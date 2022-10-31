Read full article on original website
This Gorgeous Buffalo Springs Lake House Has a Modern Twist
If you want to live away from the city, surrounded by nature, and able to enjoy the water, Buffalo Springs is a great option. It is close enough to Lubbock that you can enjoy the lake life while still having the benefits of a larger city nearby. There is currently...
Daylight Saving Time Is Incredibly Dumb, And Lubbock Doesn’t Need To Participate.
Yeah, we've been through this before, and I'm planning on dying on this hill. Yes, we've all heard the old line of bullcrap: "Spring forward. Fall back." Twice a year, we go through a time-honored ritual of needing to reset the clocks on all of our non-internet connected devices, such as microwaves, VCRs (editor's note: OK, Boomer), car stereos, all because of this fallacy that we really, seriously need more daylight in the afternoon during the summer so that farmers and ranchers can work later into the day.
Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?
As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Don't want to cook for Thanksgiving? These Lubbock restaurants are ready to serve you and your loved ones. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard
I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
Vitality Bowls Sets Opening Date For South Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about Vitality Bowls setting up a second location in Lubbock. Well, it is finally time to check it out and enjoy it. While I've never eaten at Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me hungry and excited. Some fan favorites items on the menu include the Energy Bowl (with organic acai, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Breakfast Bowl (with organic acai, strawberries and honey).
Lubbock Restaurants & Customers Why Don’t We Have This?
Every time I see something cool I want to try and do, Lubbock never has it and this is another one of those things. Too Good To Go not only helps consumers but also businesses as well and I think it should come to the area. The goal of this app is to make sure food gets eaten and not wasted which is great for everyone.
Lubbock Man Carves Another Patch of Incredible Pumpkins
Our dear friend and fellow Lubbockite Topher Covarrubio has done it again- he's carved an absolutely incredible and impressive patch of Pumpkins for 2022. Topher has carved several pop culture pumpkins each year for the last few years. I'm always blown away by how intricate they are. Many complex pumpkin designs don't "read" very well- these are all immediately recognizable.
Lubbock’s Toasted Yolk Changes Grand Opening, Adds Lots of Giveaways
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
United, Amigos & Market Street Are Hosting 2 Day Hiring Event in Lubbock
Beginning this afternoon (11/4) and continuing tomorrow, all Lubbock Uniteds, Market Streets and Amigos will host a hiring event with on-the-spot interviews, according to a press release from this family of supermarkets. The event times on Friday are from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022
It is that time of the year again. With everything changing more and more people are closing for the holidays. Here are the places we know in Lubbock will be closed for Thanksgiving and their times for Black Friday. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. Want Local...
Godbold Cultural Center’s Fate May Be Decided at Zoning Meeting Tonight
The building that once housed Lubbock's Godbold Cultural Center (2605 19th St) may finally have its ultimate fate decided tonight (11/3/2022). A Planning & Zoning Commission meeting is to be held at Citizen's Tower starting at 6 p.m. But this isn't the first meeting about this issue. Up Campus Student...
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
A Full Lunar Eclipse of November’s ‘Beaver’ Moon Should Be Visable in Lubbock
The next full moon with happen on November 8th, colloquially known as the "Beaver Moon" because it was an ideal time to catch an active beaver population before swamps froze. Boy, is that old-timey. This particular Beaver Moon will also be a Blood Moon in North America, parts of South...
Argument at Lubbock bar Results in one Person With Injuries
An argument at a Lubbock bar results in one person being discovered with injuries at a motel. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive at 2am Tuesday, November 1. The initial call that was received was due to a report of shots fired at the Hub City Inn, a motel in that area.
Texas Authorities Warn Parents About Drugs & Other Halloween Safety Tips
Halloween is finally here and so are the warnings to kids and parents alike about precautions that steps both can take to make sure everyone is safe this Halloween. It seems like every year there is a scare around Halloween and candy. When I was a kid it was candied apples or snack sized candy bars that could have possibly had a razor blade inside.
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area
A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?
With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Lubbock’s GoGoGiri Announces Grand Opening of Exclusive K-Dog Food Truck
Lubbock's GoGoGiri food truck has been a phenomenal success, expanding from just one truck to what is rapidly become a fleet of original and unique food concepts. I believe their success comes from bringing previously unrepresented or underrepresented cuisine to Lubbock- a land of a thousand restaurants but none of which had KDogs or Onigiri, to my knowledge.
