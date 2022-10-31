Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
Speed Week 2022: nine performance cars battle it out on track
Roadtrip successfully navigated, time to find out what our contenders are really capable of... We didn’t start with the Praga. We started in a pair of Skoda Enyaqs and a VW Multivan, crawling silently around Autodrom Most in the semi-darkness of the previous evening. A track day had just finished, the pulsating echoes of motorbikes had stopped reverberating off the grandstands, silence had returned. And in our cars there’s no radio chatter or banter, we’re all quiet and circumspect. Because even at 20mph it’s clear this is a Very Serious track.
topgear.com
Speed Week 2022: a road-trip across Europe to the Autodrom Most circuit
Not safe. Not safe. Not saaaafe. Two words chanted through clenched teeth and with increasing intensity as snatched glances reveal the speedometer in the centre console flickering itself above 125mph, as if nervous about what the next digit might bring. The front tyres are skinny but resolute, chattering away back down the steering column and into my locked forearms where tendons are trying to seek shelter somewhere behind my elbows. The single rear wheel is bouncing across expansion joints and leaving the road, and the lack of aerodynamics of any particular sort means that the wind rush has grabby little fingers under the chinstrap of my helmet yanking it backward. We manage an indicated 128mph until a car appears on the horizon and I back out, an excuse that happily allows my ego some room for manoeuvre.
England Red Roses secure 30th straight win to reach Women's Rugby World Cup final but Canada scare will give opponents cause for optimism
England are now just 80 minutes away from World Cup glory but the nature of their 26-19 semi-final win over Canada will give either hosts New Zealand or France hope of a big final upset. Simon Middleton’s side did enough to secure a 30th straight victory at Eden Park.
topgear.com
Supercars in the mountains and city cars in the, um, city: episode 2 of new Top Gear TV
The finest from Ferrari, Pagani and Porsche take to the hills, while three tiny electric cars go on a Parisian treasure hunt. Skip 25 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Ferrari 296 GTB, Pagani Huayra BC and the Porsche...
topgear.com
One of Ferrari's greatest ever engineers, Mauro Forghieri, has died
The brains behind numerous Maranello motorsport achievements has passed away, aged 87. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. It’s celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and few names in automotive generate the mystique and mythology that surrounds Ferrari. But it’s the people who make the difference – always – and Maranello has just lost one of its giants. Mauro Forghieri, the Italian engineer whose creativity, inspiration and persistence helped Scuderia Ferrari to new heights, has passed away at the age of 87. He led a group of engineers that steered Ferrari to four drivers’ championships, seven constructors’ titles, and 54 GP victories.
topgear.com
Porsche Cayman GT4 RS vs Morgan Super 3 vs Ferrari 296 GTB: Speed Week's final three
Several arguments later and we’re down to our final trio... time to head for the hills to decide on a winner. History weighs heavy on the landscape among the Ore Mountains in northwestern Czech Republic, named after rich deposits beneath the surface that’ve fuelled multiple mining rushes for tin, silver and even uranium over the centuries. Welcome to the ceiling of the old Sudetenland, the disputed German-Czech territory ceded to Hitler on the eve of war, later the epicentre of the regime’s doomed plot to create an atomic weapon.
topgear.com
The Bronco Fun-Runner LT gets a ridiculous amount of suspension travel and 42-inch tyres
RTR Vehicles and the Fun-Haver Off-Road team combine for this wild Ford Bronco. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. At last year’s SEMA show, Vaughn Gittin Jr’s companies RTR Vehicles and Fun-Haver Off-Road got together to create...
topgear.com
Watch: take a guided tour around the very first Koenigsegg CC850
Christian von Koenigsegg shows Top Gear around his birthday present: a 1,363bhp hypercar with a fiendishly complex manual gearbox. Koenigsegg has built a new car that looks like its oldest one. Welcome to the CC850, a 1,363bhp hypercar with a manual gearbox, clothed in the timeless design of Koenigsegg’s first ever production car.
Comments / 1