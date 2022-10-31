Read full article on original website
Faith Hill Fights Back Tears While Paying Tribute to Loretta Lynn
Faith Hill got choked up before she and husband Tim McGraw even began their tribute to Loretta Lynn. The country couple was asked to say a few words during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. They did more than that. Hill's part of...
Keith Urban Brings Out His Banjo for His Loretta Lynn Tribute at Her Memorial [Watch]
Keith Urban celebrated Loretta Lynn's deep-running country roots at her public Nashville memorial on Sunday (Oct. 30). During the CMT broadcast event, called Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn, Urban stepped onstage for a rendition of "You're Looking at Country," Lynn's Top 10 hit from 1971.
Alan Jackson Tributes Loretta Lynn With Song He Wrote for His Mother [Watch]
Alan Jackson's acoustic tribute to Loretta Lynn was one of the highlights of CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn broadcast. His personal performance was of a song called "Where Her Heart Has Always Been" that he wrote when his mother died in 2017.
Dolly Parton: ‘I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again’
Dolly Parton indicates that she has quietly retired from touring. The country music icon played just a handful of stages in 2022 and has nothing confirmed for 2023. During a recent interview, she said fans can expect a few special shows, "now and then." "I do not think I will...
Wynonna Judd Opens Up About ‘Most Emotional’ Judds Final Tour: ‘It’s Almost Too Much to Handle’
Wynonna Judd has been out on the road since the end of September, performing the scheduled shows for the Judds' Final Tour, and while the concerts have been going remarkably well, the veteran country belter admits the experience has been emotionally draining. Speaking to a group of journalists at a...
Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam Williams, Comes Out as Gay in New Music Video + Interview
Hank Williams Jr.'s son, country singer Sam Williams, has come out as gay in the music video for his new song, "Tilted Crown," and a subsequent interview. Williams' new video loosely documents his growing up, and it shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the first time. As People...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Unseen Leslie Jordan Interview Teases a New Country Music Project [Watch]
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either. Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.
Luke Bryan Stopping by ESPN’s ‘College Game Day’ Ahead of CMA Awards
Country artists and fans are gearing up for the CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9) on ABC, and there are plenty of exciting programs on ABC and ESPN in the days leading up to the show. CMA Week officially kicks off with On the Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA...
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
See Chris Stapleton’s Adoring Message to Wife Morgane on 15th Anniversary [Pictures]
Chris Stapleton can craft some of the most beautiful songs in country music, but when it comes to his wife Morgane, he doesn't need lengthy lyrics to express how deeply he cares for her. The singer-songwriter shared his adoration for his bride on social media in honor of the couple's 15th wedding anniversary.
2023 CMT Music Awards Moving to Austin, Texas
The 2023 CMT Music Awards will take the country music awards show somewhere new. After many years in Nashville, the broadcast will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. In addition to the venue change, a date, host and performer were also announced on Wednesday night (Nov. 2)....
Wynonna Judd and Larry Strickland, Alan Jackson + More Added to Loretta Lynn Memorial Celebration
Alan Jackson, Wynonna Judd and her husband, Larry Strickland, and are among the newly-added guests slated to appear at Loretta Lynn's public memorial service. Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn will be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House this Sunday, Oct. 30. Jackson will perform a musical tribute to Lynn, joining the previously announced lineup of George Strait, Tanya Tucker, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Lukas Nelson with Emmy Russell and the Highwomen's Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby with Brittney Spencer.
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]
And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Reba McEntire, Rex Linn + More Announced as CMA Awards Presenters
The CMA Awards are coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and the Country Music Association has announced the list of artists and celebrities who will serve as award presenters at the show. The star-studded group of presenters includes CMA-nominated artists, country legends, professional athletes and actors. The country artists that...
Walker Hayes Debuts Unreleased ‘Same Drunk’ Live to Celebrate His Sobriety Anniversary [Watch]
Walker Hayes has long been open about all aspects of his life in his music — from his complex relationship with his hometown to his journey towards finding faith — and an important part of the singer's story is his relationship with alcohol and, ultimately, sobriety. The singer...
Carly Pearce’s Emotional Ryman Auditorium Concert Included a Trio of Influences
Give Carly Pearce credit: During the first of two nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, the "What He Didn't Do" singer didn't load up on contemporary A-listers in an effort to juice votes for the upcoming CMA Awards. Instead, Pearce stuck to her roots. A humble Bill Anderson, a so-proud Ricky...
A Look Back at Leslie Jordan’s Best Country Music Moments [Pictures]
The country music community is mourning the loss of charismatic actor, singer, performer and pop culture personality Leslie Jordan, who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. According to TMZ, the larger-than-life talent was killed after a suspected medical emergency caused his career to veer off the...
The Milk Carton Kids Share ‘Running On Sweet Smile,’ Their First New Single in Three Years [LISTEN]
Folk duo The Milk Carton Kids are back with a brand new single, "Running On Sweet Smile," marking their first release since the critically acclaimed 2019 album The Only Ones. The soft tune highlights the harmonies between duo members Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan while offering an encouraging message over a melancholy sound. "'Running On Sweet Smile' is a sad song about perseverance and maintaining hope when it seems impossible," Ryan shares.
Loretta Lynn Recorded a Final Thank You to Friends and Fans Before She Died
Loretta Lynn couldn't leave without saying goodbye. On Sunday night (Oct. 30), her fans got to hear how much she appreciate every single one of them. CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & the Music of Loretta Lynn featured more than a dozen country performers paying tribute to Lynn. George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Jack White and Little Big Town were just a few who sang her songs, or songs that fit the occasion. Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert and more shared special messages.
