Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
NASDAQ
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
NASDAQ
Why Twilio Stock Melted Down Today
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported its third-quarter results late Thursday, and on Friday morning, the stock fell hard. While the digital communication specialist beat analysts' consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines, management issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance that was below expectations and warned that the macroeconomic climate is hurting Twilio's business.
NASDAQ
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
NASDAQ
Why Alcoa, Southern Copper, and Other Metal Mining Stocks Are Soaring Today
Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares are leading metal stocks higher with a 10.9% advance as of 2:13 p.m. ET, followed closely by similar gains from Alcoa (NYSE: AA), Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO), and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO). While metal pricing has been tepid of late, headlines suggest it might be on the verge of improvement.
NASDAQ
Why Coinbase Stock Jumped on Friday
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) enjoyed a fine Friday on the market, following the release of surprisingly robust third-quarter results. The cryptocurrency trading exchange's stock surged as much as 13.7% higher in the early morning, backing down to a milder gain of 6.5% by 12:30 p.m. ET. So what.
NASDAQ
Why Teva Stock Stumbled Again on Friday
For the third day in a row, top generic drugs specialist Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA) had a losing session on the stock market. Overall, it was an eventful week for the company, capped by big news out of its C-suite. So what. After market hours on Thursday, The Wall Street...
NASDAQ
Why AssetMark Financial Stock Surged 14.6% Higher This Week
The share price of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE: AMK) was up 14.6% this week from last Friday's close as of 1 p.m. ET today, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It had gone up as much as 17.4% during the week. The stock price is down about 10.2% year to date to $23.54 per share as of 1 p.m. ET.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future
The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
NASDAQ
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Chewy Stock?
As an e-commerce specialist, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has been caught up in the wider market downturn that has sent many tech stocks reeling in 2022. Shares are down by over 30% through early November, in fact. Wall Street is worried about slowing growth compared to earlier phases of the pandemic...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Shockwave Medical (SWAV) in Q3 Earnings?
Shockwave Medical SWAV is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 58.14%. Its earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 180.14%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus...
NASDAQ
Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT): Wall Street Still Thinks It’s a Strong Buy
After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 35% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
NASDAQ
Bitcoin and Ethereum Popped and Dogecoin Flopped on Friday
Cryptocurrencies have been on a wild ride the last few weeks as everything from interest rates to Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter have caused volatility in the market. On Friday, trading seemed to settle into a more normal place with industry leaders climbing. As of 2:40 p.m. ET, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) led the charge by climbing 6%, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was up 3.5%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 2.2%.
NASDAQ
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $166.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software...
NASDAQ
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $8.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
NASDAQ
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed at $31.99, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the a...
Comments / 0