ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Instagram issue locks users out of accounts

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZR73_0itBaanL00

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 10:14 a.m. Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — The second biggest Jackpot in Powerball history is now even bigger as no one was able to claim the massive $1.2 billion Powerball Wednesday, but multiple tickets sold in Pennsylvania won a hefty payout. According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, three tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball number […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Man in custody after hours-long standoff with police in Albion

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A situation in Albion led to at least one man in police custody after a standoff lasting into the early morning hours. The incident began in the afternoon on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Residents told JET 24/FOX 66 gunfire was heard before they noticed state troopers going door to door asking if anyone had […]
ALBION, PA
AFP

Twitter layoffs before US midterms fuel misinformation concerns

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has pledged the platform will not devolve into a "free-for-all hellscape," but experts warn that mass layoffs on Friday may deeply impair the social network's ability to curb misinformation. - 'Deeply troubling' - Free Press is part of a coalition of more than 60 civil society groups that on Friday called on advertisers to boycott the platform until it committed to being a "safe place."
YourErie

Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Firearm brandished at Amish buggy in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a report of a pickup truck passenger pointing a pistol at an Amish buggy. According to a PSP report, a gray truck was following an Amish horse and buggy near Whitney Road and Fish Flats Road. The dark charcoal gray truck attempted to pull in front of […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Man arrested for firing shotgun at roommate in Millcreek

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Millcreek Police Department responded to a call of a gun firing inside a Millcreek residence. The incident happened on the 2300 block of West 32nd Street around noon on Nov. 3. According to the Millcreek Police, officers arrived and met with the victim who stated his roommate, Ronald Haggerty Jr., fired at him […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Still no decision made on what’s next after closure of Erie County Courthouse Cafe

It’s been over four months since Erie County Executive Brenton Davis ended the lease between the county and Lisa Heidelberg, who ran the courthouse cafe, and there’s been no movement on filling the vacant space. Heidelberg’s original lease, signed when Kathy Dahlkemper was the county executive, was for $600 a month before it was changed […]
YourErie

Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

(AP)- Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The Nets made that move Thursday, and a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YourErie

Car collides with truck, sending it into pole

One person is injured after a two car accident. The accident happened Friday night near the intersection of Buffalo Road and Saltsman Road in Harborcreek. According to a witness, the driver of the car was making a left hand turn when the driver of a truck collided with them. The crash caused the truck to […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

YourErie

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy