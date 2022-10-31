Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
disneydining.com
Resellers Seen Walking Out of Disney Theme Park With WAGONS Full of Merchandise
Ahhh, another day, another group of resellers ruining a merchandise release for everyone else. Resellers have truly become the bane of Guests’ existence as they descend on the Disney Parks when new merchandise is released, buy as much of it as they can, and then resell it on sites like eBay for double or triple the price — sometimes more.
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
WDW News Today
High School Marching Band Cancels Walt Disney World Performances After Being Asked to Cover Native American Logo
A high school marching band has canceled their Walt Disney World performance planned for November 12 after Disney asked them to cover their logo featuring a Native American caricature. Venice High School Principal Zoltan Kerestely sent a letter to parents and teachers on Thursday informing them the performance was canceled,...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Holiday Tees and a Wilderness Lodge Corkcicle
Happy Halloween, DFB Friends! We’ve been enjoying the Halloween festivities (and FOOD) in Disney World, although holiday decor is starting to creep its way into Disney Parks!. We’re looking forward to seeing the gingerbread house at the Grand Floridian (it’s tradition!) and finding all the fun holiday displays and...
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
Awning Added To Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Kona Café has been under refurbishment since August 17, 2022. On our most recent visit to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, we noticed that a small awning has been added to the front façade. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort recently underwent a refurbishment just before the 50th Anniversary celebration...
disneydining.com
Disney Confirms Resort Guest Perk to Continue Throughout 2023
As we enjoy the fall decor throughout Walt Disney World Resort and signs of the holiday season arriving soon, we’re shifting gears to focus on 2023 and what’s to come in the new year. Thankfully, Disney has confirmed a Disney Resort Guest perk will continue throughout the new year.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: This NEW Disney Starbucks Tumbler Is Decked Out in Christmas Ombre
The holiday season has arrived in full force at Walt Disney World, and that means all kinds of new Disney merchandise is available in the parks!. One thing we’ve come to count on lately is coming across new Starbucks cups! And today, we spotted one perfect for the Christmas season! 💚❤️
disneyfoodblog.com
ALL of the Holiday Merchandise You Can Find in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Sing it everybody! 🎶 It’s the most wonderful time of the year. 🎶. If you love the winter holidays, we’ve got great news for you! Not only...
disneydining.com
Bob Chapek Addresses Disney’s High Prices, Says Park Won’t Be Overcrowded
It’s no secret that Disney fans have been less-than-thrilled with the House of Mouse lately. Guests who visit Disney theme parks are frequently seeing prices for everything from hotels and Park tickets to bottles of water getting more and more expensive. The biggest issue that Guests seem to complain about is the ticket prices, and many feel that Disney has priced out the average American family — the exact family whom Walt Disney designed the theme parks for.
Big News on Epic Universe, Universal’s Disney Killer Theme Park
You can thank Harry Potter for forcing Walt Disney (DIS) to invest heavily in its theme parks around the world. The addition of "Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Universal's Islands of Adventure in 2010 made the Mouse House take notice of its Comcast-owned (CMCSA) rival. Before Universal Studios stepped...
disneydining.com
Long Lines in the Magic Kingdom? Try These Disney Experiences Instead!
There’s no denying that the Magic Kingdom is an extremely popular Disney Park that many Guests love to spend plenty of time in, but this can result in some pretty heavy crowds and long wait times. Many popular attractions can have long wait times, including experiences like Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Peter Pan’s Flight, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, and Tomorrowland Speedway.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
Disney World Offers (Some) Visitors Something Very Special
Disney fans are accustomed to waiting in lines for all the magical experiences at Walt Disney (DIS) theme parks. A wait due to demand is not uncommon, as demand drives the whole theme park business not just for Disney. The experience is sometimes beyond what many can imagine or afford.
disneydining.com
Disney’s Iconic Jungle Cruise Attraction Gets an Update
One of Disney’s most iconic attractions, Jungle Cruise, has received an update that will have Park Guests experiencing all sorts of “Festive Follies.”. The Jungle Cruise is the perfect family-friendly attraction at both Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. Guests can board a boat and “Chart a course for high adventure on a scenic and comedic boat tour of exotic rivers across Asia, Africa and South America.”
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/28/22 (Remodeled Kona Cafe, Disney’s Grand Floridian Pumpkin Decorating Contest, KiteTails Popcorn Buckets, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We got a lot to do around Walt Disney World, so let’s get started. We stopped by Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort first thing to see the scrim removed...
WDW News Today
2022 ‘Star Wars’ Life Day Merchandise Arrives at Black Spire Outpost in Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With a little over two weeks before the start of Life Day on November 17, “Star Wars” inspired merchandise and accessories are starting to arrive at the Disneyland Resort. We found this collection of Life Day merchandise at Creature Stall in the Black Spire Outpost Market at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. We also found most of these items available on shopDisney.com.
