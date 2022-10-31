ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Every state has its own urban legends and bone-chilling stories of places that are reportedly haunted year-round, not just on Halloween. These sites include old state hospitals, abandoned homes and hotels that are so terrifying only the brave (or the dead) dare to tread foot on their premises.

If you're looking to take a guided tour or a solo walk through the darkness of one of these destinations, Thrillis t recently compiled a list of the creepiest places where ghosts are rumored to patrol in each state. They named South Manitou Island as the scariest place to visit in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

"16 miles offshore from Lake Michigan's Leelanau Peninsula, South Manitou is home to 300-foot sand dunes, deserted shores, and empty campgrounds. And with respect to the abandoned buildings of Detroit and Flint, it’s about as creepy as you can get in Michigan. One legend suggests that a ship of cholera-stricken passengers stopped at the island, and sailors buried them in a mass grave while some were still alive. If that alone doesn’t stir you to set sail to the island, there are two cemeteries, a cedar forest where unbodied voices are often heard, and off the coast is the shipwreck of the SS Francisco Morazan, where a young boy is rumored to have died after an attempt at exploring it on his own. Fair warning to all who seek refuge."

MICHIGAN STATE
