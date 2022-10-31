Read full article on original website
Related
Uprise RI
Caregivers at Women & Infants picket in response to staffing and funding concerns
Caregivers at Care New England’s Women & Infants Hospital gathered for an informational picket to call for an end to dangerously short staffing levels that put patients and staff at risk on Tuesday. Caregivers, who consist of hospital workers that provide direct care to patients, are members of SEIU 1199NE. They have been demanding for months that management sit down to discuss short and long term solutions to invest the $45M Rhode Island hospitals have received in COVID-relief ARPA funds. Hospital executives have refused to engage in dialogue to address the ongoing staffing crisis that possesses no end in sight.
Uprise RI
As evictions and housing insecurity rise, Rhode Island announces $166m for affordable housing
HUD defines housing insecurity as “an umbrella term that encompasses several dimensions of housing problems people may experience, including affordability, safety, quality, insecurity, and loss of housing.” As HousingWorks RI showed in their 2022 Housing Fact Book, housing insecurity is on the rise in Rhode Island, as is the eviction rate. It was in the shadow of these facts that Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee joined United States Senator Jack Reed, Housing Secretary Josh Saal, RIHousing Executive Director Carol Ventura and affordable housing developer Peter Bouchard to announce the availability of more than $166 million in funding to support affordable housing efforts across the state.
Uprise RI
With winter approaching, Rhode Island falling short on need for shelter beds
The Rhode Island Office of Housing and Community Development responded to Uprise RI‘s request for a list of available shelter beds in Rhode Island this winter. According to the released document there are currently 873 shelter beds available in the state. [See the document at the bottom of the page] The document comes with a caveat: The list includes roughly 50 FEMA-funded non-congregate shelter beds that are being wound down, and it does not include the majority of the 274 new beds that have been financed this year.
Uprise RI
Healthcare workers picket outside Fatima about patient safety concerns
The United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP), representing the nurses and health care workers at Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice, held an informational picket today at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital to shine a light on Prospect CharterCare’s refusal to negotiate a contract that is fair to health care workers and ensures quality patient care. The UNAP and Prospect Medical Holdings management have been bargaining for months for contracts with Fatima Service Workers, Roger Williams RN’s and employees at Prospect Home Health and Hospice, but Prospect CharterCare refuses to negotiate contracts that provide sufficient wages, benefits and working conditions for these health care workers – proposals that will lead to a decline in quality of care for patients.
Uprise RI
McKee Administration responds to State House pallet shelter demonstration
Rhode Island’s Housing Secretary Josh Saal responded to a request for comment from Uprise RI about advocates from the Rhode Island Homeless Advocacy Project (RIHAP), Housing Opportunities for People Everywhere (HOPE), and Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) constructing a rapidly deployable shelter on the State House plaza early Monday morning.
rhodycigar.com
Sparking a Change: How legalizing marijuana affects URI
This past May, Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana. Graphic By: Maddie Bataille | Photo Editor. On May 25, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee signed a bill that would make Rhode Island the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults come the new year. University...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Islanders reminded about respiratory virus prevention measures
With Rhode Island and states throughout the region currently seeing the circulation of several respiratory viruses, including RSV, flu, and COVID-19, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding all Rhode Islanders to take basic prevention measures to help themselves, and their family members stay healthy and safe. “While...
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
ABC6.com
‘Desperate need of repair,’ says Kalus on state’s education system after release of RICAS scores
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus responded Friday to the release of the RICAS scores, less than a week before Election Day. In a statement, Kalus said, “What the RICAS scores show is that Rhode Island’s broken education system is in desperate need of repair.”
ABC6.com
What are the 3 statewide ballot measures in Rhode Island?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – On Nov. 8, Rhode Islanders will vote on three ballot measures — totaling over $400 million. A “yes” vote on any of these questions supports the proposal, a “no” rejects it. Question 1 issues $100 million in bonds for the...
What to know about Tuesday’s cannabis referendum in Rhode Island
Most Rhode Island voters will be deciding Tuesday if they want a cannabis shop in their town.
Surprise, This New England State is the #3 Best Wine Destination in the Country
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When you think of wine in the United States, you think of California. That's not to say that we don't enjoy visiting our local vineyards for some tasting, or take pride in supporting our local and regional vintners. But honestly, with so many vineyards in the western part of the country, you'd think they rule the top 5 wine destinations in the country.
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island
- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Customers to See 40% Price Hike for Electricity, 20% for Gas
Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said Thursday that the company’s electric customers in Connecticut could see their bills rise about 40 percent in January, and that natural gas customers could see an increase of 20 percent to account for global market prices. Nolan reportedly told WTNH earlier this week that...
ABC6.com
‘Long overdue,’ Block Island council approves resolution to crackdown on drinking concerns
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council approved a resolution Thursday to crackdown on excessive drinking on Block Island. The council voted unanimously to pass the resolution which reads in part, “the Town Council and Town of New Shoreham commits to working in partnership with the holders of liquor licenses to enforce local and state liquor laws, including the active enforcement of laws against underage drinking, open containers of alcoholic beverages, public intoxication, and antisocial behavior.”
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
GoLocalProv
GoLocalProv Endorsement: General Treasurer
James Diossa, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island general treasurer, took about 40 trips as mayor of impoverished Central Falls. He has repeatedly lied about these trips and refused to answer the most basic questions about them, including who, besides the city, paid for them. Such records that have been...
earnthenecklace.com
Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6: Where Is the Rhode Island Meteorologist Going?
Chelsea Priest has been responsible for bringing all the latest weather updates to Rhode Island residents for over a decade. It isn’t an easy job, but she’s been amazing at it. Now she’s stepping back from the field for personal reasons. Chelsea Priest announced she is leaving ABC6 and Fun 107. This announcement naturally surprised her viewers and listeners, who now want to know where she is going next and if they will see her back in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she will remain in Rhode Island. Chelsea Priest answered all queries about her departure from ABC6, and unfortunately, it would be disappointing to her followers.
Journal Inquirer
Natural gas shortage this winter could lead to rolling blackouts in state, Eversource CEO warns
The chief executive officer of Eversource Energy is asking President Joe Biden to take action so that utilities across New England, including Connecticut, will have enough natural gas to meet the region’s electric power generation needs. Eversource’s Joe Nolan sent a letter to Biden on Oct. 27 as the...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island’s natural gas customers will see bill hikes starting Tuesday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s natural gas customers will see bill hikes starting Tuesday. In September, Rhode Island Energy filed a rate proposal to increase the annual cost of gas for a typical gas customer by 15%, which is nearly $167. Now, the Public Utilities Commission said...
Comments / 2