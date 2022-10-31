Read full article on original website
Related
This Cocktail is Perfect for Any Lubbock Holiday Party
As the end of the year rolls around, it’s time to enjoy many people's favorite holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas. These holidays tend to come with the gathering of friends and family to eat yummy food and enjoy drinks. If you’re anything like me then you love to have a delicious cocktail of the night that you can make for everyone to sip on while socializing. Not only is it a delicious treat, but it sets the tone for the evening and gives a more organized and formal feeling to any party.
FREE PIE! The Easy As Pie Fundraiser Is Coming Back To Lubbock
Thanksgiving isn't very far away now and in just a few weeks families and friends will be gathering together to celebrate. And in Lubbock, some of those celebrations will include pies that they were able to get free from Lubbock's Meals on Wheels and the Easy as Pie Fundraiser. The...
Cirque Italia Returns To Lubbock With “Water Circus”
Cirque Italia returns to Lubbock with their "Water Circus" show beginning Thursday, November 17th through Sunday, November 20th. Cirque Italia has entertained Lubbock before in the signature tent near the South Plains Mall with both their traditional circus performance and the Paranormal Cirque iterations. AHOY LUBBOCK! CIRQUE ITALIA’S NEW PRODUCTION...
Lubbock is in Desperate Need of a Nerdy Restaurant Like This
Lubbock is full of some amazing restaurants and bars, but there is definitely still room to add more great establishments to the Hub City. As a foodie and a bit of a nerd, there is a certain restaurant I keep hearing about that I would love to see come to Lubbock. Storm Crow Manor is a restaurant in Toronto that calls itself a ‘sports bar for geeks’.
Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?
As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
Clown Finds Weird Thing Lubbock Supermarket Parking Lot {Explicit Picture}
Okay, follow me here...a clown goes to the grocery store and.... Okay, I'm being serious here. Local scare-actor legend Patches The Clown went to his favorite grocery store (presumably to buy Purina Clown Chow or squeaky toys). Then, using his super clown vision he sees something up ahead. Is it a tire tool? Maybe a broken piece off some larger object? Or maybe it's a toy?
fox34.com
Putting daylight saving time to bed: possibly the last year Americans will be changing their clocks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is little doubt that people across America are sick of falling back and springing forward. Despite decades of deliberation on Capitol Hill, a Senate proposal to end daylight saving time is awaiting a vote in the House. Proponents say it would put DST to bed for good. They call it the “Sunshine Protection Act” and the Senate unanimously approved it in March. The Lubbock citizens we spoke to unanimously agree that resetting clocks twice a year is outdated.
Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Don't want to cook for Thanksgiving? These Lubbock restaurants are ready to serve you and your loved ones. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
Vaden Todd Lewis Of The Toadies Visits With The RockShow
We got a scoop about The Toadies set this Saturday. The Toadies (or Toadies) if you prefer are kind of special around here. For those of you who were in Texas in the 90's, you know that we spoke of the band in the same breath as the grunge superstars of the day. I can still name more songs off of Rubberneck than I can with any grunge album. When I had my band, we had three Toadies songs in our list and even worked on a fourth (but it seemed like a bit much).
Lubbock Reveals Their Always & Forever Favorites- Part 1
Its pretty common to hear people swear that they will never return to place X, Y or Z. And I get it, I have been so terribly burned by a business that I have also made the same oath. Businesses with poor product, customer service or an unclean environment can leave a bad taste in your mouth, and there's really nothing wrong with washing your hands of them.
Vitality Bowls Sets Opening Date For South Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about Vitality Bowls setting up a second location in Lubbock. Well, it is finally time to check it out and enjoy it. While I've never eaten at Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me hungry and excited. Some fan favorites items on the menu include the Energy Bowl (with organic acai, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Breakfast Bowl (with organic acai, strawberries and honey).
Lubbock Restaurants & Customers Why Don’t We Have This?
Every time I see something cool I want to try and do, Lubbock never has it and this is another one of those things. Too Good To Go not only helps consumers but also businesses as well and I think it should come to the area. The goal of this app is to make sure food gets eaten and not wasted which is great for everyone.
The Turkey Shortage Has Not Hit Lubbock
I guess you might have heard media reports that there might be a turkey shortage. There was talk of a "turkey shortage". Supposedly what had happened is the pandemic cooled off family gatherings so fewer turkeys were sold. The farmers responded to this lessened demand by breeding fewer turkeys. Then the avian flu came along and wiped out a bunch of birds. It sounds pretty terrible, right? How are you possibly going to get your turkey on?
everythinglubbock.com
Denise is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Denise as their Pet of the Day for Thursday November 3. Reach out to LAS to adopt Denise at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Denise!
Lubbock Man Carves Another Patch of Incredible Pumpkins
Our dear friend and fellow Lubbockite Topher Covarrubio has done it again- he's carved an absolutely incredible and impressive patch of Pumpkins for 2022. Topher has carved several pop culture pumpkins each year for the last few years. I'm always blown away by how intricate they are. Many complex pumpkin designs don't "read" very well- these are all immediately recognizable.
Lubbock’s Toasted Yolk Changes Grand Opening, Adds Lots of Giveaways
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
United, Amigos & Market Street Are Hosting 2 Day Hiring Event in Lubbock
Beginning this afternoon (11/4) and continuing tomorrow, all Lubbock Uniteds, Market Streets and Amigos will host a hiring event with on-the-spot interviews, according to a press release from this family of supermarkets. The event times on Friday are from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Godbold Cultural Center’s Fate May Be Decided at Zoning Meeting Tonight
The building that once housed Lubbock's Godbold Cultural Center (2605 19th St) may finally have its ultimate fate decided tonight (11/3/2022). A Planning & Zoning Commission meeting is to be held at Citizen's Tower starting at 6 p.m. But this isn't the first meeting about this issue. Up Campus Student...
Lubbock-native owned brunch spot, Toasted Yolk, to open November 7
Ready for brunch? The Toasted Yolk Cafe announced in a press release its grand opening for November 7.
21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022
It is that time of the year again. With everything changing more and more people are closing for the holidays. Here are the places we know in Lubbock will be closed for Thanksgiving and their times for Black Friday. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. Want Local...
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1