Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says the biggest fallout from historically low Mississippi River levels could be the disruption to fertilizer shipments. Speaking with reporters this week, he said USDA is close to announcing a framework that would expand domestic supplies for the next crop year. “That’s my concern right now is whether or not we can get that fertilizer initiative going to help relieve some stress about next year’s crop. In the meantime, farmers, obviously, are going to have to make a tough choice.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO