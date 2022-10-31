Read full article on original website
Notable Comments from Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans Ahead of Clemson
On Saturday, Notre Dame takes on Clemson in South Bend. Tight end Mitchell Evans spoke with the media this week about a variety of topics. Here is what he had to say. “I love hard-nosed football. It’s great. We ran, last week vs. Syracuse, the gap play like 20 times or something like that. It’s hard-nosed football and big boy football. I kind of love that. It worked, obviously, and we rushed for a lot of yards with the best backfield in the country and the best offensive line in the country. It’s a fun thing to do with a great group of guys.”
Demarcus Riddick commitment propels Georgia to No. 1 in 2024 team rankings
There’s a new No. 1 team atop the 2024 class rankings. Georgia moved to the top spot in the 2024 cycle on Friday following the commitment of four-star athlete DeMarcus Riddick. The Chilton County, Alabama native’s pledge to the Bulldogs moved Georgia to No. 1 with 141.70 points, with Notre Dame (138.91), Florida State (119.76), LSU (110.69), and Alabama (104.08).
Notable Comments from Notre Dame LB Marist Liufau Ahead of Clemson
On Saturday, Notre Dame takes on Clemson in South Bend. Linebacker Marist Liufau spoke with the media this week about a variety of topics. Here is what he had to say.
Notable Comments from Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson Ahead of Clemson
On Saturday, Notre Dame takes on Clemson in South Bend. Offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson spoke with the media this week about a variety of topics. Here is what he had to say. On the 2020 game vs. Clemson in Notre Dame Stadium. “I remember a lot less people in the...
Top247 LB Demarcus Riddick commits to Georgia giving Bulldogs 247Sports No. 1 class in 2024
Georgia landed a commitment from one of the program’s top targets on Friday when Clanton (Ala.) Chilton County Top247 2024 linebacker Demarcus Riddick announced his intentions to play his college football at Georgia. Riddick is commit No. 6 for head coach Kirby Smart and his staff, a class that...
Recruits make predictions for No. 1 Vols' showdown with No. 3 Georgia
Tennessee targets and commitments make their predictions for the top-ranked Vols' highly anticipated showdown with No. 3 Georgia on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Tigers Drop Spot In Latest Recruiting Rankings
While still firmly entrenched inside of the Top 10, Clemson does drop a spot in the latest update to the SI team recruiting rankings.
CBS Sports
Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 4 Clemson's fresh College Football Playoff Ranking will be on the line as the Tigers face a tough test when they take on Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The Fighting Irish have not seen their season play out quite as expected compared to the top-five preseason ranking, but after overcoming some early setbacks Marcus Freeman's group is playing with confidence and hopes to deliver a win against the Tigers like what Notre Dame fans saw in 2020, the last time Clemson came to town.
Georgia football releases video revealing Vince Dooley patch on jersey
The Georgia football program and the entire University of Georgia suffered a tremendous loss last week when longtime Bulldogs football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley died at 90 years old. The university has taken several steps to honor Dooley’s memory, including releasing a sneak peak Friday of one we’ll see in person come game time on Saturday.
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
No. 4 Clemson hits Notre Dame, finally at full strength
Dabo Swinney took his own measurement of Clemson this week ahead of the debut of the College Football Playoff rankings
GoVols247 Podcast: Tennessee-Georgia Gameday Preview
Looking for a preview of The Game Of The Century Of The Week?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Dawgs247’s Jordan D. Hill (from an unnamed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to preview Saturday’s showdown between top-ranked Tennessee and third-ranked Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens.
Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
Will Muschamp's contract details as Georgia co-defensive coordinator revealed
Will Muschamp made headlines when he signed a three-year deal with Georgia as the team’s defensive coordinator. Now a part of a loaded staff, Mushcamp is integral to a team that wants a second straight national title. The former head coach’s contract details were revealed Thursday, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
Spartanburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Nation Ford High School football team will have a game with Spartanburg High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Powdersville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crescent High School football team will have a game with Powdersville High School on November 04, 2022, 16:20:00.
Two Byrnes High School football players involved in crash, district says
DUNCAN, S.C. — Two Byrnes High School football players were involved in a car accident, according to a Facebook post from District Five Schools of Spartanburg. The crash happened Friday morning on Inman-Lyman Highway when the two players were leaving a team breakfast, according to the Facebook post. This...
Greenville named top 10 cities where porch pirates strike most
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study named Greenville one of the top 10 metro cities where porch pirates strike the most. In 2021, Greenville was ranked 8th in the country falling just behind Portland, Oregon, and ahead of Raleigh, North Carolina. The number one city is Denver, Colorado, according to a recent SafeWise survey.
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
South Carolina man accused of stealing 26 golf carts, is certainly on a roll
Have you ever had the intrusive thought of just driving off with a golf cart?. Yes, of course, don’t do this. That needs to be said. But the thought sometimes creeps in. You could probably just drive it away while your +1 gets your car and then you would have yourself a golf cart, which you could take to the grocery store or bring your son to his little league game with. Think of how much fun it would be to joyride around your neighborhood with a golf cart. You’re a local celebrity at that point; an icon.
