Luke Bryan donating concert proceeds to Hurricane Ian relief, explains Gov. DeSantis' concert appearance

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals hears arguments this morning (Thursday) on a legal challenge to the Walz administration's "Clean Cars" rules, which are patterned after California standards to increase the number of electric vehicles in the state. The Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association is suing, and President Scott Lambert says, "under the rules Minnesota will have to keep piling up more and more electric cars on dealers' lots, whether there's customers for those vehicles or not." Walz administration officials argue Minnesota must do its part to stem global warming. Lambert says that Minnesota for 20 years has not had any designated areas where air quality is below federal standards.

