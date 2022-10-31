ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesman Journal

Live scores: OSAA state football playoffs

This is the first week of the OSAA high school football postseason.  Here are the first-round games being played across the state in all classifications.  Check back here for score updates, photos and more. ...
105.5 The Fan

Big 12 Conference Overlooks Boise State for This Small University

In college athletics, conference expansion is everything right now and Boise State fans are eager to play in a larger conference--no matter where it's at or who is in it. The teams with the best chances of playing in major bowl games, landing major recruits, and getting major television exposure all belong to these larger "Power 5" conferences.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Officials Should Show Pride Like Support For Idaho Veterans

One of our area's most important events returns this weekend after being canceled for the last few years due to the pandemic. Have you heard about why you should spend your Saturday morning in downtown Boise? If you're waiting for the Boise mayor or her city council to promote the event with the same intensity as they did with the Boise Gay Pride Parade, you'll be soundly disappointed.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington

We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

How Well Do You Know The Symbols of Idaho?

So you think you know Idaho? Have a little fun testing your knowledge and educating yourself on Idaho's symbols and how they came to be. "It officially became U.S. territory with the signing of the Oregon Treaty of 1846, but a separate Idaho Territory was not organized until 1863, instead being included for periods in Oregon Territory and Washington Territory. Idaho was eventually admitted to the Union on July 3, 1890, becoming the 43rd state. Idaho is the 14th largest state by land area." - Idaho - Wikipedia.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

He Ran For Idaho Governor Twice Now He’s A Convicted Killer

An Idaho politician is not often the subject of the CBS News/Crime Magazine 48 Hours. However, a Colorado cold cast that has been reopened, solved, and prosecuted has resulted in the conviction of a two-time Idaho gubernatorial candidate. The case involves the murder and killing of a twelve-year-old Colorado girl....
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Here is Proof Idaho Wants To Be Like California

First and foremost, Idaho is the greatest state of all time. Allow me to repeat that - Idaho is the greatest state of all time. I'm saying this because typically when I share things like this, I'm on the receiving end of e-mails from people who only catch the headline. Exhibit A:
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy