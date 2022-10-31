ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Seedling From Historic ‘Salem Oak’ Grows in Ocean City

A seedling from one of the oldest and largest trees in New Jersey is now growing at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean City. Representatives of Ocean City’s Shade Tree Commission and Public Works team members helped plant the seedling and protect it with split-rail fencing. For more than 500...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Veterans Museum Welcomes Visitors on Friday, November 11

The Atlantic County Veterans Museum will be open to visitors on Friday, November 11, 10 AM – 3 PM, in observance of Veterans Day. Visitors will receive a self-guided tour booklet. Face masks are encouraged and social distancing is observed. Groups of 15 or more visitors should call ahead for an appointment.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Absecon officials present on Therapy Dogs at NJSBA Workshop 2022

Leaders from Absecon Public Schools were honored to share the ins and outs of bringing therapy dogs to a school district as presenters during the New Jersey School Board Association Workshop 2022 at the Atlantic City Convention Center recently. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Superintendent Dr. Daniel Dooley, Director of Curriculum...
ABSECON, NJ
What’s New With Medicare in 2023?

Once a year, Medicare beneficiaries have an opportunity to review their Medicare choices, see what new benefit options Medicare has to offer, and make changes to their coverage during the annual Medicare Open Enrollment, October 15 through December 7. Coverage selected during this time becomes effective as of January 1, 2023.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

