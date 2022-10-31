ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate activists: how are you protesting during Cop27?

By Guardian community team
FILE PHOTO: Egypt prepares to host the COP27 summit<br>FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo Photograph: Sayed Sheasha/Reuters

Human rights groups and activists have criticised the Egyptian government for restricting climate protests at Cop27 to a single, designated area.

Egypt researcher at Amnesty International Hussein Baoumi described the creation of a protest zone as “theatrics” by a state with a longstanding ban on public protests.

We’d like to speak with climate activists around the world about how they will be demonstrating over the next few weeks. Are you going to Cop27? If not, what actions are you taking locally? What issues are you demanding change on?

Share your experiences

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy .

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here .

