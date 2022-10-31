Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Elon Musk’s Twitter lays off employees across the company
Twitter on Friday laid off employees in departments across the company, in a severe round of cost cutting that could potentially upend how one of the world’s most influential platforms operates one week after it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk. Numerous Twitter employees began posting on the platform...
Rebel Wilson’s Relationship History: From Dating Jacob Busch To Getting Engaged To Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson is an Australian actress, comedian, and producer. She is most known for her role as Amy in the movie Pitch Perfect. She is currently engaged to Ramona Agruma. Rebel was previously linked to businessman Jacob Busch and others. On Nov. 4, 2022, news of Rebel and Ramona’s engagement...
KTVZ
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (appropriately) parodies the biopic with strange results
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” certainly earns its title, operating, appropriately, not as an actual movie biography but an outlandish parody of one, filled with comedy cameos and bizarre flights of fancy. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and produced and co-written by Yankovic himself, like its namesake’s songs, it’s at times...
KTVZ
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal that they’re married
A new power couple has taken the stage. A former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico shocked and delighted fans by announcing their surprise marriage on Instagram. Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, where they represented Argentina and Puerto Rico, respectively. After making it to the pageant top 10, the two beauty queens appeared to remain close friends on social media. What fans didn’t know is they were secretly dating the whole time.
KTVZ
Selena Gomez opens up about her mental-health struggles in ‘My Mind & Me’
In the most deeply personal aspect of “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” the singer-actor reads excerpts from her journal filled with self-doubt and anxiety, including lines like “I have to stop living like this” and “I want to know how to breathe again.” Opening up about her bipolar disorder is surely a service, but the six-year span encompassed by this intimate Apple TV+ presentation labors to flesh out its revelations into a documentary.
