates you from nature, but some people like to drive into nature before enjoying it up close. Whether that means living the #VanLife or simply spending the afternoon going off-road, there are plenty of ways to explore the backcountry from behind the wheel.
moderncampground.com
BookOutdoors Enables More People to Experience the Magic of the Outdoors
During the pandemic, camping boomed as it allowed people to travel and have fun while still practicing social distancing. With the increase in bookings, however, came difficulty in booking campsites. Today, BookOutdoors is entering the scene with the goal of making the process easier for outdoor enthusiasts. During the peak...
cohaitungchi.com
Best Hikes to Explore New River Gorge National Park
Whether you are on a West Virginia Road Trip or simply making a stop at the newest US National Park, hiking the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is a great way to experience the natural beauty. There are hikes for every skill level that will bring you to...
