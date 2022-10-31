Read full article on original website
Shaquille O’Neal performs the ultimate slam dunk on Kanye West, using his own words against him
Shaquille O’Neal has dunked hard on Kanye West following the embattled rapper taking several shots at the former basketballer on his Twitter. West, almost out of seemingly nowhere, brought up billionaire businessman Jamie Salter and his relationship with Shaq in order to make some sort of point about Black people being controlled by white men and having image rights over celebrities. Shaq immediately shot back with a tweet disregarding West’s comments, essentially saying “don’t get up in my business”.
Elon Musk has started a feud with Alexendria Ocasio-Cortez as to the best use of his time as “Chif Twit”
Business mogul Elon Musk has taken issue with a tweet by US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticizing his plan to monetize verified profiles on Twitter. As with all Elon news this week, this has resulted in the new Twitter CEO doubling down on the platform for all to see. The congresswomen...
George Takei eloquently points out the flaw in Elon Musk’s logic about why advertisers are suddenly jumping ship on Twitter
We’re all suddenly getting a crash course in free market economics this week, in the wake of Elon Musk buying Twitter and threatening to make it an inhospitable landscape for advertisers, who are already fleeing like rats from a sinking ship. Well, everyone except for Elon Musk, anyway, who — despite being a relatively successful entrepreneur up until now — seems stuck on the idea that the lack of “free speech” is what’s holding the platform back.
Twitter’s Musk-verse of madness LIVE updates: Layoffs continue as revenue drops and celebrities sound off
Rome wasn’t built in a day, but at this very moment, millions of people around the world are witnessing its burning. Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, has begun laying off employees en masse, adding fuel to the fire he created since he purchased the company in a $44 billion acquisition just last week.
Mark Ruffalo advises Elon Musk to leave Twitter after the ‘Chief Twit’ tampers with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s page
Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is not going well. The 51-year-old billionaire certainly seemed confident when he dropped $44 billion on the social media platform, but in the week since he became “Chief Twit,” things have begun to spiral. Musk is already getting into beefs with the notable figures who litter his platform and plans to charge people to attach a blue checkmark to their name. The site is already hemorrhaging advertisers and users, and Mark Ruffalo is stepping in to give Musk some much-needed advice.
After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle
Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
Henry Cavill’s uncomfortable dating history refuses to die as he leaves ‘The Witcher’ for DCU future
Henry Cavill‘s name is all over the news, following reports that he’s departing Netflix’s The Witcher after three seasons of portraying Geralt of Rivia. Another unfortunate detail is also pushing the 39-year-old actor’s name to trend, as the popular star’s dating history once again comes back to bite. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Tyler, and Johnny Depp have all been on the receiving end of criticism over the years, after consistently choosing partners of much younger ages. With Cavill’s name once again at the forefront of conversations, some people are wondering why he hasn’t received similar pushback.
A cherished blockbuster that’s a lot less popular than anyone cares to remember soars on streaming
For audiences of a certain generation, Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster fantasy Hook holds a very special place in their hearts, one from which it will never be dislodged. And yet, the 1991 favorite isn’t quite as universally-beloved as you might think. In fact, the retelling of the Peter Pan...
Pedro Pascal put under the microscope as MCU star makes outspoken remark about ‘The Last of Us’￼
In light of the most recent news surrounding the release date for The Last of Us, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn voiced a sentiment that we all share: Pedro Pascal better not have f*cked it up. Based on the best-selling video games, The Last of Us has an abundance of...
Much like every other fandom, ‘The Witcher’ stans are united in their hatred of the same person
Some fans of The Witcher seem to have united in their antipathy toward one of the creative minds behind the popular Netflix series. Redditor Hotspriest shared their opinion on the matter in r/TheWitcher subreddit in a post titled, “When the one thing the entire fandom can agree on is how much they don’t like you.”
‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home
The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.
How to ruin Twitter in 8 easy steps, according to Elon Musk
No matter how big a dumpster fire is you can always pour more gasoline on it. At least that seems to be the lesson electric car mogul, hopeful Mars explorer, and newly-fledged Capo di Tutti Capo of Twitter Elon Musk seems to be setting out to prove to anyone observing his latest doings at the 600-pound gorilla of social media. Despite his (often self-proclaimed) business acumen and legions of adoring internet defenders, it doesn’t seem that Musk seems to know quite what to do with his new $44 billion toy.
The worst entry in a franchise that’s been sliding downhill for decades refuses to leave the streaming ranks alone
Any franchise that kicks off with an all-time classic is instantly put at a massive disadvantage, because the chances of replicating such rare magic are almost zero. In the case of Jurassic World Dominion, though, it put a huge dampener on a six-film arc that dragged on for 29 years, rounding off the sprawling dinosaur saga in tediously disappointing fashion.
Latest Marvel News: Studio admits a Disney Plus series is way behind schedule as the rebirth of an MCU OG is teased
Happy hump day, True Believers! As has been a continuing theme of late, this Wednesday’s Marvel news is all to do with looking to the future, which isn’t surprising given that we’re at the tail-end of Phase Four and on the cusp of Phase Five. Unfortunately, not all the updates are positive, as an intriguing-sounding Disney Plus show isn’t as far along in development as it should be. On the plus side, an original MCU favorite is about to undergo a “rebirth…”
Latest Horror News: Blumhouse boss posts an eerily cryptic invitation as ‘Chucky’ fans champion for a franchise veteran to win an Emmy
Just hear those sleigh bells jingling, ring ting ting— no! Truth be told, all of us at We Got This Covered know how hard it is to resist the ever-present urge to indulge in cheery Christmas carols, but there’s still an abundance of horror news left to be shared with the world! As the forecasts of snow begin to blow in across the midwest, it’s safe to assume that the final weeks of fall are here as winter slowly creeps in. But before winter is in full effect, it’s time to round out the latest updates in the horror streamline. The last 24 hours have been interesting in horror, at least, with Jason Blum engaging his followers with a cryptic tweet as Chucky fans believe it’s time for a franchise star to obtain an Emmy.
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
Weirdly, Kanye West refuses to fire shots back at Drake after diss dropped on latest album
Rappers Drake and 21 Savage just released their co-joint album Her Loss, immediately becoming a hot topic online for the best and worst reasons. In one of the tracks of the album, Drake fires shots directly at Kanye West, once again putting a strain on the recently mended relationship, but that didn’t appease Ye, who is apparently on a streak of peace and love.
Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform
Twitter has begun widespread layoffs as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company
A genre-bending supernatural misfire that failed to be all things at once makes a deal with the streaming devil
The prospect of horror veteran Alexandre Aja (of High Tension, The Hills Have Eyes remake, and Piranha 3D fame) tackling an adaptation of the breakout novel by second-generation genre favorite Joe Hill with fast-rising risk-taker Daniel Radcliffe sinking his teeth into another unexpected role sounded like a match made in heaven, but Horns proved to be less than the sum of its many parts.
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
