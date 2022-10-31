ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Luke Bryan donating concert proceeds to Hurricane Ian relief, explains Gov. DeSantis' concert appearance

By Danielle Long, Cillea Houghton
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
willmarradio.com

Jensen clarifies stand on abortion during visit to Willmar

(Willmar MN-) GOP candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar for a campaign stop yesterday. During a visit to KWLM, Jensen said he feels like rural voters are energized, less than one week before the election. He continued to hammer Governor Tim Walz for being weak on crime...
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

State, local candidates holding events in Willmar Thursday

(Willmar MN-) GOP Candidate for Governor Dr. Scott Jensen will be in Willmar for a campaign rally today. Jensen will be at Kandiyohi County GOP headquarters, 130 Willmar Avenue Southeast at 1:45 p.m. His opponent, Governor Tim Walz, was endorsed by former president Barack Obama yesterday. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon will be in Willmar for a campaign rally at Kandiyohi County DFL Party Headquarters, 324 3rd Street Southwest, at 10 a.m. Simon is being challenged by Republican Kimberly Crockett. And Willmar candidate for mayor Steve Peppin holds a Meet the Candidate session from 1130 to 130 today at the Willmar Community Center on North Highway 71. Peppin faces off against Doug Reese in the mayor's race next Tuesday.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Highway 23 detour between Willmar and St. Cloud to be lifted Thursday

(Richmond MN-) The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday, Nov. 3. Reopening the road completes the first year of the two-year Highway 23 North Gap expansion project. The road is paved, signed, striped, and configured for two-lane head-to-head travel and traffic will use both old and new pavement.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

MN Auto dealers fighting imposition of California Clean Car standards

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals hears arguments this morning (Thursday) on a legal challenge to the Walz administration's "Clean Cars" rules, which are patterned after California standards to increase the number of electric vehicles in the state. The Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association is suing, and President Scott Lambert says, "under the rules Minnesota will have to keep piling up more and more electric cars on dealers' lots, whether there's customers for those vehicles or not." Walz administration officials argue Minnesota must do its part to stem global warming. Lambert says that Minnesota for 20 years has not had any designated areas where air quality is below federal standards.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Willmar rape, drug suspect in court Wednesday

(Willmar MN-) A St. Cloud man facing sex and drug charges in Kandiyohi County has a court date today. 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon has a Rule 8, or Initial Appearance, slated for 330 p.m. before Judge Jenna Fischer. Sheldon is charged with felony 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and a 5th Degree Drug offense involving marijuana, as well as gross misdemeanor Obstructing the Legal Process and Bringing Drugs or Alcohol into the County Jail. He was also charged with petty misdemeanor drug sales.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy