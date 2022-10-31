Read full article on original website
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Four from men's soccer recognized with ASUN postseason awards
ATLANTA — Four members of the Bellarmine University men's soccer team were honored with ASUN postseason awards, the conference announced Friday. Sophomore defender Rikard Cederberg was named first-team ASUN All-Conference while senior goalkeeper Matthew Brozovich was acknowledged on the second team. In addition, defender Teagan Dunne and midfielder Cooper Forcellini were recognized on the ASUN All-Freshman Team.
Men's soccer's Zed, Shalash honored on ASUN All-Academic Team
ATLANTA — Bellarmine University senior midfielders Haziq Zed and Rahim Shalash were recognized on the 11-member ASUN All-Academic Team for men's soccer, the league announced Friday. Members of the ASUN All-Academic Team are celebrated for their work in the classroom as well as their contributions on the field. Zed...
Sprint football set to host Quincy in first ever post-season game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine sprint football program is set to play its first ever post-season game on Saturday. The Knights (4-2) host Quincy (3-3) at St. Xavier High School with kickoff slated for 5:00 p.m. on Saturday evening. Bellarmine finished third in the final Midwest Sprint Football League standings, while the Hawks finished fourth. Saturday's game is serving as a defacto bowl game, with the top two teams facing off for the championship and no. 3 and no. 5 teams hosting post-season contests.
Men's soccer to face Stetson in ASUN quarterfinals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men will be involved in postseason soccer once again as the sixth-seeded Knights will meet third-seeded Stetson in the ASUN Tournament quarterfinals at 6 p.m. (ET) Saturday at Bill Stephens Track/Soccer Complex in Conway, Arkansas. Bellarmine (6-4-6) is making its third straight appearance...
2022-23 Wrestling Season Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Starting Saturday, Bellarmine wrestling is ready to embark on its third season in the Division I era and seventh in program history. Last year marked the first full slate of DI competition for the Knights. Now, Bellarmine will have its second season with a complete DI schedule, paired with the second year of Ned Shuck's tenure as head coach.
Knights head to Sunshine State for matches with Stetson, FGCU
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine volleyball team returns to action this Friday and Saturday with ASUN Conference road games in the Sunshine State, facing Stetson in DeLand, Florida before taking on FGCU in Ft. Myers on Saturday. Both matches have 6 p.m. start times. Bellarmine (10-14, 4-8 ASUN) is still in...
Field hockey's Hofenk Jerembo named to All-MAC First Team
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference released its post-season honors on Thursday, and senior forward Amber Hofenk Jerembo was named to the All-MAC First Team. Hofenk Jerembo becomes the first player in program history to earn first-team honors. Last season, Hofenk Jerembo was placed on the All-MAC Second Team....
