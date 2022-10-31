ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

6 Colorado haunted houses named among the best Halloween attractions in the U.S.

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
13th Floor Haunted House performers scares guests at the haunted house on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in Denver. 

If you prefer guts and gore to pumpkin spice, then you may be pleased to know that according to ScareFactor.com, Colorado is home to some of the best haunted houses in the country.

This year, six Colorado haunts were named on the website's top 100 Halloween attractions in the U.S..

Scare Factor made the determination by giving each attraction a score out of 10 in customer service, immersion, special effects, costuming, scare factor, and entertainment value.

Here is how the Colorado haunts ranked:

Terror on the Corn

Terror in the Corn, located in Erie, was named the second best haunted house in the country by the website, with an overall score of 9.57/10.

"As the top haunt nationwide in 2021, we knew we had to head back to Terror in the Corn this season, and, suffice it to say, we weren’t disappointed! This year, the crew at Anderson Farms decided to focus on the haunt itself rather than stretch itself with zombie paintball, as they had for years. That allowed the haunt itself to grow in size (and it was already a mile last year!) and let the demented duo of Michael Edwards and Bart Butler focus their talents on making both changes and improvements to the haunt, and making the customer experience even better," the review reads.

Hellscream Haunted House

Hellscream Haunted House in Colorado Springs was named the 11th best haunted attraction in the U.S.. The haunt scored 9.26/10.

"Having last been to Hellscream a few years ago, we knew we were in for a treat, as the haunt had undergone a few changes. But despite that knowledge, we weren’t prepared for the powerhouse production that was put on by the crew. Hellscream has always been a great haunt, but this year’s experience was truly something to behold," the score summary reads.

The Fear Complex

The Fear Complex haunted attraction in Colorado Springs was named the 27th best in the country with an overall score of 8.97/10.

"Fear Complex combines the well-known Haunted Mines with a medical setting in the Sanitarium area, the macabre Sinister Manor and the always identifiable 3-D Carnevil into a single haunt that fills the building," Scare Factor reviewers said.

The Frightmare Compound

The Frightmare Compound, located in Westminster, scored 8.56/10, landing it the 59th spot on the national list.

"Having opened their doors first in 1984, the Frightmare Compound has been scaring the metro Denver area ever since. Situated in an area of Broomfield where farms and open spaces once surrounded, the Frightmare Compound has watched the city grow up around them. Nevertheless, a quick turn down 108th and you’re still able to find a bit of that rural ambiance that is a staple of many of Colorado’s oldest attractions," the website said.

The Empty Grave

The Empty Grave is the 62nd best Halloween attraction in the country, according to the list. The haunt ultimately scored 8.69/10.

"This year’s cast at the Empty Grave is fairly small but they pack quite the punch! From the moment we passed through the door, steeling ourselves much as one does before entering a new workplace on the first day, we were greeted by scares, jumps, and entertainment," the score summary reads.

The 13th Floor Haunted House

Scare Factor judges called the 13th Floor Haunted House in Denver the 77th best in the U.S., with an overall score of 8.35.

"The main haunt provides a very entertaining, intense time that will treat guests to the full panoply of haunt experiences. The midway outside of the haunt sets the stage beautifully, especially later in the night when the crowd fills the space and the energy is pumped," the site said.

To see Scare Factor's full list visit their website, here.

COLORADO STATE
