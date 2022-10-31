Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
Tiger boys’ soccer falls to Harwood despite late comeback
MIDDLEBURY — Despite a stirring rally while playing the final 27 minutes short a player and a head coach after simultaneous red cards, the season came to an end for the No. 2 seed Middlebury Union High School boys’ soccer team on Nov. 2, when No. 3 Harwood escaped with a 3-2 overtime victory.
Addison Independent
VUHS boys’ soccer stumbles in D-III playoffs
VERGENNES — Playoff misfortune continued to haunt the Vergennes Union High School boys’ soccer program on Wednesday, Nov. 2, when visiting No. 5 seed Woodstock scored twice in the final five minutes to upset the No. 1 Commodores, 3-2, in a Division III semifinal. It was certainly another...
mynbc5.com
No. 3 Colchester's early offense lifts Lakers to upset win over No. 2 CVU in semifinal
HINESBURG, Vt. — Just 10 days ago, you may have gotten a funny look if you uttered the possibility Champlain Valley Union wasn't going to be on the turf at Norwich University for the boy's soccer state championship game. Today, that became the hard truth for No. 2 CVU...
mynbc5.com
Freshman's big day lifts Vermont past Middlebury
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As Vermont gears up for one of the toughest stretches in program history, it'd face one final battle against in-state foe Middlebury, and the Panthers weren't a pushover. Forward Alex Sobel led the way for the Panthers with 19 points and 13 rebounds, but the Catamounts...
Addison Independent
Karl Lindholm: A volleyball adventure at MUHS
First pickleball, now volleyball: I am so broadening my Addison County sports horizons!. Next fall, a year from now, Middlebury Union High School will add a varsity sport and have a girls’ varsity volleyball team, not a club but a fully sanctioned team. That doesn’t happen by accident, out of the blue. Their preparations have been thorough and the process engaged in a remarkably short (post-COVID) time.
Addison Independent
Roger “Wishbone” Hutchins, 72, formerly of Middlebury
OCALA, Fla. — Roger “Wishbone” Hutchins, 72, was born in Middlebury, Vt., and raised on a dairy farm in Orwell. As a teenager he was very active in 4-H, winning the grand champion with his cow named Happy. He was a graduate of UMass Amherst and was...
Addison Independent
Sherry L. Brown, 55, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Sherry L. Brown, 55, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She was born Dec. 19, 1966, in Middlebury, the daughter of Bernard E. Brown Sr. and Jo-Ann (Emilo) Brown. Sherry was a graduate of Middlebury Union High School class of 1984 and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury.
Addison Independent
Letter to the editor: Middlebury’s pickleball players need more courts
Question: Why aren’t there more Pickleball (PB) Courts in Middlebury?. “PB is a trend that is not going away, it just continues to grow.”. Five million pickleball players, “picklers,” are in the U.S.A., that is a 40% increase over two years, according to Sports & Fitness Industry Association, 2022. It is appreciated that there are two lined outdoor PB courts in Middlebury. However, both courts are in need of significant repair. Each court accommodates four players per game, frequently leaving 12-16 waiting their turn to play. Right next to the two PB courts is a large basketball area, which appears to be mostly unused. It seems like that space could easily be converted to three PB courts and the two PB courts could become a basketball area. Perhaps this has already been considered, but it sure seems like the need and time to move forward has arrived.
newportdispatch.com
Bear attack in Windham County
STRATTON — A bear attack was reported in Stratton yesterday. Vermont Fish and Wildlife say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the attack. The victim was later discharged from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, state wildlife officials say. No more information has been released by Vermont...
Addison Independent
The Lewis & Parini wedding: A match made in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — When Phoebe Lewis and Leo Parini crossed paths at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in 2015, neither of them knew they would be married in the same New England town seven summers later. Lewis was working the MNFF as an associate producer and Parini was a junior...
Addison Independent
Michael Gleed Lowe, 64, formerly of Vergennes
MORRISVILLE — Michael Gleed Lowe, 64, after a lifetime of helping others, first as a kid, then as a policeman, and then as a mental health counselor, died unexpectedly Oct. 28 at his Morrisville home. He was born in Montpelier Aug. 9, 1958, to William B. and Jane G. Lowe.
Addison Independent
Alton Drake “Skip” Maynard, 78, of Orwell
ORWELL — Alton Drake “Skip” Maynard of Orwell, Vt., passed away Oct. 28, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center following an injury he sustained from a fall on Oct. 26. He was surrounded by family at time of passing. Skip was born in Wells, Vt., on Feb....
Addison Independent
Rick Clark, 69, longtime Addison County resident
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Rick Clark passed away suddenly due to complications related to Parkinson’s Disease. He was born Feb. 24, 1953, in Bristol, Conn., the son of Doris and Don Clark. A resident of Shoreham, Whiting, and Middlebury for over 40 years, Rick loved Vermont, riding his mountain...
Addison Independent
Gerald “Jerry” Ward Germain, 56, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Gerald “Jerry” Ward Germain passed away on Sept. 29, 2022, at Porter Medical Center with family by his side, after years of prolonged medical challenges. He was born on Nov. 4, 1965, and was raised in New Haven, Vt. After graduating from Mt. Abraham Union...
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
WCAX
Will Killington have snow for World Cup?
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are making preparation for the FIS Women’s World Cup in Killington a challenge. Killington attempted to begin snow-making in mid-October but warm temperatures then -- and a forecast trend in the coming days of more high temperatures -- is raising concerns. The...
Addison Independent
ACSD looking at $110M repair bill for school buildings
The ACSD board later this month will receive a major tutorial on the scope of basic capital improvements needed at the district’s seven elementary schools, along with Middlebury Union middle and high schools, based on a recent study of those buildings by Burlington architecture/design firm TruexCullins. We’re glad you’re...
Addison Independent
Vergennes eyes plan for a police committee
The Vergennes City Council has reviewed City Manager Ron Redmond’s first draft of how a community panel to work with city officials on Vergennes Police Department operations could operate. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund...
Warning Shots: Burlington's Immigrant Community Seeks Solutions to the Gun Violence That Is Claiming Youths
In summer 2003, as the United States began an ambitious effort to resettle displaced Somali Bantu people, the New York Times documented one family's relocation from a war-torn region in Africa to the desert city of Tucson, Ariz. Its front-page article, "U.S. a Place of Miracles for Somali Refugees," featured...
WCAX
Saint Johnsbury church vandalized
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a hate-motivated crime at a Saint Johnsbury church. Police on Wednesday said the Pleasant Street Baptist Church on Pleasant Street was vandalized when someone spray painted a large pentagram and “Saten” on the back of the building. Police say it’s...
