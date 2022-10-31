Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
obxtoday.com
Willa Collins Hoskinson
Willa Collins Hoskinson of Grandy, NC, formerly of Bridgeport, WV, and Manassas, VA, passed away on November 1, 2022. She was born December 6, 1940, to Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Morrison Collins. She was pre-deceased by her parents; and two sisters, Deloris Collins Cain and Darlene Collins Scott; and brother, David L. Collins.
obxtoday.com
Margaret A. Knuth
Margaret A. Knuth, 86, of East Lake passed to Heaven on November 1, 2022. Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Heinz; her devoted children, John (Teresa) and Evelyn; three grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica and Ashley; and six great-grandchildren, Bradley, Regan, Amelia, Selina. Lucas and Rachel. Born and raised in Scotland,...
obxtoday.com
Veterans Day events scheduled across the Outer Banks
The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The event will include a program and visual presentation highlighting our local servicemen and servicewomen. Entertainment will be provided by The Riff Tides!. If you are a...
outerbanksvoice.com
Jacqueline Jacobson of Kill Devil Hills, October 17
May 3, 1928 – October 17, 2022. Jacqueline Jacobson, 94, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Spring Arbor of the Outer Banks, North Carolina, where she lived for the last 10 years of her life. Jacqueline Jacobson was born in France. She spent her early years growing up in...
outerbanksvoice.com
First Flight and Manteo win second-round soccer playoff contests, Hatteras season ends
The First Flight men’s soccer team exploded for 9 goals, including 8 in the second period, in shutting out Durham School of the Arts 9-0 in a second-round 3A tournament game played in Kill Devil Hills on Nov. 3. The No. 2 seeded First Flight team now moves on to play No. 7 seed Lee County in a third-round home playoff game on Monday, Nov. 7. (First Flight Photos by Betty Morales Bravo, Nighthawk News Magazine)
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk Manager Stewart suddenly resigns
In a terse statement released on the afternoon of Nov. 1, the Town of Kitty Hawk has announced the sudden resignation of Town Manager Andy Stewart. Here is the one-paragraph statement. Town of Kitty Hawk Manager, Andy Stewart, who has served the Town for over six years, has resigned. The...
obxtoday.com
Coastal flooding, overwash possible along Outer Banks Nov. 8-9
Multiple days of strong northeast-to-east winds combined with large waves may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash/erosion next Tuesday, November 8, through Wednesday, November 9, according to a recent update released by the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible from Ocracoke to the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Portsmouth, Va. man arrested on drug charges after Salvo search
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Portsmouth, Va. man on drug charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo.
obxtoday.com
American Red Cross releases November 2022 blood drive schedule for the Outer Banks
On the time it took you for read this sentence, someone in the United States needed blood. Every two seconds of every day someone needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatment, serious injuries, blood disorders, and more. The lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation; a single donation can save up to 3 lives.
Currituck deputies search for suspect who escaped custody
Central Elementary School in Currituck is currently on a soft lockdown as deputies from the sheriff's office search for a suspect who had gotten away from custody.
obxtoday.com
Once-per-week residential trash collection to begin November 7 in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ annual once-per-week residential trash collection will begin Monday, November 7, 2022. The twice-per-week collection schedule will resume Monday, April 3, 2023. Please remember to recycle and take advantage of the Town’s Recycle Center at 701 Bermuda Bay Boulevard. Anyone can recycle at this...
Cyclist left dead after collision with vehicle in Kill Devil Hills
Cyclist left dead after collision with vehicle in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Police is asking winesses to call the department
thecoastlandtimes.com
Search in progress for man who fled from Maple Detention Center
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office announced early Tuesday afternoon, November 1, that a search is in progress for a man who fled from custody. According to CCSO, at around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Corey Tyrick Smith, of Elizabeth City, with a warrant for failure to appear on felony larceny out of Pasquotank County, was in the booking area of the Maple Detention Center. While in the process of getting a magistrate order for the warrant, Smith “fled out the door into the wood line by the Maple Detention Center,” stated CCSO.
Child, 12 others rescued from sinking fishing boat off NC coast; massive container ship collided with fishing vessel
Photos showed the fishing boat was nearly underwater at the time of the rescue.
obxtoday.com
Currituck honored for outstanding financial reporting
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded its highest honor, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, to Currituck County for the county’s comprehensive financial report for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. This is the 16th year since 2005 that Currituck County has received this award.
obxtoday.com
Kill Devil Hills Fire Department seeks volunteer firefighters to join team
Interested in doing something rewarding for our community? You can volunteer to be a firefighter, fire support, or a civilian duty volunteer. The minimum age to volunteer is 18 and other restrictions and qualifications for various positions may apply. Training, uniforms, and everything needed will be provided. Give the Kill...
WAVY News 10
Man shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night at the Rivers Landing Apartments near Elizabeth City State University. Police say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1699 Weeksville Road and found the victim. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t share the extent of his injuries and no suspect information is available at this time.
Comments / 0