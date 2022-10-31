LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine sprint football program is set to play its first ever post-season game on Saturday. The Knights (4-2) host Quincy (3-3) at St. Xavier High School with kickoff slated for 5:00 p.m. on Saturday evening. Bellarmine finished third in the final Midwest Sprint Football League standings, while the Hawks finished fourth. Saturday's game is serving as a defacto bowl game, with the top two teams facing off for the championship and no. 3 and no. 5 teams hosting post-season contests.

