‘Edge effect’ seen in some Iowa corn fields
An extension agronomist says some Iowa farmers have noticed significant yield differences along corn field edges this harvest. Meaghan Anderson is with Iowa State University. “Even though we had excellent field-wide yields in a lot of areas, we did see that edge effect issue pop up,” she said, “in particular in some of those drier areas.”
Iowa farmer says 2022 crop is his worst in 10 years
Harvest has wrapped up for southwest Iowa farmer Ray Gaesser, and he says it was his worst crop in a decade. “We had lots of downed corn we had to harvest this year because of a storm at the end of August,” he said. “And just in general it was dry and our stalk quality just wasn’t very good.”
Unpaid farmers seek state help after grain company bankruptcy
Several Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota farmers might need to file claims with their state agriculture departments after Global Processing Inc. filed for bankruptcy. Minnesota’s fruit, vegetable, and grain program supervisor Nick Milanowski tells Brownfield Global Processing did file a 50-thousand-dollar surety bond in their state, and several claims have been filed by unpaid farmers with more claims expected. Milanowski says his agency is evaluating the validity of the claims, but it appears there won’t be enough in the fund.
Northern Wisconsin farmer pleased with beans, waiting for corn
A northern Wisconsin farmer is very pleased with this year’s soybean crop, but it’s too soon to evaluate his corn. Ben Augustine farms near Sheldon. He tells Brownfield, “Beans up in my area did fairly decent this year so I had some pretty good yields in a lot of fields, and some fields, well, so-so. It depends on the planting date and whether they got hit with white mold or not.”
Drought relief for some, not all of Midwest
Drought conditions persist across the majority of the Midwest, but a meteorologist says there’s more rain in the forecast for central areas. Melissa Mainhart with the National Weather Service based in St. Louis says parts of Missouri and Illinois will get more rain this weekend. “There’s about a half...
MSU to home U.S. Geological Survey research unit
Michigan State University has been selected to host a new fishery and wildlife science federal research unit focused on conservation and natural resource management. The unit will study needs in Michigan and across the Great Lakes related to climate, invasive species, and wildlife diseases. The state’s Department of Natural Resources...
Vilsack says low river levels deal bigger blow to fertilizer shipments than exports
Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says the biggest fallout from historically low Mississippi River levels could be the disruption to fertilizer shipments. Speaking with reporters this week, he said USDA is close to announcing a framework that would expand domestic supplies for the next crop year. “That’s my concern right now is whether or not we can get that fertilizer initiative going to help relieve some stress about next year’s crop. In the meantime, farmers, obviously, are going to have to make a tough choice.”
Drought: a waiting game with Mother Nature
The low Mississippi River levels are on USDA’s radar. As lighter-than-usual grain barges move down the Mississippi River, farmers are finding other ways to market or store grain on the farm. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says the question is whether the low water levels and backups will have a significant impact on commodity prices.
Judge requires health board to reimburse Missouri farmers
A Missouri Circuit Court judge awarded farmers in a Cooper County Health Board case $94,000 to recoup some attorney fees after a jury ruled the health board knowingly violated laws in the debate over concentrated animal feeding operations. Brent Haden, the attorney representing the farmers, says the health board didn’t...
Wisconsin has two new avian influenza cases
Two more Wisconsin backyard flocks have been diagnosed with highly pathogenic avian influenza. Kevin Hoffman with the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection says 15 chickens, ducks, geese, and guinea hens in Marathon County and 8 chickens and ducks in Waukesha County have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.
Minnesota Milk to focus more on policy issues
Minnesota’s dairy farmer advocacy group has made some changes that will help them focus more on policy issues. Minnesota Milk Executive Director Lucas Sjostrom tells Brownfield the change affects many behind-the-scenes tasks. “A bunch of great staff at Midwest Dairy was doing a lot of the things that the great staff at Edge are going to do, and so that’s our accounting, that’s our filings with the state, that’s our human resources through hiring, and our information technology or I-T department.”
